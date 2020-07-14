All apartments in SeaTac
Avion Apartments

3351 South 175th Street · (206) 350-2196
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
logo
Rent Special
One month free
Location

3351 South 175th Street, SeaTac, WA 98188

Price and availability

VERIFIED 3 HRS AGO

Studio

Unit 213 · Avail. Jul 20

$1,441

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 545 sqft

Unit 206 · Avail. Aug 6

$1,441

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 545 sqft

Unit 406 · Avail. Aug 6

$1,441

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 545 sqft

1 Bedroom

Unit 411 · Avail. now

$1,568

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 623 sqft

Unit 111 · Avail. Aug 7

$1,600

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 623 sqft

Unit 100B · Avail. now

$1,605

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 633 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 200 · Avail. Aug 7

$1,850

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1061 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Avion Apartments.

Amenities

in unit laundry
google fiber
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
hardwood floors
bathtub
extra storage
range
recently renovated
smoke-free units
stainless steel
Property Amenities
24hr gym
parking
playground
bbq/grill
package receiving
cats allowed
dogs allowed
accessible
elevator
garage
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
accepts section 8
cc payments
courtyard
dog park
e-payments
google fiber
green community
internet access
key fob access
lobby
online portal
smoke-free community
trash valet
In the wake of the COVID-19 we are operating on virtual leasing. While our office is closed, our team is available by phone, email, and can provide guided video tours to help you reserve your new home today. Call us today!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 9-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Qualification: For full property qualifying criteria, please see the property website
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $45 per adult
Deposit: $500 - up to 1 month's rent (based on screening)
Move-in Fees: $150 (non-refundable) admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required, Valet Trash $25/month
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs, fish
deposit: $300 for one and $450 for 2 pets
fee: $300
limit: 2
rent: $25 per month per pet
restrictions: Call to inquire about breed restrictions
Parking Details: Covered lot. Exterior parking is $50 and garage parking is $85 per month.
Storage Details: $40 per apartment
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Avion Apartments have any available units?
Avion Apartments has 7 units available starting at $1,441 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Avion Apartments have?
Some of Avion Apartments's amenities include in unit laundry, google fiber, and patio / balcony. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Avion Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
Avion Apartments is offering the following rent specials: One month free
Is Avion Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, Avion Apartments is pet friendly.
Does Avion Apartments offer parking?
Yes, Avion Apartments offers parking.
Does Avion Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Avion Apartments offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Avion Apartments have a pool?
No, Avion Apartments does not have a pool.
Does Avion Apartments have accessible units?
Yes, Avion Apartments has accessible units.
Does Avion Apartments have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Avion Apartments has units with dishwashers.
Does Avion Apartments have units with air conditioning?
No, Avion Apartments does not have units with air conditioning.
