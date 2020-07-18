All apartments in Shoreline
Find more places like 14928-5th Ave NE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Shoreline, WA
/
14928-5th Ave NE
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:50 AM

14928-5th Ave NE

14928 5th Avenue Northeast · (206) 522-8127 ext. 139
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Shoreline
See all
Ridgecrest
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

14928 5th Avenue Northeast, Shoreline, WA 98155
Ridgecrest

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 14928-5th Ave NE · Avail. now

$2,350

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1540 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
dogs allowed
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Charming 3 Bedroom/1.75 bath in Convenient location - 3 bed/ 2 bath = 2 bedrooms , 1 bath - upstairs
1 bed (very large) 1 bath downstairs-attached garage.

Downstairs outer room and bedroom are carpeted.

Living room – Hardwood floors

Kitchen has a dishwasher, granite counter tops, electric stove and refrigerator and linoleum tile floor.

Side Porch with washer/dryer

Natural Gas Heat – forced air

Large fenced front and back yard – great for dogs!

Easy Access to I5 for convenient commute.

Utilities are as follows: Electric – Seattle City Light, Natural Gas – Puget Sound Energy, Water – Shoreline Water Dist., Sewer – Ronald Waste Water Dist., , Garbage – CleanScapes

First/last/security deposit upon move in. (can spread last month with good credit)

Please call:(206) 522-8172 ext:139 or email: thawkins@wpirealestate.com for more information.

(RLNE5917572)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14928-5th Ave NE have any available units?
14928-5th Ave NE has a unit available for $2,350 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 14928-5th Ave NE have?
Some of 14928-5th Ave NE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14928-5th Ave NE currently offering any rent specials?
14928-5th Ave NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14928-5th Ave NE pet-friendly?
Yes, 14928-5th Ave NE is pet friendly.
Does 14928-5th Ave NE offer parking?
Yes, 14928-5th Ave NE offers parking.
Does 14928-5th Ave NE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 14928-5th Ave NE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 14928-5th Ave NE have a pool?
No, 14928-5th Ave NE does not have a pool.
Does 14928-5th Ave NE have accessible units?
No, 14928-5th Ave NE does not have accessible units.
Does 14928-5th Ave NE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 14928-5th Ave NE has units with dishwashers.
Does 14928-5th Ave NE have units with air conditioning?
No, 14928-5th Ave NE does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 14928-5th Ave NE?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Echo Lake
1150 N 192nd St
Shoreline, WA 98133
Malmo
1210 N 152nd St
Shoreline, WA 98133
Geo
17990 Midvale Avenue North
Shoreline, WA 98133
Junction 160
16100 Linden Ave N
Shoreline, WA 98133
The 205
1795 NE 205th St
Shoreline, WA 98155
The Postmark
17233 15th Avenue Northeast
Shoreline, WA 98155
The Artiste
20221 Aurora Ave N
Shoreline, WA 98133
Forest Hills
1311 N 175th St
Shoreline, WA 98133

Similar Pages

Shoreline 1 BedroomsShoreline 2 Bedrooms
Shoreline Apartments with BalconiesShoreline Apartments with Washer-Dryers
Shoreline Studio ApartmentsKing County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Seattle, WABellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WAKent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WA
Kirkland, WALynnwood, WABothell, WAAuburn, WAIssaquah, WAPuyallup, WAEdmonds, WASammamish, WA
Bremerton, WAMountlake Terrace, WASilverdale, WABurien, WAMarysville, WADes Moines, WAMercer Island, WAKenmore, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Echo Lake
Ridgecrest

Apartments Near Colleges

Shoreline Community CollegeUniversity of Washington-Seattle Campus
University of Washington-Tacoma CampusCascadia College
Bellevue College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity