Home
/
SeaTac, WA
/
Brookstone
Last updated July 14 2020 at 3:49 AM

Brookstone

3231 S 204th St · (929) 203-9321
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3231 S 204th St, SeaTac, WA 98198

Price and availability

VERIFIED 9 HRS AGO

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Brookstone.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
carport
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
in unit laundry
w/d hookup
bathtub
oven
Property Amenities
carport
clubhouse
gym
parking
playground
pool
bbq/grill
hot tub
internet access
package receiving
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
courtyard
Consider Brookstone Apartment Homes your finest choice.

Brookstone Apartment Homes offers its residents an enriched lifestyle; a selection of impressive apartment features, impeccable service, appealing amenities and an outstanding location. Designed with modern interiors and lush surroundings.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 9-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Qualification: For full property qualifying criteria, please see the property website
Utilities: Gas
Application Fee: $38 per aplicant
Deposit: $200
Move-in Fees: $200 Admin Fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, fish, lizards
deposit: $200 per pet
fee: $200 per pet
limit: 2
rent: $20 per pet/month
restrictions: Aggressive breeds, 50lbs
Parking Details: Carports $35/month, open lot. Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does Brookstone have any available units?
Brookstone doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in SeaTac, WA.
What amenities does Brookstone have?
Some of Brookstone's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Brookstone currently offering any rent specials?
Brookstone is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Brookstone pet-friendly?
Yes, Brookstone is pet friendly.
Does Brookstone offer parking?
Yes, Brookstone offers parking.
Does Brookstone have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Brookstone offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Brookstone have a pool?
Yes, Brookstone has a pool.
Does Brookstone have accessible units?
No, Brookstone does not have accessible units.
Does Brookstone have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Brookstone has units with dishwashers.
Does Brookstone have units with air conditioning?
No, Brookstone does not have units with air conditioning.

