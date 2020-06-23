All apartments in Renton
Find more places like 2301 Main CT S.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Renton, WA
/
2301 Main CT S
Last updated May 14 2019 at 9:23 AM

2301 Main CT S

2301 Main Court South · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Renton
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

2301 Main Court South, Renton, WA 98055
Victoria Hills

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
range
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
2301 Main CT S Available 06/01/19 4 BED RENTON HOME W AMAZING YARD AND EASY COMMUTE! - **$2495/month rent plus utilities; Available June 1st; Pets considered on a case by case basis**
**4 bed, 3 bath, Office/5th bedroom, 2400 SF, 2 car garage, fully fenced 9400 SF yard**
**First month's rent ($2495) and security deposit ($2400) due upon move in**
Apply at http://www.davispropertymanagement.com/tenants/vacancies-and-application/

This spacious, well maintained home offers a great floor plan with 4 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms in the Victoria Hills Community right next to downtown Renton. Home is in great shape with well-maintained floors and painting throughout. Like-new kitchen has ample wood cabinets and storage, newer appliances including gas range, and wood floors. Home has high ceilings and large windows providing great natural light. Kitchen, Living, and Dining Room create one large great room that is great for family time or entertaining with a beautiful tiled fireplace. Adjacent to this room is a formal dining room and living room as well as powder room and garage. 5th bedroom/office is on the main level of the home. Upstairs is 4 bedrooms and two baths. Bedrooms are very spacious with large closets with custom shelf systems as well as having large windows and newer paint and flooring. Master bedroom is very spacious with walk in closet and on suite bathroom. Newer high-end front load washers and dryers. Home features include 2 car garage, amazing backyard landscaping, and corner lot.

Home is located in a very nice, quiet neighborhood right next to all Renton has to offer. Home has large, level, fully fenced yard with lush landscaping. Many large and small parks are close distance to the home. Close Freeway access provides a quick commute to Seattle and the Eastside/Bellevue. Schools are very close to the home. These include:
-Cascade Elementary
-Nelson Middle School
-Lindbergh High School

There are also many amazing parks, golf courses and entertainment nearby. These include:
-Lake Washington, Lake Sammamish, Puget Sound, Lake Youngs, Angle Lake
-Thomas Teasdale Park, Tonkin Park, Cascade-Fairwood Park, Soos Creek Park, Cougar Mountain
-Fairwood Golf & CC, Maplewood Golf Course, Newcastle, Foster Golf Links, Ranier Golf & CC

This home has everything you could want and more! Email or call today!

(RLNE3247345)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2301 Main CT S have any available units?
2301 Main CT S doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Renton, WA.
How much is rent in Renton, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Renton Rent Report.
What amenities does 2301 Main CT S have?
Some of 2301 Main CT S's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2301 Main CT S currently offering any rent specials?
2301 Main CT S is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2301 Main CT S pet-friendly?
Yes, 2301 Main CT S is pet friendly.
Does 2301 Main CT S offer parking?
Yes, 2301 Main CT S offers parking.
Does 2301 Main CT S have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2301 Main CT S offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2301 Main CT S have a pool?
No, 2301 Main CT S does not have a pool.
Does 2301 Main CT S have accessible units?
No, 2301 Main CT S does not have accessible units.
Does 2301 Main CT S have units with dishwashers?
No, 2301 Main CT S does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
How to Move Cross Country
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Renton Sage
4455 Northeast 12th Street
Renton, WA 98059
The Berkshire
1300 Eagle Ridge Dr S
Renton, WA 98055
Chateau De Ville
110 Williams Avenue South
Renton, WA 98057
Harrington Square
950 Harrington Ave NE
Renton, WA 98056
Woodcliffe Apartment Homes
1205 Grant Ave S
Renton, WA 98057
Avaya Trails
10930 Southeast 172nd Street
Renton, WA 98055
Grammercy
17425 120th Lane SE
Renton, WA 98058
Lexington Heights
300 Vuemont Pl NE
Renton, WA 98056

Similar Pages

Renton 1 BedroomsRenton 2 Bedrooms
Renton Apartments with BalconyRenton Apartments with Parking
Renton Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Seattle, WABellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WAKent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WA
Kirkland, WALynnwood, WALakewood, WAAuburn, WABothell, WAShoreline, WAIssaquah, WA
Puyallup, WAEdmonds, WASammamish, WAMountlake Terrace, WABremerton, WASilverdale, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

CascadeSunset
Downtown Renton

Apartments Near Colleges

Renton Technical CollegeShoreline Community College
University of Washington-Seattle CampusUniversity of Washington-Tacoma Campus
Cascadia College