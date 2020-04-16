Amenities

2020 Grant Ave S #M303 - (FOR RENT) This top floor condo features a spacious living room with vaulted ceilings and a cozy wood burning fireplace. A sliding glass door off the living room leads out to the covered deck. The kitchen features vaulted ceilings, hardwood flooring and white cabinetry. The dining area also features vaulted ceilings. nice amenities that include a community swimming pool, tennis court and club house. Reserved, covered parking space. Storage on deck. Please call Grante Bowers, broker with CENTURY 21 North Homes, at 425-743-4009 office or 425-387-5757 cell before applying.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4542054)