Avion Apartments

Lease Length: 9-12 monthsPlease note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Qualification: For full property qualifying criteria, please see the property website
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $45 per adult
Deposit: $500 - up to 1 month's rent (based on screening)
Move-in Fees: $150 (non-refundable) admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required, Valet Trash $25/month
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs, fish
deposit: $300 for one and $450 for 2 pets
fee: $300
limit: 2
rent: $25 per month per pet
restrictions: Call to inquire about breed restrictions
Parking Details: Covered lot. Exterior parking is $50 and garage parking is $85 per month.
Storage Details: $40 per apartment
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.