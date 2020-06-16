All apartments in Shoreline
Find more places like 14539 28th Ave NE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Shoreline, WA
/
14539 28th Ave NE
Last updated June 16 2020 at 10:25 PM

14539 28th Ave NE

14539 28th Avenue Northeast · (206) 203-6190
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Shoreline
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all

Location

14539 28th Avenue Northeast, Shoreline, WA 98155
Briarcrest

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Tenant Turner

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. Jul 1

$3,500

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1961 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Absolutely lovely updated 3 bedroom, 1.75 bathroom home. Open and spacious floor plan. Vaulted ceilings. Exposed beams. Large picture windows with easterly territorial views. Hardwood floors throughout. Light and bright kitchen with eating nook. Quartz counters, new floors and all newer stainless steel appliances. Master suite with its own private bath. Family room off kitchen which over looks the nicely landscaped large backyard, excellent for entertaining. Studio in backyard also included. Great for a home office or art studio or even just the perfect little getaway. Don’t miss this absolutely immaculate home. Yard service included.

Terms: 1st, last, one month’s rent deposit. 12+mo lease. No smoking. 1 small pet okay. 720+ credit score. No co-signers. Renters insurance required. 3:1 income ratio.

Please review the following criteria prior to applying to this property: https://windermere-pm.com/rentals/city-of-seattle-application-criteria

Landlord will NOT accept a comprehensive reusable screening report by a consumer reporting agency.

Listed by JMW Group | Windermere Property Management

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14539 28th Ave NE have any available units?
14539 28th Ave NE has a unit available for $3,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 14539 28th Ave NE currently offering any rent specials?
14539 28th Ave NE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14539 28th Ave NE pet-friendly?
No, 14539 28th Ave NE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Shoreline.
Does 14539 28th Ave NE offer parking?
No, 14539 28th Ave NE does not offer parking.
Does 14539 28th Ave NE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14539 28th Ave NE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14539 28th Ave NE have a pool?
No, 14539 28th Ave NE does not have a pool.
Does 14539 28th Ave NE have accessible units?
No, 14539 28th Ave NE does not have accessible units.
Does 14539 28th Ave NE have units with dishwashers?
No, 14539 28th Ave NE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 14539 28th Ave NE have units with air conditioning?
No, 14539 28th Ave NE does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 14539 28th Ave NE?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Echo Lake
1150 N 192nd St
Shoreline, WA 98133
Malmo
1210 N 152nd St
Shoreline, WA 98133
Geo
17990 Midvale Avenue North
Shoreline, WA 98133
The 205
1795 NE 205th St
Shoreline, WA 98155
The Postmark
17233 15th Avenue Northeast
Shoreline, WA 98155
The Artiste
20221 Aurora Ave N
Shoreline, WA 98133
Paceline Apartments
17202 Aurora Avenue North
Shoreline, WA 98133
Forest Hills
1311 N 175th St
Shoreline, WA 98133

Similar Pages

Shoreline 1 BedroomsShoreline 2 Bedrooms
Shoreline Apartments with BalconyShoreline Dog Friendly Apartments
Shoreline Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Seattle, WABellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WAKent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WA
Kirkland, WALynnwood, WALakewood, WAAuburn, WAIssaquah, WAPuyallup, WAEdmonds, WASammamish, WA
Mountlake Terrace, WABremerton, WASilverdale, WABurien, WAMarysville, WADes Moines, WATukwila, WAMercer Island, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Echo Lake
Ridgecrest

Apartments Near Colleges

Shoreline Community CollegeUniversity of Washington-Seattle Campus
University of Washington-Tacoma CampusBellevue College
City University of Seattle
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity