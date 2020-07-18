14928-5th Ave NE

Amenities
Charming 3 Bedroom/1.75 bath in Convenient location - 3 bed/ 2 bath = 2 bedrooms , 1 bath - upstairs
1 bed (very large) 1 bath downstairs-attached garage.
Downstairs outer room and bedroom are carpeted.
Living room – Hardwood floors
Kitchen has a dishwasher, granite counter tops, electric stove and refrigerator and linoleum tile floor.
Side Porch with washer/dryer
Natural Gas Heat – forced air
Large fenced front and back yard – great for dogs!
Easy Access to I5 for convenient commute.
Utilities are as follows: Electric – Seattle City Light, Natural Gas – Puget Sound Energy, Water – Shoreline Water Dist., Sewer – Ronald Waste Water Dist., , Garbage – CleanScapes
First/last/security deposit upon move in. (can spread last month with good credit)
Please call:(206) 522-8172 ext:139 or email: thawkins@wpirealestate.com for more information.
