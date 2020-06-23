2116 Wells Ct S

Amenities
Home in Well Established, Victoria Hills neighborhood just off of I-405 and HW-167. Great neighborhood. Build in alarm system with the ability to be activated. Kitchen has new stainless fridge (not pictured), oven, microwave & dishwasher. Washer & dryer included and also stay in downstairs utility room. Attached two car garage and shed for storage.
Pets ok on a case by case basis.
It does not have a fully enclosed fence for the pets.
Video of home:
https://www.dropbox.com/s/d2oz6tpxw282kjb/IMG_7524.MOV?dl=0