Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

This completely remodeled home will wow you! Hardwoods, new carpet, kitchen, appliances, etc.. This 4 bedroom home with large bonus room is located in the Renton Highlands. Minutes from 405 for easy commute to Seattle or Bellevue and also the Landing for great shopping, food, and entertainment.



Pets okay with owner approval.