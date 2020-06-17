All apartments in Renton
3200 SE 12th St Unit 1044
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:04 AM

3200 SE 12th St Unit 1044

3200 Southeast 12th Street · (253) 537-6500
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3200 Southeast 12th Street, Renton, WA 98058
Shadow Hawk

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 3200 SE 12th St Unit 1044 · Avail. Jul 20

$1,995

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1450 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
pet friendly
recently renovated
air conditioning
fireplace
carpet
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
fireplace
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
3200 SE 12th St Unit 1044 Available 07/20/20 • Open to Applications • - Gorgeous 2 bd, 2.5 ba w/approx. 1,411 SQ FT townhome located in a private gated community of Shadow Hawk in Renton! This amazing home offers a beautifully updated kitchen, new carpet, new vinyl in both bathrooms & laundry room, new Formica countertops, beautiful fireplace, and a fresh coat of paint downstairs. Community features include outdoor athletic court and gated RV & Boat storage. *New pictures coming soon!

Rent: $1,995.00
Security Deposit: $1,950.00

Website: www.nrbproperties.net
Direct link to apply: https://apply.alliance2020.com/a/zpY/

This home does not have Cooling or Air Conditioning. Pets: Max 1 pet 25lbs or less. If approved, you will be required to pay a minimum of $250 nonrefundable pet fee (per pet) and a minimum of $25 pet rent (per pet/per month).

All Information Provided is Deemed Reliable But is not Guaranteed. Lot Sizes and Square Footage Are Estimates. Photos on NRB Property Management listings are not to be used for any purpose without written permission from NRB's Owner Randy Schell. Website: www.nrbproperties.net.

(RLNE5854903)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3200 SE 12th St Unit 1044 have any available units?
3200 SE 12th St Unit 1044 has a unit available for $1,995 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Renton, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Renton Rent Report.
What amenities does 3200 SE 12th St Unit 1044 have?
Some of 3200 SE 12th St Unit 1044's amenities include on-site laundry, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3200 SE 12th St Unit 1044 currently offering any rent specials?
3200 SE 12th St Unit 1044 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3200 SE 12th St Unit 1044 pet-friendly?
Yes, 3200 SE 12th St Unit 1044 is pet friendly.
Does 3200 SE 12th St Unit 1044 offer parking?
No, 3200 SE 12th St Unit 1044 does not offer parking.
Does 3200 SE 12th St Unit 1044 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3200 SE 12th St Unit 1044 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3200 SE 12th St Unit 1044 have a pool?
No, 3200 SE 12th St Unit 1044 does not have a pool.
Does 3200 SE 12th St Unit 1044 have accessible units?
No, 3200 SE 12th St Unit 1044 does not have accessible units.
Does 3200 SE 12th St Unit 1044 have units with dishwashers?
No, 3200 SE 12th St Unit 1044 does not have units with dishwashers.
