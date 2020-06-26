Amenities

315 Graham Ave SE Available 06/01/19 Gorgeous Renton Heights Home--Available June 1st. - To view, this home go to www.mapleleafmgt.com - Available rentals

We are looking for a lease June 1st April 30, 2020



This is a gorgeous, barely lived in home, in the much sought-after neighborhood of Renton Heights. With four incredibly spacious bedrooms, one of which is a master suite. This master includes a luxurious bathroom with a tub, shower room, and walk-in closet. Two additional bedrooms reside on the upper floor, along with a beautiful laundry room with lots of linen/closet storage. The Last space that completes this upper floor space is a large bonus room and full bath.



When entering this elegant yet simple home you are greeted by a beautiful foyer area that is immediately adjacent to a lovely fourth bedroom or office, you decide. The entire home is bright and light as it's adorned with massive windows allowing tons of natural light to pour in all day. This homes beauty is enhanced by rich hardwood floors throughout and an elegant, overlooking staircase leading to the upper level.



The main living area is designed with a very popular open concept floor plan. The kitchen is perfect and exactly what you would expect in a home like this. It includes all stainless-steel appliances, gas range w/hood and an entertainment-sized island, with a walk-in pantry. Adjacent to the kitchen is the family room space that includes a fireplace and a large 60" TV. Near the kitchen is a large dining area, formal or informal looking outside onto the bright green grass.

From the entire kitchen/living area you have an expansive view of the patio and back yard area that includes a modern seating patio set, small dog area with an attached dog house and fully fenced yard. Great space for entertaining or relaxing.



Hurry, this home will not stay on the market long, schedule your viewing appointment today!

We are showing by appointment only.



- $45.00 Application Fee per applicant over the age of 18.

- No application accepted until the potential tenant(s) have toured the property in person with a

Maple Leaf Management agent.

- $250.00 Administrative Fee.

- Security Deposit of one months rent and Last Months rent required.

- The Security Deposit and Last Months rent may be pro-rated if necessary (up to six months)

- Tenants are responsible for all utilities/yard care

- One small dog may be negotiable on a case by case basis with an additional $50/mo pet rent. Pets

subject to screening at petscreening.com

** Our homes are non-smoking to include inside the home and on the property.

- All calls will be considered pre-screening of potential tenants.

- View our Rental Criterion and Application Disclosure







No Cats Allowed



