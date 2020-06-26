All apartments in Renton
16024 113th Avenue Southeast

Location

16024 113th Avenue Southeast, Renton, WA 98055
Cascade

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
carport
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
internet access
pet friendly
3bed 1bath in Cascade Renton rambler - walk to Elementary School! Spacious, very quite, skylights, fruit trees, deck and flat big! yard. Kitchen with separate eating space. 1 garage and plenty off-street parking places. Hardwood floors, large mostly fenced back yard with deck and custom built shed with power-fall 2016. Close to shopping & easy access
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16024 113th Avenue Southeast have any available units?
16024 113th Avenue Southeast doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Renton, WA.
How much is rent in Renton, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Renton Rent Report.
What amenities does 16024 113th Avenue Southeast have?
Some of 16024 113th Avenue Southeast's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16024 113th Avenue Southeast currently offering any rent specials?
16024 113th Avenue Southeast is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16024 113th Avenue Southeast pet-friendly?
Yes, 16024 113th Avenue Southeast is pet friendly.
Does 16024 113th Avenue Southeast offer parking?
Yes, 16024 113th Avenue Southeast offers parking.
Does 16024 113th Avenue Southeast have units with washers and dryers?
No, 16024 113th Avenue Southeast does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 16024 113th Avenue Southeast have a pool?
No, 16024 113th Avenue Southeast does not have a pool.
Does 16024 113th Avenue Southeast have accessible units?
No, 16024 113th Avenue Southeast does not have accessible units.
Does 16024 113th Avenue Southeast have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 16024 113th Avenue Southeast has units with dishwashers.
