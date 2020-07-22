Apartment List
133 Apartments for rent in Kenmore, WA with move-in specials

Move-in specials offer an enticing incentive to Kenmore apartment renters looking to save. However, it’s important to ask about any stipulations to the move-in specials. A free mon... Read Guide >
9 Units Available
Northlake Terrace
The Timbers at Kenmore
18930 68th Ave NE, Kenmore, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,668
687 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,889
912 sqft
Welcome home to Timbers Apartments, where you can experience the best in contemporary living. Our beautiful community is ideally situated against the natural backdrop of picturesque Kenmore, Washington.
Results within 1 mile of Kenmore
13 Units Available
Finn Hill
98th Avenue Bothell
18307 98th Avenue, Bothell, WA
Studio
$1,545
519 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,555
588 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
885 sqft
98th Avenue is a brand new apartment community in Bothell, WA opening February 2020.
Results within 5 miles of Kenmore
13 Units Available
Maple Leaf
Lane
10720 5th Ave NE, Seattle, WA
Studio
$1,475
534 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,650
641 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,700
960 sqft
Lane Apartments presents a opportunity to enjoy the beauty and action of Seattle but with character all its own. Steps from the Northgate Shopping Center, this area is often referred to as one of Seattle's hidden gems.
4 Units Available
Downtown-190th-Riverfront
The Merc
18120 102nd Ave NE, Bothell, WA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,730
811 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,505
1016 sqft
This upscale building is within walking distance of local pubs and dining and close to the wineries. Excellent Downtown Bothell location near the waterfront. Spacious interiors with a balcony or patio.
5 Units Available
Olympic Hills
3030 Lake City
3030 NE 143rd St, Seattle, WA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,550
596 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,725
930 sqft
3030 Lake City offers studio, one- and two-bedroom apartment homes that are currently going through a Certified Green renovation resulting in energy efficient improvements, reduced utility bills and improved building performance.
21 Units Available
Thrasher's Corner-Red Hawk
Avalon North Creek
1730 196th Street SE, Bothell, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,500
718 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,030
1060 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Avalon North Creek features spacious one, two, and three bedroom apartments convenient in Bothell Mill Creek.
15 Units Available
Moss Bay
128 on State
128 State St S, Kirkland, WA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,913
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,856
1276 sqft
Close to Peter Kirk Memorial Park, Kirkland Performance Center, Kirkland Library, Marina Park, Kirkland City Dock, Lakeview Elementary, Google, Microsoft, ClearWire, QFC, Everest Park. Amenities include 9' ceilings, shaker-style alder cabinets, controlled access underground parking.
7 Units Available
Martha Lake
16626 6th Ave W, Martha Lake, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,474
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,806
950 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,299
1109 sqft
Great location just 20 minutes from Seattle, and close to shopping and dining. Units feature vaulted ceilings, fireplaces, and private patios. Community includes Internet, a business center, and more.
46 Units Available
South Juanita
The Preserve at Forbes Creek
11110 Forbes Creek Dr, Kirkland, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,599
669 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,899
902 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,399
1228 sqft
Units feature laundry, hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances, granite counters and fireplace. Luxury community includes pool, racquetball court, sauna and tennis court. Located in Kirkland, close to parks, restaurants and shopping.
7 Units Available
Fitzgerald-35th SE
Stonemeadow Farms
23028 27th Ave SE, Bothell, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,511
659 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,917
869 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Pet-friendly community with a business center, swimming pool, and 24-hour fitness center. Newly refurbished homes with walk-in closets and mountain views. Close to Boeing North, with easy access to the area's commercial center.
9 Units Available
South Juanita
Salix Juanita Village
9740 NE 119th Way, Kirkland, WA
Studio
$1,458
994 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,846
870 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,407
1223 sqft
Just steps away from Juanita Beach and Lake Washington. Luxury units feature hardwood floors, granite countertops, fireplaces and walk-in closets. Residents can enjoy pool, clubhouse, coffee bar, gym, game room and courtyard. Pet friendly.
7 Units Available
Sheridan Beach
Watercrest Apartments
14812 Bothell Way NE, Lake Forest Park, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,500
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,985
1036 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
If you’re looking for an apartment in Lake Forest Park, WA, that’s just north of Seattle, Watercrest Apartment Homes may be just right for you. Our community offers the convenience of the city and the luxury of near lakefront living.
6 Units Available
Totem Lake
Asbury Park Apartments
12821 126th Way NE, Kirkland, WA
Studio
$1,390
425 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,620
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,015
