14539 28th Ave NE

Amenities

hardwood floors recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities hardwood floors recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities

Absolutely lovely updated 3 bedroom, 1.75 bathroom home. Open and spacious floor plan. Vaulted ceilings. Exposed beams. Large picture windows with easterly territorial views. Hardwood floors throughout. Light and bright kitchen with eating nook. Quartz counters, new floors and all newer stainless steel appliances. Master suite with its own private bath. Family room off kitchen which over looks the nicely landscaped large backyard, excellent for entertaining. Studio in backyard also included. Great for a home office or art studio or even just the perfect little getaway. Don’t miss this absolutely immaculate home. Yard service included.



Terms: 1st, last, one month’s rent deposit. 12+mo lease. No smoking. 1 small pet okay. 720+ credit score. No co-signers. Renters insurance required. 3:1 income ratio.



Please review the following criteria prior to applying to this property: https://windermere-pm.com/rentals/city-of-seattle-application-criteria



Landlord will NOT accept a comprehensive reusable screening report by a consumer reporting agency.



Listed by JMW Group | Windermere Property Management