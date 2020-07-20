All apartments in Renton
Last updated June 4 2019 at 9:35 AM

402 Lind Ave NW

402 Lind Avenue Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

402 Lind Avenue Northwest, Renton, WA 98057
Earlington Hill

Amenities

hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
402 Lind Ave NW Available 06/17/19 APPROVED APPLICATION -Hillside Renton View Home - Come see this charming NW Renton view home featuring a contemporary open great room with bamboo laminate flooring, new kitchen and wall to wall views of downtown and far beyond. Perfect central location, close to Coulon Park, Seward Park, Cedar River Trail, the Downtown shopping & dining district, The Landing Lifestyle Mall and so much more. Ideal for any commute, N, S, E or W Seattle, Bellevue, South End & SeaTac Airport.

Youll especially love the Bright and stylish open living space with panoramic views of the Renton valley and Cascade Mountains. Layout provides for a variety of uses and furniture arrangements with room for a full sectional and dynamic entertaining center. Perfect for entertaining a crowd or simple everyday life. Features include bamboo flooring, maple finished shaker cabinets with cutting board counters, mosaic tile backsplash, modern fixtures and gorgeous custom window coverings. A large main bath finishes off the upper floor. Downstairs on the ground level youll find a king size master suite with large walk in closet and private 3/4 bath with walk in shower and 2 more sizeable bedrooms. Additional features include 2 car garage with extra parking spaces on side and security system (monitoring not included).

WPM South does not accept portable screening reports. Application fee is $40 per adult and applications can be accessed at www.wpmsouth.com. Please call Kymberlee Bruton 206-498-9980 or email kbruton@wpmsouth.comfor more information or to schedule a showing. Please note that if you apply online the application fee is charged immediately and is non-refundable.

Terms: 1st month rent of $1950 with security deposit of $2000. Sorry, but this is a no smoking / no pet property.

(RLNE4919601)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 402 Lind Ave NW have any available units?
402 Lind Ave NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Renton, WA.
How much is rent in Renton, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Renton Rent Report.
What amenities does 402 Lind Ave NW have?
Some of 402 Lind Ave NW's amenities include hardwood floors, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 402 Lind Ave NW currently offering any rent specials?
402 Lind Ave NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 402 Lind Ave NW pet-friendly?
No, 402 Lind Ave NW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Renton.
Does 402 Lind Ave NW offer parking?
Yes, 402 Lind Ave NW offers parking.
Does 402 Lind Ave NW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 402 Lind Ave NW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 402 Lind Ave NW have a pool?
No, 402 Lind Ave NW does not have a pool.
Does 402 Lind Ave NW have accessible units?
No, 402 Lind Ave NW does not have accessible units.
Does 402 Lind Ave NW have units with dishwashers?
No, 402 Lind Ave NW does not have units with dishwashers.
