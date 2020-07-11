Apartment List
45 Apartments for rent in Mountlake Terrace, WA with move-in specials

Move-in specials offer an enticing incentive to Mountlake Terrace apartment renters looking to save. However, it’s important to ask about any stipulations to the move-in ... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 37

Last updated July 11 at 12:29am
$
9 Units Available
Collins Junction
4727 200th St SW, Lynnwood, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,299
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,745
1021 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Modern units with vinyl plank flooring, sprayed countertops, and fireplaces. Short distance to Grocery Outlet, Lynnwood Square, Applebee's, and King Tut restaurant. Resident lounge with high-speed Wi-Fi, fitness center, and pool.
Results within 5 miles of Mountlake Terrace
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated July 11 at 03:39am
$
23 Units Available
Tivalli
15631 Ash Way, Lynnwood, WA
Studio
$1,467
510 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,622
693 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,719
1005 sqft
Ideally situated just off of I-5 for easy access to downtown Seattle. Pet-friendly apartments with designer kitchens, hardwood floors, stainless-finish appliances and large closets. On-site yoga studio, fitness center, volleyball courts and swimming pool.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated July 11 at 03:39am
$
8 Units Available
Sheridan Beach
Watercrest Apartments
14812 Bothell Way NE, Lake Forest Park, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,495
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,975
1036 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
If you’re looking for an apartment in Lake Forest Park, WA, that’s just north of Seattle, Watercrest Apartment Homes may be just right for you. Our community offers the convenience of the city and the luxury of near lakefront living.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated July 11 at 03:38am
$
19 Units Available
Olympic Hills
Solara
12736 Lake City Way NE, Seattle, WA
Studio
$1,352
537 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,647
706 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,135
1079 sqft
Great location in North Seattle. Community features Fitness Center, game room and theater room for all tenants to use. Apartments have 9-foot ceilings, premium kitchen appliances and full-size w/d in unit.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated July 11 at 03:39am
$
120 Units Available
Echo Lake
Geo
17990 Midvale Avenue North, Shoreline, WA
Studio
$1,350
501 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,548
835 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,325
964 sqft
NOW OPEN for Summer 2020 move-ins! Welcome to Geo. Built as a modern interpretation of the Pacific Northwest, Geo blends rustic, contemporary, and natural into a comfortable, yet urban retreat.
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated July 11 at 04:47am
$
10 Units Available
Maple Leaf
Lane
10720 5th Ave NE, Seattle, WA
Studio
$1,475
534 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,645
641 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,700
960 sqft
Lane Apartments presents a opportunity to enjoy the beauty and action of Seattle but with character all its own. Steps from the Northgate Shopping Center, this area is often referred to as one of Seattle's hidden gems.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated July 11 at 03:39am
$
7 Units Available
Olympic Hills
3030 Lake City
3030 NE 143rd St, Seattle, WA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,495
596 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,795
930 sqft
3030 Lake City offers studio, one- and two-bedroom apartment homes that are currently going through a Certified Green renovation resulting in energy efficient improvements, reduced utility bills and improved building performance.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated July 11 at 03:39am
$
7 Units Available
Bitter Lake
Linden Square
13530 Linden Ave N, Seattle, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,568
736 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,863
965 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Convenient to Northgate Mall and Safeco Field. Spacious apartments in a contemporary community with a fitness center, clubhouse and outdoor swimming pool. Underground garage parking available.
Verified

1 of 37

Last updated July 11 at 03:39am
$
5 Units Available
Newberry Square
16116 Ash Way, Lynnwood, WA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,549
715 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,855
932 sqft
Modern complex features key-fob entry and gym. Allows cats. Pay rent with credit cards or e-payments. Smoke-free units have walk-in closets. Proximity to I-5 and I-405 makes this a great selection for commuters.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 11 at 03:38am
$
10 Units Available
Northlake Terrace
The Timbers at Kenmore
18930 68th Ave NE, Kenmore, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,456
687 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,846
912 sqft
Welcome home to Timbers Apartments, where you can experience the best in contemporary living. Our beautiful community is ideally situated against the natural backdrop of picturesque Kenmore, Washington.
Results within 10 miles of Mountlake Terrace
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated July 11 at 03:39am
$
19 Units Available
Holly
The Winsley
9900 12th Ave W, Everett, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,270
747 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,440
1015 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,875
1274 sqft
Offering a collection of one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments, the Walden Pond Apartment complex includes an indoor basketball court, a swimming pool, a resident clubhouse, on-site management and many other amenities.
Verified

1 of 161

Last updated July 11 at 02:40am
$
42 Units Available
Ballard
Valdok
1701 Northwest 56th Street, Seattle, WA
Studio
$1,780
498 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,757
705 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,216
1096 sqft
Choose the type of leasing experience that works best for you! 1. Self-Guided Tours 2. Video or Facetime Tour Contact us to schedule your appointment today.
Verified

