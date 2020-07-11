Apartment List
Last updated July 11 2020

42 Apartments for rent in Woodinville, WA with move-in specials

Move-in specials offer an enticing incentive to Woodinville apartment renters looking to save. However, it’s important to ask about any stipulations to the move-in specials. A ... Read Guide >
1 of 37

Last updated July 11 at 03:39am
$
17 Units Available
Town Center
Beaumont
14001 NE 183rd St, Woodinville, WA
Studio
$1,454
557 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,640
812 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,997
1111 sqft
Residents live in units with fireplace, ice maker, laundry and walk-in closets. Community includes clubhouse, conference room, elevator and game room. Located close to wineries, recreational activities, and the 522 and 405 freeways.
1 of 43

Last updated July 11 at 03:39am
$
9 Units Available
Downtown Redmond
Ravello
16180 NE 80th St, Redmond, WA
Studio
$1,565
516 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,945
816 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,490
1012 sqft
This community's amenities include bike storage, on-site laundry and a clubhouse. Apartments feature granite countertops, fireplaces and stainless steel appliances. Heron Rookery and Redmond Square are both just minutes away.
1 of 15

Last updated July 11 at 12:30am
$
40 Units Available
South Juanita
The Preserve at Forbes Creek
11110 Forbes Creek Dr, Kirkland, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,650
669 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,915
902 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,575
1228 sqft
Units feature laundry, hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances, granite counters and fireplace. Luxury community includes pool, racquetball court, sauna and tennis court. Located in Kirkland, close to parks, restaurants and shopping.
1 of 95

Last updated July 11 at 12:14am
$
139 Units Available
Downtown Redmond
Modera Redmond
8709 161st Avenue Northeast, Redmond, WA
Studio
$1,615
529 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,665
660 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,920
1130 sqft
This brand new community of 300 studio, one- and two- bedroom apartment homes puts you at the nexus between excitement and tranquility.
1 of 73

Last updated July 11 at 03:39am
$
57 Units Available
Downtown Redmond
Blackbird
7601 159th Pl NE, Redmond, WA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,586
660 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,443
889 sqft
Spread your wings at Blackbird, where elegant design meets optimal location amid the natural beauty of Downtown Redmond. Blackbird is a brand new, boutique apartment community in the heart of Redmond that brings elements from the outdoors in.
1 of 29

Last updated July 11 at 03:39am
$
53 Units Available
North Creek-195th
The Villas at Beardslee
19128 112th Ave NE, Bothell, WA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,580
809 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,070
1165 sqft
Now Offering Up to 6 Weeks Free! We are excited to announce that we are now scheduling in-person tours by appointment only.
1 of 26

Last updated July 11 at 04:47am
$
12 Units Available
Downtown Redmond
Riverpark
15803 Bear Creek Pkwy, Redmond, WA
Studio
$1,400
585 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,808
859 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,774
1197 sqft
Close to Sammamish River, Heron Rookery, Dudley Carter Park, Burke Gilman Trail, Marymoor Dog Park, Trader Joe's, QFC, Redmond Town Center, Highway 520, Redmond Transit Center. Pet-friendly apartments with kayak and bike rentals, indoor parking garage, island kitchens, theater room, outdoor hot tub.
1 of 33

Last updated July 11 at 04:47am
$
8 Units Available
Downtown Redmond
Veloce
8102 161st Ave NE, Redmond, WA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,592
706 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,257
1050 sqft
Close to Redmond Regional Library, Edge Skate Park, Downtown Central Park, Heron Rookery, Redmond Town Center, Trader Joe's, Sammamish River, Burke Gilman Trail, Redmond Transit Center, Redmond Elementary. Pet-friendly apartments with yoga studio, theater room, in-unit laundry, bike rentals.
1 of 27

