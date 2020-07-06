Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet granite counters hardwood floors stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

4230 NE 2nd Ct. Available 01/09/20 American Classic Homes Craftsman - Breathtaking home, in a fantastic area. Surrounded by a beautifully maintained subdivisions, easy access to freeway routes, and everything you need close by.

This Craftsman 2-Story home is well maintained, and sure to impress. Tremendously tall ceilings, and large bold mill-work accent the oversized rooms, and beautiful wood work throughout the home. Natural looking hardwood floors, and soft carpet where you'd want it most. Kitchen equipped with large pantry, stainless steel appliances, and granite counters. Truly a great home, and move-in ready.



Rental Requirements:

Minimum Credit Score 600

Minimum Income 3x's Rent



Property Mgr: Dmitry Yusim

Property Status: Available 01/10/2020



#662



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE3778140)