1 of 52

Last updated July 11 at 02:40am
$
26 Units Available
Interbay
Axle
3230 16th Avenue West, Seattle, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,579
657 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Choose the type of leasing experience that works best for you! 1. Self-Guided Tours 2. Video or Facetime Tour Contact us to schedule your appointment today.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated July 11 at 03:39am
$
8 Units Available
Fremont
Epicenter Apartments
620 N 34th St, Seattle, WA
Studio
$1,758
534 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,383
840 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,104
1020 sqft
Seattle’s Fremont District is known as “The Center of the Known Universe,” and Epicenter is an iconic extension of this very artistic community! Fremont is an eclectic, lively colorful community where something is always happening! Whether you visit
Verified

1 of 51

Last updated July 11 at 03:38am
$
8 Units Available
Ballard
Koi Apartments
1139 NW Market St, Seattle, WA
Studio
$1,584
479 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,255
783 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,723
1009 sqft
Super-modern green community boasting a fire pit, courtyard and 24-hour gym. Welcomes dogs and cats. Air-conditioned apartments have hardwood floors and granite counters. Next to Gilman Playground and blocks from Woodland Park Zoo.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated July 11 at 12:30am
$
40 Units Available
South Juanita
The Preserve at Forbes Creek
11110 Forbes Creek Dr, Kirkland, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,650
669 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,915
902 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,575
1228 sqft
Units feature laundry, hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances, granite counters and fireplace. Luxury community includes pool, racquetball court, sauna and tennis court. Located in Kirkland, close to parks, restaurants and shopping.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated July 11 at 12:05am
$
29 Units Available
Ballard
AMLI Mark24
2428 NW Market St, Seattle, WA
Studio
$1,750
559 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,892
737 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,164
1003 sqft
Schools nearby: Ballard High, Whitman Middle School, Adams Elementary, and Whittier Elementary. Close to Ballard Commons Park, Quality Food Center, Majestic Bay Theatres, Salmon Bay, and Ballard Public Library. Pet-friendly apartments with off leash area, yoga studio, sky deck, and 9' ceilings.
Verified

1 of 39

Last updated July 11 at 12:05am
$
16 Units Available
Holly
Olin Fields
10115 Holly Dr, Everett, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,415
759 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,579
965 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,825
1248 sqft
Quiet complex with natural landscaping, resident lounge, indoor basketball court and game room with ping-pong table. Apartments equipped with air conditioning and washer/dryer. Walk to Loganberry Lane Park.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated July 11 at 03:39am
$
6 Units Available
Ballard
Vive
1516 NW 51st St, Seattle, WA
Studio
$1,495
346 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,815
580 sqft
A smoke-free building in the Ballard neighborhood. This new-construction community features a coffee bar, shuffleboard, business center and fire pits. Updated interiors with granite countertops.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated July 11 at 03:39am
$
53 Units Available
North Creek-195th
The Villas at Beardslee
19128 112th Ave NE, Bothell, WA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,580
809 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,070
1165 sqft
Now Offering Up to 6 Weeks Free! We are excited to announce that we are now scheduling in-person tours by appointment only.
Verified

1 of 37

Last updated July 11 at 03:39am
$
17 Units Available
Town Center
Beaumont
14001 NE 183rd St, Woodinville, WA
Studio
$1,454
557 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,640
812 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,997
1111 sqft
Residents live in units with fireplace, ice maker, laundry and walk-in closets. Community includes clubhouse, conference room, elevator and game room. Located close to wineries, recreational activities, and the 522 and 405 freeways.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated July 11 at 03:38am
$
10 Units Available
Westmont
CentrePointe Greens
8600 18th Ave W, Everett, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,306
709 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,324
849 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Well-designed homes in a retreat-like community. These Everett apartments boast dishwashers, private balconies and in-unit washer/dryers. Sports court, tanning salon and indoor swimming pool. Convenient access to Boeing Fwy.
Verified

1 of 46

Last updated July 11 at 03:38am
$
8 Units Available
Fremont
Hayes on Stone Way
3627 Stone Way N, Seattle, WA
Studio
$1,685
400 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,230
708 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,880
1014 sqft
Modern 1-2 bedroom apartments in a quirky neighborhood not far from I-5. Thoughtfully designed floor plans feature kitchens and bathrooms with quartz slab countertops. Private terraces and views of Lake Union available in select homes.
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated July 11 at 02:40am
$
16 Units Available
Ballard
Ballard on the Park
2233 NW 58th St, Seattle, WA
Studio
$1,615
585 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,991
832 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,001
1149 sqft
Now offering in-person tours by appointment only! Call us today for more information! In a neighborhood historically called Little Scandinavia, Ballard on the Park embodies the Danish concept of deep contentment and cozy well-being-known as hygge-by
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with move-in special in Mountlake Terrace, WA

Move-in specials offer an enticing incentive to Mountlake Terrace apartment renters looking to save. However, it’s important to ask about any stipulations to the move-in specials. A free month’s rent may only apply to specific apartment floors or basic amenities instead of the apartment you really want.

Other move-in specials might include a lowered or no security deposit option. Keep in mind the lack of security deposit means you are responsible for damage when moving out.

No application fees are also popular move-in specials, which will immediately put more money back in your pocket.

Mountlake Terrace apartments are more likely to offer move-in specials during an off-season like winter when fewer people are moving. You may be able to negotiate your own special like free parking for a year in the paid garage.

