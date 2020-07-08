19807 97th Avenue South

Amenities

in unit laundry parking recently renovated some paid utils microwave internet access

Unit Amenities carpet in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking internet access

Fully renovated 3 bedroom, living room, kitchen and full bath.

Washer and dryer included

Appliances- refrigerator, electric stove, microwave and sink included.

Quite and friendly neighborhood.

Close to Renton technical college, valley medical hospital, Southcenter mall.

Parking available.

Rent includes water sewage and garbage.

Strictly NO SMOKING

Students are also welcome, each room $875



More info & apply online at https://hunt.com/apartments-for-rent/renton-wa?lid=13250492



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5720289)