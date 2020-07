3301 Burnett Ave N

Amenities

Charming 3 Bed 1 Bath Home in Renton - Charming 3 bedroom, 1 bath rambler near Kennydale Beach Park. Newer carpet and updated eat-in kitchen with stove, refrigerator and a. Washer/dryer included. Large fully fenced yard, deck and storage shed. Easy access to freeways and transportation. Renton SD: Kennydale Elem, McKnight Middle and Hazen High.



First and security deposit of equal rent amount. $40 application fee per adult. Tenant is responsible for all utilities and yard care. No smoking, no pets. Please apply at www.tagrealtywa.com.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE2716739)