Last updated February 28 2020 at 1:10 PM

2916 NE 5th Pl

2916 Northeast 5th Place · No Longer Available
Location

2916 Northeast 5th Place, Renton, WA 98056
Sunset

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
stainless steel
fireplace
range
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
range
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Great House for Rent - 2 story craftsman 4bed/2.5 ba. Open front porch welcomes you into the bright living room and connecting dining room which leads into the gourmet kitchen featuring slab granite counters, stainless steel appliances and gas stove. Warm living room with gas fireplace and a walk out slider to the outdoor patio. 5-piece master suite, slab granite counters and tile floors. Home sits on a corner lot with fully fenced yard with access to freeway, Renton Tech, shops and restaurants at the Landing.

(RLNE5448366)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2916 NE 5th Pl have any available units?
2916 NE 5th Pl doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Renton, WA.
How much is rent in Renton, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Renton Rent Report.
What amenities does 2916 NE 5th Pl have?
Some of 2916 NE 5th Pl's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2916 NE 5th Pl currently offering any rent specials?
2916 NE 5th Pl is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2916 NE 5th Pl pet-friendly?
Yes, 2916 NE 5th Pl is pet friendly.
Does 2916 NE 5th Pl offer parking?
No, 2916 NE 5th Pl does not offer parking.
Does 2916 NE 5th Pl have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2916 NE 5th Pl does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2916 NE 5th Pl have a pool?
No, 2916 NE 5th Pl does not have a pool.
Does 2916 NE 5th Pl have accessible units?
No, 2916 NE 5th Pl does not have accessible units.
Does 2916 NE 5th Pl have units with dishwashers?
No, 2916 NE 5th Pl does not have units with dishwashers.