Last updated July 11 at 04:47am
$
12 Units Available
Downtown Redmond
red160
16015 Cleveland St, Redmond, WA
Studio
$1,618
563 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,592
771 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,641
1182 sqft
Luxury apartments nestled in a park-like setting. Units feature all appliances, granite countertops and hardwood floors. Extra storage space, air conditioning and patio. Game room, BBQ area, clubhouse and business center. Pet friendly.
1 of 31

Last updated July 11 at 04:47am
$
4 Units Available
Downtown Redmond
Old Town Lofts
16175 Cleveland St, Redmond, WA
Studio
$1,603
615 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,720
706 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Across from Redmond Central Park. Resident clubhouse and 24-hour gym. Pet-friendly community has a dog park and package receiving services. Laundry area, stainless steel appliances, and spacious walk-in closets in every unit.
1 of 36

Last updated July 11 at 02:39am
$
12 Units Available
Moss Bay
128 on State
128 State St S, Kirkland, WA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,981
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,197
1276 sqft
Close to Peter Kirk Memorial Park, Kirkland Performance Center, Kirkland Library, Marina Park, Kirkland City Dock, Lakeview Elementary, Google, Microsoft, ClearWire, QFC, Everest Park. Amenities include 9' ceilings, shaker-style alder cabinets, controlled access underground parking.
1 of 29

Last updated July 11 at 03:39am
$
7 Units Available
Downtown-190th-Riverfront
The Merc
18120 102nd Ave NE, Bothell, WA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,595
811 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1016 sqft
This upscale building is within walking distance of local pubs and dining and close to the wineries. Excellent Downtown Bothell location near the waterfront. Spacious interiors with a balcony or patio.
1 of 29

Last updated July 10 at 01:00pm
$
14 Units Available
Downtown Redmond
Milehouse
8300 160th Ave NE, Redmond, WA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,774
793 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,799
1086 sqft
Close to Sammamish River Trail, The Stroll, Edge Skate Park, Redmond Town Center, Marymoor Park, Redmond Library, Trader Joe's. Amenities include a crossfit/yoga studio, movie theater with big-screen projector, dog-wash station, ski storage, electric charging stations, outdoor hot tub, bike storage.
1 of 45

Last updated July 11 at 03:39am
$
18 Units Available
Finn Hill
98th Avenue Bothell
18307 98th Avenue, Bothell, WA
Studio
$1,545
519 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,555
588 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,245
885 sqft
98th Avenue is a brand new apartment community in Bothell, WA opening February 2020.
1 of 27

Last updated July 11 at 03:39am
$
6 Units Available
North Rose Hill
SK Apartments
11415 Slater Avenue Northeast, Kirkland, WA
Studio
$1,500
580 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,999
776 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,499
1116 sqft
Come home to a relaxed, sophisticated living space in a contemporary community at SK Apartments in Kirkland.
1 of 29

Last updated July 11 at 03:39am
$
8 Units Available
South Juanita
Salix Juanita Village
9740 NE 119th Way, Kirkland, WA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,846
870 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,218
1223 sqft
Just steps away from Juanita Beach and Lake Washington. Luxury units feature hardwood floors, granite countertops, fireplaces and walk-in closets. Residents can enjoy pool, clubhouse, coffee bar, gym, game room and courtyard. Pet friendly.
1 of 29

Last updated July 11 at 03:39am
$
33 Units Available
Downtown Bellevue
Metro 112 Apartments
317 112th Ave NE, Bellevue, WA
Studio
$1,630
499 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,835
757 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,700
1075 sqft
Conveniently located near I-405, I-90, 520, and just a short walk from dining, shopping, and entertainment. Units have granite countertops, fireplace, hardwood floors, and stainless steel appliances. Rooftop deck, gym, media room, courtyard, clubhouse, billiards.
1 of 51

