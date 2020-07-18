301 NW 6th ST

Amenities

Charming 3 Bedroom Rambler. Available July 1st! - Welcome to this charming rambler, 3 Bedrooms, 2 bath, kitchen, dining, living and utility room, this place is bigger than it looks! Spacious kitchen with plenty of cabinet and counter space. Living room with floor to ceiling brick fireplace, ceiling fan and oversized windows that lets in an abundance of light. The back of the home faces a green belt filled with tranquility and northwest beauty. Located in Renton near I-5, I-405, and Hwy 167.



Terms: First month's rent $2200 and refundable security deposit $2200. Sorry no pets and no smoking please. Application fee of $40 per adult. Please contact Arjita Bansal at 425 443 3480 or email arjitabansal@wpmsouth.com for a private viewing.



**Please note that if you apply online, $40 per adult 18 and over application fee is charged immediately and is non-refundable. Do not apply until you have seen the property and have spoken with me directly.



