4909 Lake Ave S

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities clubhouse gym cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Spacious condo in a gated community ready for immediate move in! WATER/SEWER/TRASH INCLUDED! Conveniently located near Valley Medical Hospital with easy access to multiple highways this is the opportunity you’ve been searching for to live comfortably in an ideal location. Take advantage of the community clubhouse with fitness center and get to know the neighbors, you’ll quickly fall in love with this friendly community. Mix both meals and memories in the kitchen overlooking the spacious living room allowing everyone to easily stay connected. A gas fireplace and sliding glass door to the large deck create a living space that can accommodate any occasion. Upstairs you’ll find two large bedrooms and an extra loft space that easily serves any of your household’s needs as an extra living space, home office, or play room! Don’t miss your chance to call this beauty home sweet home, schedule a showing today!