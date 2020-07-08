All apartments in Renton
Last updated June 2 2020 at 9:50 AM

19807 97th Avenue South

19807 97th Avenue South · No Longer Available
Location

19807 97th Avenue South, Renton, WA 98055
Snake Hill

Amenities

in unit laundry
parking
recently renovated
some paid utils
microwave
internet access
Unit Amenities
carpet
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
internet access
Fully renovated 3 bedroom, living room, kitchen and full bath.
Washer and dryer included
Appliances- refrigerator, electric stove, microwave and sink included.
Quite and friendly neighborhood.
Close to Renton technical college, valley medical hospital, Southcenter mall.
Parking available.
Rent includes water sewage and garbage.
Strictly NO SMOKING
Students are also welcome, each room $875

More info & apply online at https://hunt.com/apartments-for-rent/renton-wa?lid=13250492

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5720289)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 19807 97th Avenue South have any available units?
19807 97th Avenue South doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Renton, WA.
How much is rent in Renton, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Renton Rent Report.
What amenities does 19807 97th Avenue South have?
Some of 19807 97th Avenue South's amenities include in unit laundry, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 19807 97th Avenue South currently offering any rent specials?
19807 97th Avenue South is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 19807 97th Avenue South pet-friendly?
No, 19807 97th Avenue South is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Renton.
Does 19807 97th Avenue South offer parking?
Yes, 19807 97th Avenue South offers parking.
Does 19807 97th Avenue South have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 19807 97th Avenue South offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 19807 97th Avenue South have a pool?
No, 19807 97th Avenue South does not have a pool.
Does 19807 97th Avenue South have accessible units?
No, 19807 97th Avenue South does not have accessible units.
Does 19807 97th Avenue South have units with dishwashers?
No, 19807 97th Avenue South does not have units with dishwashers.

