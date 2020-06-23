Amenities

2301 Main CT S Available 06/01/19 4 BED RENTON HOME W AMAZING YARD AND EASY COMMUTE! - **$2495/month rent plus utilities; Available June 1st; Pets considered on a case by case basis**

**4 bed, 3 bath, Office/5th bedroom, 2400 SF, 2 car garage, fully fenced 9400 SF yard**

**First month's rent ($2495) and security deposit ($2400) due upon move in**

Apply at http://www.davispropertymanagement.com/tenants/vacancies-and-application/



This spacious, well maintained home offers a great floor plan with 4 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms in the Victoria Hills Community right next to downtown Renton. Home is in great shape with well-maintained floors and painting throughout. Like-new kitchen has ample wood cabinets and storage, newer appliances including gas range, and wood floors. Home has high ceilings and large windows providing great natural light. Kitchen, Living, and Dining Room create one large great room that is great for family time or entertaining with a beautiful tiled fireplace. Adjacent to this room is a formal dining room and living room as well as powder room and garage. 5th bedroom/office is on the main level of the home. Upstairs is 4 bedrooms and two baths. Bedrooms are very spacious with large closets with custom shelf systems as well as having large windows and newer paint and flooring. Master bedroom is very spacious with walk in closet and on suite bathroom. Newer high-end front load washers and dryers. Home features include 2 car garage, amazing backyard landscaping, and corner lot.



Home is located in a very nice, quiet neighborhood right next to all Renton has to offer. Home has large, level, fully fenced yard with lush landscaping. Many large and small parks are close distance to the home. Close Freeway access provides a quick commute to Seattle and the Eastside/Bellevue. Schools are very close to the home. These include:

-Cascade Elementary

-Nelson Middle School

-Lindbergh High School



There are also many amazing parks, golf courses and entertainment nearby. These include:

-Lake Washington, Lake Sammamish, Puget Sound, Lake Youngs, Angle Lake

-Thomas Teasdale Park, Tonkin Park, Cascade-Fairwood Park, Soos Creek Park, Cougar Mountain

-Fairwood Golf & CC, Maplewood Golf Course, Newcastle, Foster Golf Links, Ranier Golf & CC



This home has everything you could want and more! Email or call today!



