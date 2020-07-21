2619 NE 4th St. #112

Amenities
Hilltop Condominium - Available now! 2 Bed 1.5 bath 1008sq condo located in Vantage Point condos in Renton. Kitchen includes stove, refrigerator, dishwasher, garbage disposal, microwave and pantry. Carpet and linoleum throughout. Washer/Dryer hookups in a utility room with a half bath. Electric heat. Cable and internet ready. Covered front patio and good sized covered back balcony. Assigned parking for one vehicle. Additional parking on street in front.
Water/Sewer/Garbage- Flat Monthly Bill
Pets allowed on case by case with owner approval.
Rental Requirements:
Minimum Credit Score 600
Minimum Income 3x's Rent
Property Mgr: Dmitry Yusim
Property Status: Available
