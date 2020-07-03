1202 NE 185th St

Amenities

Shoreline Home - Available Now! Welcome to this spacious three bedroom, mid-century rambler for rent in the Shoreline neighborhood. Hardwood floors throughout and large windows let in loads of light to the living room and dining room. Carport and a large fenced backyard. All bedrooms and one and a 1/2 baths on the main floor. Washer and dryer included. Enjoy easy access to I-5, Shoreline, Downtown Seattle, shopping, retail, and all major bus lines. One cat or dog okay with an additional pet deposit. No smoking, please.



*Video tour available*



For more information or a video tour, please contact Kimberly Brush, Avenue One Residential, Seattle, WA at kim@avenueoneresidential.com or (206) 551-9589.



To review our application screening criteria, please copy and paste this link into your browser: http://www.avenueoneresidential.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/09/Application-Criteria.pdf



