2116 Wells Ct S

Home in Well Established, Victoria Hills neighborhood just off of I-405 and HW-167. Great neighborhood. Build in alarm system with the ability to be activated. Kitchen has new stainless fridge (not pictured), oven, microwave & dishwasher. Washer & dryer included and also stay in downstairs utility room. Attached two car garage and shed for storage.



Pets ok on a case by case basis.

It does not have a fully enclosed fence for the pets.



Video of home:

https://www.dropbox.com/s/d2oz6tpxw282kjb/IMG_7524.MOV?dl=0