Shoreline, WA
1202 NE 185th St
Last updated April 29 2020 at 5:26 PM

1202 NE 185th St

1202 Northeast 185th Street · No Longer Available
Location

1202 Northeast 185th Street, Shoreline, WA 98155
North City

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
carport
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
carport
parking
Shoreline Home - Available Now! Welcome to this spacious three bedroom, mid-century rambler for rent in the Shoreline neighborhood. Hardwood floors throughout and large windows let in loads of light to the living room and dining room. Carport and a large fenced backyard. All bedrooms and one and a 1/2 baths on the main floor. Washer and dryer included. Enjoy easy access to I-5, Shoreline, Downtown Seattle, shopping, retail, and all major bus lines. One cat or dog okay with an additional pet deposit. No smoking, please.

*Video tour available*

For more information or a video tour, please contact Kimberly Brush, Avenue One Residential, Seattle, WA at kim@avenueoneresidential.com or (206) 551-9589.

To review our application screening criteria, please copy and paste this link into your browser: http://www.avenueoneresidential.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/09/Application-Criteria.pdf

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1202 NE 185th St have any available units?
1202 NE 185th St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Shoreline, WA.
What amenities does 1202 NE 185th St have?
Some of 1202 NE 185th St's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1202 NE 185th St currently offering any rent specials?
1202 NE 185th St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1202 NE 185th St pet-friendly?
Yes, 1202 NE 185th St is pet friendly.
Does 1202 NE 185th St offer parking?
Yes, 1202 NE 185th St offers parking.
Does 1202 NE 185th St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1202 NE 185th St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1202 NE 185th St have a pool?
No, 1202 NE 185th St does not have a pool.
Does 1202 NE 185th St have accessible units?
No, 1202 NE 185th St does not have accessible units.
Does 1202 NE 185th St have units with dishwashers?
No, 1202 NE 185th St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1202 NE 185th St have units with air conditioning?
No, 1202 NE 185th St does not have units with air conditioning.

