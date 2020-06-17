All apartments in Renton
Find more places like 222 Burnett Ave N.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Renton, WA
/
222 Burnett Ave N
Last updated October 2 2019 at 11:51 AM

222 Burnett Ave N

222 Burnett Avenue North · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Renton
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

222 Burnett Avenue North, Renton, WA 98057
North Renton

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Charming Downtown Renton Home - Available now, gorgeous inside! Newly updated, one-of-a-kind, charming home in the desirable North Downtown Renton neighborhood. This 2 bed + partial basement + 1 car detached garage + fenced yard is MOVE IN READY!! Location alert less than a block from Cedar River Trail, 4 blocks from New Sartori Elementary School (opening Fall 2018), 4 blocks from The Landing, 20 minutes to Seattle, minutes from downtown Renton and all amenities. No smoking, pet c/c. 12 month min. Call agent to view.

(RLNE5174500)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 222 Burnett Ave N have any available units?
222 Burnett Ave N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Renton, WA.
How much is rent in Renton, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Renton Rent Report.
Is 222 Burnett Ave N currently offering any rent specials?
222 Burnett Ave N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 222 Burnett Ave N pet-friendly?
Yes, 222 Burnett Ave N is pet friendly.
Does 222 Burnett Ave N offer parking?
Yes, 222 Burnett Ave N offers parking.
Does 222 Burnett Ave N have units with washers and dryers?
No, 222 Burnett Ave N does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 222 Burnett Ave N have a pool?
No, 222 Burnett Ave N does not have a pool.
Does 222 Burnett Ave N have accessible units?
No, 222 Burnett Ave N does not have accessible units.
Does 222 Burnett Ave N have units with dishwashers?
No, 222 Burnett Ave N does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 222 Burnett Ave N have units with air conditioning?
No, 222 Burnett Ave N does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Griffis Lake Washington
1205 N 10th Pl
Renton, WA 98057
Montclair Heights
2223 Benson Rd S
Renton, WA 98055
Heritage Hills Apartments
1300 S Puget Dr
Renton, WA 98055
The Berkshire
1300 Eagle Ridge Dr S
Renton, WA 98055
Crown Pointe
3788 NE 4th St
Renton, WA 98056
Plum Tree Park
200 SW 5th Pl
Renton, WA 98057
Windsor Apartments
4415 NE 5th St
Renton, WA 98059
Regency Woods Apartment Homes
1650 Eagle Ridge Dr
Renton, WA 98055

Similar Pages

Renton 1 BedroomsRenton 2 Bedrooms
Renton Apartments with BalconyRenton Apartments with Parking
Renton Studio ApartmentsKing County

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Seattle, WABellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WAKent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WA
Kirkland, WALynnwood, WALakewood, WAAuburn, WABothell, WAShoreline, WAIssaquah, WA
Puyallup, WAEdmonds, WASammamish, WAMountlake Terrace, WABremerton, WASilverdale, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

CascadeSunset
Downtown Renton

Apartments Near Colleges

Renton Technical CollegeShoreline Community College
University of Washington-Seattle CampusUniversity of Washington-Tacoma Campus
Cascadia College