Last updated November 17 2019 at 5:49 PM

16212 121st Avenue South East

16212 121st Avenue Southeast · No Longer Available
Location

16212 121st Avenue Southeast, Renton, WA 98058
Cascade

Amenities

recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Welcome to another move in ready 2BR 1BA presented by Perla San Luis of Renters Warehouse. Located at 16212 121st Ave Se Renton WA. Newly renovated, new flooring and paint all throughout. Enjoy open concept living & plenty of storage space. Your backyard oasis is ready with space to play & entertain! Rent is $1750 + $7 processing fee & reporting fee. Non-smokers. Excellent rental history. Photo ID & paycheck stubs must be submitted upon application. Showing appointments are available through showmojo.com or by contacting Perla San Luis at 206-240-8064

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16212 121st Avenue South East have any available units?
16212 121st Avenue South East doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Renton, WA.
How much is rent in Renton, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Renton Rent Report.
Is 16212 121st Avenue South East currently offering any rent specials?
16212 121st Avenue South East is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16212 121st Avenue South East pet-friendly?
No, 16212 121st Avenue South East is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Renton.
Does 16212 121st Avenue South East offer parking?
No, 16212 121st Avenue South East does not offer parking.
Does 16212 121st Avenue South East have units with washers and dryers?
No, 16212 121st Avenue South East does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 16212 121st Avenue South East have a pool?
No, 16212 121st Avenue South East does not have a pool.
Does 16212 121st Avenue South East have accessible units?
No, 16212 121st Avenue South East does not have accessible units.
Does 16212 121st Avenue South East have units with dishwashers?
No, 16212 121st Avenue South East does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 16212 121st Avenue South East have units with air conditioning?
No, 16212 121st Avenue South East does not have units with air conditioning.

