Unit Amenities hardwood floors walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

402 Lind Ave NW Available 06/17/19 APPROVED APPLICATION -Hillside Renton View Home - Come see this charming NW Renton view home featuring a contemporary open great room with bamboo laminate flooring, new kitchen and wall to wall views of downtown and far beyond. Perfect central location, close to Coulon Park, Seward Park, Cedar River Trail, the Downtown shopping & dining district, The Landing Lifestyle Mall and so much more. Ideal for any commute, N, S, E or W Seattle, Bellevue, South End & SeaTac Airport.



Youll especially love the Bright and stylish open living space with panoramic views of the Renton valley and Cascade Mountains. Layout provides for a variety of uses and furniture arrangements with room for a full sectional and dynamic entertaining center. Perfect for entertaining a crowd or simple everyday life. Features include bamboo flooring, maple finished shaker cabinets with cutting board counters, mosaic tile backsplash, modern fixtures and gorgeous custom window coverings. A large main bath finishes off the upper floor. Downstairs on the ground level youll find a king size master suite with large walk in closet and private 3/4 bath with walk in shower and 2 more sizeable bedrooms. Additional features include 2 car garage with extra parking spaces on side and security system (monitoring not included).



WPM South does not accept portable screening reports. Application fee is $40 per adult and applications can be accessed at www.wpmsouth.com. Please call Kymberlee Bruton 206-498-9980 or email kbruton@wpmsouth.comfor more information or to schedule a showing. Please note that if you apply online the application fee is charged immediately and is non-refundable.



Terms: 1st month rent of $1950 with security deposit of $2000. Sorry, but this is a no smoking / no pet property.



