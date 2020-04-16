All apartments in Renton
Find more places like 2020 Grant Ave S #M303.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Renton, WA
/
2020 Grant Ave S #M303
Last updated July 19 2019 at 9:49 AM

2020 Grant Ave S #M303

2020 Grant Ave S · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Renton
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

2020 Grant Ave S, Renton, WA 98055

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
parking
gym
pool
tennis court
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
tennis court
2020 Grant Ave S #M303 - (FOR RENT) This top floor condo features a spacious living room with vaulted ceilings and a cozy wood burning fireplace. A sliding glass door off the living room leads out to the covered deck. The kitchen features vaulted ceilings, hardwood flooring and white cabinetry. The dining area also features vaulted ceilings. nice amenities that include a community swimming pool, tennis court and club house. Reserved, covered parking space. Storage on deck. Please call Grante Bowers, broker with CENTURY 21 North Homes, at 425-743-4009 office or 425-387-5757 cell before applying.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4542054)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2020 Grant Ave S #M303 have any available units?
2020 Grant Ave S #M303 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Renton, WA.
How much is rent in Renton, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Renton Rent Report.
What amenities does 2020 Grant Ave S #M303 have?
Some of 2020 Grant Ave S #M303's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2020 Grant Ave S #M303 currently offering any rent specials?
2020 Grant Ave S #M303 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2020 Grant Ave S #M303 pet-friendly?
No, 2020 Grant Ave S #M303 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Renton.
Does 2020 Grant Ave S #M303 offer parking?
Yes, 2020 Grant Ave S #M303 does offer parking.
Does 2020 Grant Ave S #M303 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2020 Grant Ave S #M303 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2020 Grant Ave S #M303 have a pool?
Yes, 2020 Grant Ave S #M303 has a pool.
Does 2020 Grant Ave S #M303 have accessible units?
No, 2020 Grant Ave S #M303 does not have accessible units.
Does 2020 Grant Ave S #M303 have units with dishwashers?
No, 2020 Grant Ave S #M303 does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Renton Sage
4455 Northeast 12th Street
Renton, WA 98059
Springbrook
5301 Talbot Rd S
Renton, WA 98055
Second and Main
207 Main Street South
Renton, WA 98057
Avaya at Town Center
10436 SE Carr Rd
Renton, WA 98055
Grammercy
17425 120th Lane SE
Renton, WA 98058
Bella Vista
2100 Lake Washington Blvd N
Renton, WA 98056
Benson Downs
11100 SE Petrovitsky Rd
Renton, WA 98055
Windsor Apartments
4415 NE 5th St
Renton, WA 98059

Similar Pages

Renton 1 BedroomsRenton 2 Bedrooms
Renton Apartments with BalconyRenton Apartments with Parking
Renton Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Seattle, WABellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WAKent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WA
Kirkland, WALynnwood, WALakewood, WAAuburn, WABothell, WAShoreline, WAIssaquah, WA
Puyallup, WAEdmonds, WASammamish, WAMountlake Terrace, WABremerton, WASilverdale, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

CascadeSunset
Downtown Renton

Apartments Near Colleges

Renton Technical CollegeShoreline Community College
University of Washington-Seattle CampusUniversity of Washington-Tacoma Campus
Cascadia College