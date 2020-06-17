Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet fireplace recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry

3200 SE 12th St Unit 1044 Available 07/20/20 • Open to Applications • - Gorgeous 2 bd, 2.5 ba w/approx. 1,411 SQ FT townhome located in a private gated community of Shadow Hawk in Renton! This amazing home offers a beautifully updated kitchen, new carpet, new vinyl in both bathrooms & laundry room, new Formica countertops, beautiful fireplace, and a fresh coat of paint downstairs. Community features include outdoor athletic court and gated RV & Boat storage. *New pictures coming soon!



Rent: $1,995.00

Security Deposit: $1,950.00



Website: www.nrbproperties.net

Direct link to apply: https://apply.alliance2020.com/a/zpY/



This home does not have Cooling or Air Conditioning. Pets: Max 1 pet 25lbs or less. If approved, you will be required to pay a minimum of $250 nonrefundable pet fee (per pet) and a minimum of $25 pet rent (per pet/per month).



