3951 S 211th Pl Unit A2

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage stainless steel walk in closets

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking bbq/grill garage

Heights at Ridgeview Townhouse in SeaTac - Spectacular View of Mt. Rainier! - Simplicity and elegance coupled with uncompromising value. This meticulous Townhouse has fabulous Mt. Rainier and Kent Valley views from every window. Custom drapes & blinds. Enjoy your morning coffee, bbq's or dine al fresco on your private deck. You are sure to appreciate its stylishly outfitted interior with carefully selected designer finishes. Lots of natural light and bright spaces!



Dining area & spacious gourmet kitchen with breakfast bar & stainless steel appliances. Master bathroom with double sinks, soaking tub and walk in closet. Electric fireplace & dishwasher. Tandem parking outside of garage and extra space for visitors. Greenbelt for added privacy. Conveniently near I-5, 405 & 167. 10 minutes from SeaTac airport and SouthCenter mall. Only 10 minutes from Angle Lake Light Rail & 1 Mile from Amazon Warehouse!



Rent includes Water & Sewer! Front Load Washer & Dryer Included.



No pets

700 credit



Tyler@HavenRent.com



#690



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE3866631)