All apartments in Renton
Find more places like 301 NW 6th ST.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Renton, WA
/
301 NW 6th ST
Last updated July 15 2020 at 7:17 PM

301 NW 6th ST

301 Northwest 6th Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Renton
See all
Earlington Hill
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

301 Northwest 6th Street, Renton, WA 98057
Earlington Hill

Amenities

pet friendly
ceiling fan
fireplace
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
fireplace
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Charming 3 Bedroom Rambler. Available July 1st! - Welcome to this charming rambler, 3 Bedrooms, 2 bath, kitchen, dining, living and utility room, this place is bigger than it looks! Spacious kitchen with plenty of cabinet and counter space. Living room with floor to ceiling brick fireplace, ceiling fan and oversized windows that lets in an abundance of light. The back of the home faces a green belt filled with tranquility and northwest beauty. Located in Renton near I-5, I-405, and Hwy 167.

Terms: First month's rent $2200 and refundable security deposit $2200. Sorry no pets and no smoking please. Application fee of $40 per adult. Please contact Arjita Bansal at 425 443 3480 or email arjitabansal@wpmsouth.com for a private viewing.

**Please note that if you apply online, $40 per adult 18 and over application fee is charged immediately and is non-refundable. Do not apply until you have seen the property and have spoken with me directly.

(RLNE5896893)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 301 NW 6th ST have any available units?
301 NW 6th ST doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Renton, WA.
How much is rent in Renton, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Renton Rent Report.
Is 301 NW 6th ST currently offering any rent specials?
301 NW 6th ST is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 301 NW 6th ST pet-friendly?
Yes, 301 NW 6th ST is pet friendly.
Does 301 NW 6th ST offer parking?
No, 301 NW 6th ST does not offer parking.
Does 301 NW 6th ST have units with washers and dryers?
No, 301 NW 6th ST does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 301 NW 6th ST have a pool?
No, 301 NW 6th ST does not have a pool.
Does 301 NW 6th ST have accessible units?
No, 301 NW 6th ST does not have accessible units.
Does 301 NW 6th ST have units with dishwashers?
No, 301 NW 6th ST does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 301 NW 6th ST have units with air conditioning?
No, 301 NW 6th ST does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Griffis Lake Washington
1205 N 10th Pl
Renton, WA 98057
Borgata Apartments and Townhomes
400 S 50th St
Renton, WA 98055
Valley Springs Apartments
15300 SE 155th Pl
Renton, WA 98058
Chateau De Ville
110 Williams Avenue South
Renton, WA 98057
Second and Main
207 Main Street South
Renton, WA 98057
Harrington Square
950 Harrington Ave NE
Renton, WA 98056
2000 Lake Washington Apartments
1300 N 20th St
Renton, WA 98056
Altitude Apartments
1620 Benson Road South
Renton, WA 98055

Similar Pages

Renton 1 BedroomsRenton 2 Bedrooms
Renton Apartments with ParkingRenton Dog Friendly Apartments
Renton Studio ApartmentsKing County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Seattle, WABellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WAKent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WA
Kirkland, WALynnwood, WABothell, WAAuburn, WALakewood, WAShoreline, WAIssaquah, WA
Puyallup, WAEdmonds, WASammamish, WABremerton, WAMountlake Terrace, WASilverdale, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

CascadeKennydale
Earlington Hill
Downtown Renton

Apartments Near Colleges

Renton Technical CollegeShoreline Community College
University of Washington-Seattle CampusUniversity of Washington-Tacoma Campus
Cascadia College