830 sqft
With lush landscaping and a desirable location, Asbury Park Apartment Homes offer plenty of convenience for a modern lifestyle. Select an apartment in Kirkland, WA, that’s part of our community, and you won’t be disappointed.
41 Units Available
North Creek-195th
The Villas at Beardslee
19128 112th Ave NE, Bothell, WA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,600
809 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,145
1165 sqft
Now Offering Up to 6 Weeks Free! We are excited to announce that we are now scheduling in-person tours by appointment only.
48 Units Available
North Creek-195th
The Retreat at Bothell
18101 126th Ave NE, Bothell, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,529
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,701
934 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,228
1142 sqft
Conveniently located close to King County Metro and other public transportation options in Washington's Eastside. Spacious homes include open floor plans, expansive balconies and large closets.
14 Units Available
Town Center
Beaumont
14001 NE 183rd St, Woodinville, WA
Studio
$1,399
557 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,691
812 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,106
1111 sqft
Residents live in units with fireplace, ice maker, laundry and walk-in closets. Community includes clubhouse, conference room, elevator and game room. Located close to wineries, recreational activities, and the 522 and 405 freeways.
21 Units Available
Olympic Hills
Solara
12736 Lake City Way NE, Seattle, WA
Studio
$1,195
537 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,538
706 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,108
1079 sqft
Great location in North Seattle. Community features Fitness Center, game room and theater room for all tenants to use. Apartments have 9-foot ceilings, premium kitchen appliances and full-size w/d in unit.
4 Units Available
North Rose Hill
SK Apartments
11415 Slater Avenue Northeast, Kirkland, WA
Studio
$1,589
580 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,999
776 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,449
1116 sqft
Come home to relaxed, sophisticated living in a contemporary community at SK Apartments in Kirkland, WA. We offer an array of 1-bedroom floor plans including dual-bath options and those with a den.
Results within 10 miles of Kenmore
20 Units Available
Seattle Central Business District
The Olivian
809 Olive Way, Seattle, WA
1 Bedroom
$2,766
963 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,585
1654 sqft
Located in the Central Business District. Close to I-5 Express, Pacific Place Mall, Downtown Nordstrom, Westlake Center Mall, Washington State Convention Center, ACT Theatre, Amazon Campus, and Westlake Park. Pet-friendly apartments with on-floor recycling, walk-in closets, and oversized soaking tubs.
11 Units Available
Belltown
206 Bell Apartments
206 Bell St, Seattle, WA
Studio
$1,664
476 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,798
613 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,653
860 sqft
Close to Bell Street Park, Highway 99, Belltown Cottage Park, the Art Institute of Seattle, Freehold Theatre, Foundation Nightclub, Patagonia Seattle, Bell Harbor Marina, and Pier 66. Pet-friendly apartments in a highly walkable location, with free covered bike storage, rooftop terrace.
35 Units Available
Overlake
Avalon Esterra Park
2690 152nd Ave NE, Redmond, WA
Studio
$1,700
584 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,895
778 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,558
1140 sqft
Brand new units include gourmet kitchens with quartz countertops, recessed lighting, and two-tone designer paint. Attentive staff, spacious courtyard, two-story fitness center, bike shop, and pet spa. Convenient location for accessing SR-520.
10 Units Available
Waterfront
Arthouse
2334 Elliott Ave, Seattle, WA
Studio
$1,664
493 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,669
666 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Seattle's newest luxury apartments, located in Belltown, offer waterfront living. Offering incredible views of the Seattle skyline, quartz countertops, hardwood flooring and so much more. Exclusive access to rooftop lounge and grilling area.
37 Units Available
Capitol Hill
Chroma SLU
1212 Harrison Street, Seattle, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,678
492 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,782
771 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Chroma SLU in Seattle. View photos, descriptions and more!
16 Units Available
Capitol Hill
Rianna
810 12th Ave, Seattle, WA
Studio
$1,579
507 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,735
610 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,491
852 sqft
Great location in the Capitol Hill Neighborhood, close to Seattle University. Units offer residents bathtub, dishwasher, extra storage and laundry. Luxurious community amenities include business center, courtyard and package receiving.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with move-in specials in Kenmore, WA

Move-in specials offer an enticing incentive to Kenmore apartment renters looking to save. However, it’s important to ask about any stipulations to the move-in specials. A free month’s rent may only apply to specific apartment floors or basic amenities instead of the apartment you really want.

Other move-in specials might include a lowered or no security deposit option. Keep in mind the lack of security deposit means you are responsible for damage when moving out.

No application fees are also popular move-in specials, which will immediately put more money back in your pocket.

Kenmore apartments are more likely to offer move-in specials during an off-season like winter when fewer people are moving. You may be able to negotiate your own special like free parking for a year in the paid garage.