Last updated July 11 at 03:39am
$
41 Units Available
Overlake
Liv
2170 NE Bel Red Rd, Bellevue, WA
Studio
$1,541
442 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,511
686 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,490
1112 sqft
Located south of Microsoft headquarters and near Lake Sammamish. Socialize in the wine bistro, sports lounge or on one of five rooftop decks. Special features include concierge service and a fitness center on two levels.
1 of 20

Last updated July 11 at 03:39am
$
75 Units Available
Parkside by Lincoln Property Company
15551 NE Turing St., Redmond, WA
Studio
$1,539
544 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,888
593 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,543
1001 sqft
** We have brand new, never lived in homes! Contact us to schedule your virtual or in person tour! (In person tours are by appointment only)** Welcome to Parkside by Lincoln Property Company – a thoughtfully designed collection of high-tech
1 of 37

Last updated July 11 at 12:29am
$
9 Units Available
Collins Junction
4727 200th St SW, Lynnwood, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,299
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,745
1021 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Modern units with vinyl plank flooring, sprayed countertops, and fireplaces. Short distance to Grocery Outlet, Lynnwood Square, Applebee's, and King Tut restaurant. Resident lounge with high-speed Wi-Fi, fitness center, and pool.
1 of 29

Last updated July 11 at 03:39am
$
23 Units Available
Tivalli
15631 Ash Way, Lynnwood, WA
Studio
$1,467
510 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,622
693 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,719
1005 sqft
Ideally situated just off of I-5 for easy access to downtown Seattle. Pet-friendly apartments with designer kitchens, hardwood floors, stainless-finish appliances and large closets. On-site yoga studio, fitness center, volleyball courts and swimming pool.
1 of 15

Last updated July 11 at 03:39am
$
8 Units Available
Sheridan Beach
Watercrest Apartments
14812 Bothell Way NE, Lake Forest Park, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,495
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,975
1036 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
If you’re looking for an apartment in Lake Forest Park, WA, that’s just north of Seattle, Watercrest Apartment Homes may be just right for you. Our community offers the convenience of the city and the luxury of near lakefront living.
1 of 64

Last updated July 11 at 03:39am
$
37 Units Available
Downtown Bellvue
The Bravern
688 110th Ave NE, Bellevue, WA
Studio
$2,365
709 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,465
889 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,735
1631 sqft
Located close to I-405, adjacent to Meydenbauer Center and just minutes from Bellevue City Hall. The Signature Plaza takes over the fourth floor of the complex. Residents enjoy using the on-site sauna, gym and media room.
1 of 26

Last updated July 11 at 03:38am
$
19 Units Available
Olympic Hills
Solara
12736 Lake City Way NE, Seattle, WA
Studio
$1,352
537 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,647
706 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,135
1079 sqft
Great location in North Seattle. Community features Fitness Center, game room and theater room for all tenants to use. Apartments have 9-foot ceilings, premium kitchen appliances and full-size w/d in unit.
City Guide for Woodinville, WA

Woodinville is home to more than 50 wineries and at least one whiskey distillery, which makes it perfect for the aspiring sommelier.

Woodinville is a relatively small city; it has a little over 10,000 residents according to the most recent census. It is considered a part of the Seattle Metropolitan area. This makes it the perfect choice for anybody who is looking to live in a small city with all of the perks of a big one. The majority of Woodinville residents are families. But if you live alone, with roommates or just some pets, you will still fit in here. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with move-in special in Woodinville, WA

Move-in specials offer an enticing incentive to Woodinville apartment renters looking to save. However, it’s important to ask about any stipulations to the move-in specials. A free month’s rent may only apply to specific apartment floors or basic amenities instead of the apartment you really want.

Other move-in specials might include a lowered or no security deposit option. Keep in mind the lack of security deposit means you are responsible for damage when moving out.

No application fees are also popular move-in specials, which will immediately put more money back in your pocket.

Woodinville apartments are more likely to offer move-in specials during an off-season like winter when fewer people are moving. You may be able to negotiate your own special like free parking for a year in the paid garage.

