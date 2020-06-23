All apartments in Renton
Location

2116 Wells Ct S, Renton, WA 98055
Victoria Hills

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
alarm system
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
alarm system
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Home in Well Established, Victoria Hills neighborhood just off of I-405 and HW-167. Great neighborhood. Build in alarm system with the ability to be activated. Kitchen has new stainless fridge (not pictured), oven, microwave & dishwasher. Washer & dryer included and also stay in downstairs utility room. Attached two car garage and shed for storage.

Pets ok on a case by case basis.
It does not have a fully enclosed fence for the pets.

Video of home:
https://www.dropbox.com/s/d2oz6tpxw282kjb/IMG_7524.MOV?dl=0

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2116 Wells Ct S have any available units?
2116 Wells Ct S doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Renton, WA.
How much is rent in Renton, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Renton Rent Report.
What amenities does 2116 Wells Ct S have?
Some of 2116 Wells Ct S's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2116 Wells Ct S currently offering any rent specials?
2116 Wells Ct S is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2116 Wells Ct S pet-friendly?
Yes, 2116 Wells Ct S is pet friendly.
Does 2116 Wells Ct S offer parking?
Yes, 2116 Wells Ct S offers parking.
Does 2116 Wells Ct S have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2116 Wells Ct S offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2116 Wells Ct S have a pool?
No, 2116 Wells Ct S does not have a pool.
Does 2116 Wells Ct S have accessible units?
No, 2116 Wells Ct S does not have accessible units.
Does 2116 Wells Ct S have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2116 Wells Ct S has units with dishwashers.
