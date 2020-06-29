All apartments in Shoreline
Last updated March 5 2020 at 12:23 PM

14523 22nd Avenue

14523 22nd Avenue Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

14523 22nd Avenue Northeast, Shoreline, WA 98155
Briarcrest

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
basketball court
pool
bbq/grill
internet access
Charming, unfurnished, single-family home on the friendly Shoreline neighborhood of Seattle.

Spacious interior with hardwood/tile floors, a fireplace, and plenty of recessed lights. It has 5 comfy bedrooms and 3 lovely bathrooms. The stunning kitchen with an island is equipped with a glossy countertops, plenty of fine wood cabinet and drawer storage, and stainless steel appliances such as a refrigerator, oven/range, dishwasher, and garbage disposal. The bathrooms have a shower stall with a curtain, a bathtub, a shower and bathtub combo partitioned by a curtain, vanity cabinet sinks surmounted by mirrors, and functional toilets.

A deck and yard outside await the lucky tenants who are looking for a place to relax or have a BBQ dine out with friends and family. In-unit washer and dryer along with central air conditioning, forced-air heating, driveway and on-street parking, all included in the rent. Free use to the shared pool and basketball court! No pets, sorry. And, no smoking in the property.

Tenant pays water, trash, sewage, gas, electricity, cable, Internet, and landscaping.

Nearby parks: Little Brook Park, Paramount Park, and Hamlin Park.

Bus lines:
308 - 0.1 mile
65 - 0.1 mile
64 - 0.1 mile
330 - 0.2 mile

Check out www.greatschools.org for schools near the property. Unit numbers from apartments, condos and otherwise are not required.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5321853)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14523 22nd Avenue have any available units?
14523 22nd Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Shoreline, WA.
What amenities does 14523 22nd Avenue have?
Some of 14523 22nd Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14523 22nd Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
14523 22nd Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14523 22nd Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 14523 22nd Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Shoreline.
Does 14523 22nd Avenue offer parking?
No, 14523 22nd Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 14523 22nd Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 14523 22nd Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 14523 22nd Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 14523 22nd Avenue has a pool.
Does 14523 22nd Avenue have accessible units?
No, 14523 22nd Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 14523 22nd Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 14523 22nd Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 14523 22nd Avenue have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 14523 22nd Avenue has units with air conditioning.
