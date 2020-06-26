All apartments in Renton
Last updated May 23 2019 at 9:34 AM

315 Graham Ave SE

315 Graham Ave SE · No Longer Available
Location

315 Graham Ave SE, Renton, WA 98059

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
bbq/grill
garage
pet friendly
315 Graham Ave SE Available 06/01/19 Gorgeous Renton Heights Home--Available June 1st. - To view, this home go to www.mapleleafmgt.com - Available rentals
We are looking for a lease June 1st April 30, 2020

This is a gorgeous, barely lived in home, in the much sought-after neighborhood of Renton Heights. With four incredibly spacious bedrooms, one of which is a master suite. This master includes a luxurious bathroom with a tub, shower room, and walk-in closet. Two additional bedrooms reside on the upper floor, along with a beautiful laundry room with lots of linen/closet storage. The Last space that completes this upper floor space is a large bonus room and full bath.

When entering this elegant yet simple home you are greeted by a beautiful foyer area that is immediately adjacent to a lovely fourth bedroom or office, you decide. The entire home is bright and light as it's adorned with massive windows allowing tons of natural light to pour in all day. This homes beauty is enhanced by rich hardwood floors throughout and an elegant, overlooking staircase leading to the upper level.

The main living area is designed with a very popular open concept floor plan. The kitchen is perfect and exactly what you would expect in a home like this. It includes all stainless-steel appliances, gas range w/hood and an entertainment-sized island, with a walk-in pantry. Adjacent to the kitchen is the family room space that includes a fireplace and a large 60" TV. Near the kitchen is a large dining area, formal or informal looking outside onto the bright green grass.
From the entire kitchen/living area you have an expansive view of the patio and back yard area that includes a modern seating patio set, small dog area with an attached dog house and fully fenced yard. Great space for entertaining or relaxing.

Hurry, this home will not stay on the market long, schedule your viewing appointment today!
We are showing by appointment only. Please go to our website to schedule a viewing. www.MapleLeafMgt.com

- $45.00 Application Fee per applicant over the age of 18.
- No application accepted until the potential tenant(s) have toured the property in person with a
Maple Leaf Management agent.
- $250.00 Administrative Fee.
- Security Deposit of one months rent and Last Months rent required.
- The Security Deposit and Last Months rent may be pro-rated if necessary (up to six months)
- Tenants are responsible for all utilities/yard care
- One small dog may be negotiable on a case by case basis with an additional $50/mo pet rent. Pets
subject to screening at petscreening.com
** Our homes are non-smoking to include inside the home and on the property.
- All calls will be considered pre-screening of potential tenants.
- View our Rental Criterion and Application Disclosure at http://mapleleafmgt.com/

#Renton
#RentonHeights
#SingleFamilyHomeRental
#RentonRental
#SeattlePropertyManagement
#MapleLeafManagement
#LeeNicholsRealEstate

To view, the full listing and photos go to www.mapleleafmgt.com - Available rentals

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE3973943)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 315 Graham Ave SE have any available units?
315 Graham Ave SE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Renton, WA.
How much is rent in Renton, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Renton Rent Report.
What amenities does 315 Graham Ave SE have?
Some of 315 Graham Ave SE's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 315 Graham Ave SE currently offering any rent specials?
315 Graham Ave SE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 315 Graham Ave SE pet-friendly?
Yes, 315 Graham Ave SE is pet friendly.
Does 315 Graham Ave SE offer parking?
Yes, 315 Graham Ave SE offers parking.
Does 315 Graham Ave SE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 315 Graham Ave SE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 315 Graham Ave SE have a pool?
No, 315 Graham Ave SE does not have a pool.
Does 315 Graham Ave SE have accessible units?
No, 315 Graham Ave SE does not have accessible units.
Does 315 Graham Ave SE have units with dishwashers?
No, 315 Graham Ave SE does not have units with dishwashers.
