14523 22nd Avenue

Charming, unfurnished, single-family home on the friendly Shoreline neighborhood of Seattle.



Spacious interior with hardwood/tile floors, a fireplace, and plenty of recessed lights. It has 5 comfy bedrooms and 3 lovely bathrooms. The stunning kitchen with an island is equipped with a glossy countertops, plenty of fine wood cabinet and drawer storage, and stainless steel appliances such as a refrigerator, oven/range, dishwasher, and garbage disposal. The bathrooms have a shower stall with a curtain, a bathtub, a shower and bathtub combo partitioned by a curtain, vanity cabinet sinks surmounted by mirrors, and functional toilets.



A deck and yard outside await the lucky tenants who are looking for a place to relax or have a BBQ dine out with friends and family. In-unit washer and dryer along with central air conditioning, forced-air heating, driveway and on-street parking, all included in the rent. Free use to the shared pool and basketball court! No pets, sorry. And, no smoking in the property.



Tenant pays water, trash, sewage, gas, electricity, cable, Internet, and landscaping.



Nearby parks: Little Brook Park, Paramount Park, and Hamlin Park.



No Pets Allowed



