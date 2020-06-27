All apartments in Renton
Last updated August 18 2019 at 8:04 PM

4909 Lake Ave S

4909 Lake Avenue South · No Longer Available
Location

4909 Lake Avenue South, Renton, WA 98055

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
gym
clubhouse
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Spacious condo in a gated community ready for immediate move in! WATER/SEWER/TRASH INCLUDED! Conveniently located near Valley Medical Hospital with easy access to multiple highways this is the opportunity you’ve been searching for to live comfortably in an ideal location. Take advantage of the community clubhouse with fitness center and get to know the neighbors, you’ll quickly fall in love with this friendly community. Mix both meals and memories in the kitchen overlooking the spacious living room allowing everyone to easily stay connected. A gas fireplace and sliding glass door to the large deck create a living space that can accommodate any occasion. Upstairs you’ll find two large bedrooms and an extra loft space that easily serves any of your household’s needs as an extra living space, home office, or play room! Don’t miss your chance to call this beauty home sweet home, schedule a showing today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

