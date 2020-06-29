2916 NE 5th Pl

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters patio / balcony range stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Great House for Rent - 2 story craftsman 4bed/2.5 ba. Open front porch welcomes you into the bright living room and connecting dining room which leads into the gourmet kitchen featuring slab granite counters, stainless steel appliances and gas stove. Warm living room with gas fireplace and a walk out slider to the outdoor patio. 5-piece master suite, slab granite counters and tile floors. Home sits on a corner lot with fully fenced yard with access to freeway, Renton Tech, shops and restaurants at the Landing.



(RLNE5448366)