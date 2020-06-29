All apartments in SeaTac
Find more places like 3951 S 211th Pl Unit A2.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
SeaTac, WA
/
3951 S 211th Pl Unit A2
Last updated March 11 2020 at 11:31 AM

3951 S 211th Pl Unit A2

3951 South 211th Place · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
SeaTac
See all
Accessible Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
Studio Apartments
See all

Location

3951 South 211th Place, SeaTac, WA 98198

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
garage
Heights at Ridgeview Townhouse in SeaTac - Spectacular View of Mt. Rainier! - Simplicity and elegance coupled with uncompromising value. This meticulous Townhouse has fabulous Mt. Rainier and Kent Valley views from every window. Custom drapes & blinds. Enjoy your morning coffee, bbq's or dine al fresco on your private deck. You are sure to appreciate its stylishly outfitted interior with carefully selected designer finishes. Lots of natural light and bright spaces!

Dining area & spacious gourmet kitchen with breakfast bar & stainless steel appliances. Master bathroom with double sinks, soaking tub and walk in closet. Electric fireplace & dishwasher. Tandem parking outside of garage and extra space for visitors. Greenbelt for added privacy. Conveniently near I-5, 405 & 167. 10 minutes from SeaTac airport and SouthCenter mall. Only 10 minutes from Angle Lake Light Rail & 1 Mile from Amazon Warehouse!

Rent includes Water & Sewer! Front Load Washer & Dryer Included.

No pets
700 credit

Tyler@HavenRent.com

#690

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE3866631)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3951 S 211th Pl Unit A2 have any available units?
3951 S 211th Pl Unit A2 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in SeaTac, WA.
What amenities does 3951 S 211th Pl Unit A2 have?
Some of 3951 S 211th Pl Unit A2's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3951 S 211th Pl Unit A2 currently offering any rent specials?
3951 S 211th Pl Unit A2 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3951 S 211th Pl Unit A2 pet-friendly?
No, 3951 S 211th Pl Unit A2 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in SeaTac.
Does 3951 S 211th Pl Unit A2 offer parking?
Yes, 3951 S 211th Pl Unit A2 offers parking.
Does 3951 S 211th Pl Unit A2 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3951 S 211th Pl Unit A2 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3951 S 211th Pl Unit A2 have a pool?
No, 3951 S 211th Pl Unit A2 does not have a pool.
Does 3951 S 211th Pl Unit A2 have accessible units?
No, 3951 S 211th Pl Unit A2 does not have accessible units.
Does 3951 S 211th Pl Unit A2 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3951 S 211th Pl Unit A2 has units with dishwashers.
Does 3951 S 211th Pl Unit A2 have units with air conditioning?
No, 3951 S 211th Pl Unit A2 does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Viewpoint Apartment Homes
21428 International Blvd
SeaTac, WA 98198
Avion Apartments
3351 South 175th Street
SeaTac, WA 98188

Similar Pages

SeaTac 1 BedroomsSeaTac 2 Bedrooms
SeaTac 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsSeaTac Accessible Apartments
SeaTac Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Seattle, WABellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WAKent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WALynnwood, WALakewood, WAAuburn, WA
Bothell, WAShoreline, WAIssaquah, WAPuyallup, WAEdmonds, WASammamish, WASouth Hill, WANewcastle, WAWoodinville, WASumner, WALake Forest Park, WAGraham, WA
Maple Valley, WAPort Orchard, WASnoqualmie, WAEnumclaw, WAPoulsbo, WABonney Lake, WAMonroe, WABothell West, WABryn Mawr-Skyway, WAMartha Lake, WAGig Harbor, WAMilton, WA

Apartments Near Colleges

Shoreline Community CollegeUniversity of Washington-Seattle Campus
University of Washington-Tacoma CampusCascadia College
Bellevue College