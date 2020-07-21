All apartments in Renton
Last updated September 24 2019 at 9:45 AM

2619 NE 4th St. #112

2619 Northeast 4th Street · No Longer Available
Location

2619 Northeast 4th Street, Renton, WA 98056

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
internet access
pet friendly
Hilltop Condominium - Available now! 2 Bed 1.5 bath 1008sq condo located in Vantage Point condos in Renton. Kitchen includes stove, refrigerator, dishwasher, garbage disposal, microwave and pantry. Carpet and linoleum throughout. Washer/Dryer hookups in a utility room with a half bath. Electric heat. Cable and internet ready. Covered front patio and good sized covered back balcony. Assigned parking for one vehicle. Additional parking on street in front.

Water/Sewer/Garbage- Flat Monthly Bill

Pets allowed on case by case with owner approval.

Rental Requirements:
Minimum Credit Score 600
Minimum Income 3x's Rent

Property Mgr: Dmitry Yusim
Property Status: Available

#327

(RLNE2712649)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2619 NE 4th St. #112 have any available units?
2619 NE 4th St. #112 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Renton, WA.
How much is rent in Renton, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Renton Rent Report.
What amenities does 2619 NE 4th St. #112 have?
Some of 2619 NE 4th St. #112's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2619 NE 4th St. #112 currently offering any rent specials?
2619 NE 4th St. #112 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2619 NE 4th St. #112 pet-friendly?
Yes, 2619 NE 4th St. #112 is pet friendly.
Does 2619 NE 4th St. #112 offer parking?
Yes, 2619 NE 4th St. #112 offers parking.
Does 2619 NE 4th St. #112 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2619 NE 4th St. #112 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2619 NE 4th St. #112 have a pool?
No, 2619 NE 4th St. #112 does not have a pool.
Does 2619 NE 4th St. #112 have accessible units?
No, 2619 NE 4th St. #112 does not have accessible units.
Does 2619 NE 4th St. #112 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2619 NE 4th St. #112 has units with dishwashers.
