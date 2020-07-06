All apartments in Renton
Find more places like 4230 NE 2nd Ct..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Renton, WA
/
4230 NE 2nd Ct.
Last updated January 14 2020 at 9:47 PM

4230 NE 2nd Ct.

4230 Northeast 2nd Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Renton
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

4230 Northeast 2nd Court, Renton, WA 98059
South Union

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
stainless steel
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
granite counters
hardwood floors
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
4230 NE 2nd Ct. Available 01/09/20 American Classic Homes Craftsman - Breathtaking home, in a fantastic area. Surrounded by a beautifully maintained subdivisions, easy access to freeway routes, and everything you need close by.
This Craftsman 2-Story home is well maintained, and sure to impress. Tremendously tall ceilings, and large bold mill-work accent the oversized rooms, and beautiful wood work throughout the home. Natural looking hardwood floors, and soft carpet where you'd want it most. Kitchen equipped with large pantry, stainless steel appliances, and granite counters. Truly a great home, and move-in ready.

Rental Requirements:
Minimum Credit Score 600
Minimum Income 3x's Rent

Property Mgr: Dmitry Yusim
Property Status: Available 01/10/2020

#662

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE3778140)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4230 NE 2nd Ct. have any available units?
4230 NE 2nd Ct. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Renton, WA.
How much is rent in Renton, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Renton Rent Report.
What amenities does 4230 NE 2nd Ct. have?
Some of 4230 NE 2nd Ct.'s amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4230 NE 2nd Ct. currently offering any rent specials?
4230 NE 2nd Ct. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4230 NE 2nd Ct. pet-friendly?
No, 4230 NE 2nd Ct. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Renton.
Does 4230 NE 2nd Ct. offer parking?
Yes, 4230 NE 2nd Ct. offers parking.
Does 4230 NE 2nd Ct. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4230 NE 2nd Ct. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4230 NE 2nd Ct. have a pool?
No, 4230 NE 2nd Ct. does not have a pool.
Does 4230 NE 2nd Ct. have accessible units?
No, 4230 NE 2nd Ct. does not have accessible units.
Does 4230 NE 2nd Ct. have units with dishwashers?
No, 4230 NE 2nd Ct. does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Griffis Lake Washington
1205 N 10th Pl
Renton, WA 98057
Borgata Apartments and Townhomes
400 S 50th St
Renton, WA 98055
Constellation Apartments
1455 S Puget Dr
Renton, WA 98055
The Berkshire
1300 Eagle Ridge Dr S
Renton, WA 98055
Second and Main
207 Main Street South
Renton, WA 98057
2000 Lake Washington Apartments
1300 N 20th St
Renton, WA 98056
Avaya Trails
10930 Southeast 172nd Street
Renton, WA 98055
The Aviator apartments
10408 SE 174th St
Renton, WA 98055

Similar Pages

Renton 1 BedroomsRenton 2 Bedrooms
Renton Apartments with BalconyRenton Apartments with Parking
Renton Studio ApartmentsKing County

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Seattle, WABellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WAKent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WA
Kirkland, WALynnwood, WALakewood, WAAuburn, WABothell, WAShoreline, WAIssaquah, WA
Puyallup, WAEdmonds, WASammamish, WAMountlake Terrace, WABremerton, WASilverdale, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

CascadeSunset
Downtown Renton

Apartments Near Colleges

Renton Technical CollegeShoreline Community College
University of Washington-Seattle CampusUniversity of Washington-Tacoma Campus
Cascadia College