15150 140TH WAY SE #N305
Last updated January 22 2020 at 11:33 AM

15150 140TH WAY SE #N305

15150 140th Avenue Southeast · No Longer Available
Location

15150 140th Avenue Southeast, Renton, WA 98058

Amenities

in unit laundry
garage
gym
pool
hot tub
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
Light and bright Molasses Creek Condo - Top floor unit located just across the street from Maplewood Golf Course, just minutes from I405. Master bedroom with full bath. All appliances, plus full size washer/dryer. Community outdoor pool, indoor hot tub, cabana for parties, exercise room, trails & parks. Gas fireplace in living room, dining area, bright unit. detached garage plus one other parking space. Molasses Creek condo's, w/s/g included in rent, no pets. $150.00 move in fee.

No Pets Allowed

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15150 140TH WAY SE #N305 have any available units?
15150 140TH WAY SE #N305 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Renton, WA.
How much is rent in Renton, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Renton Rent Report.
What amenities does 15150 140TH WAY SE #N305 have?
Some of 15150 140TH WAY SE #N305's amenities include in unit laundry, garage, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15150 140TH WAY SE #N305 currently offering any rent specials?
15150 140TH WAY SE #N305 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15150 140TH WAY SE #N305 pet-friendly?
No, 15150 140TH WAY SE #N305 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Renton.
Does 15150 140TH WAY SE #N305 offer parking?
Yes, 15150 140TH WAY SE #N305 offers parking.
Does 15150 140TH WAY SE #N305 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 15150 140TH WAY SE #N305 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 15150 140TH WAY SE #N305 have a pool?
Yes, 15150 140TH WAY SE #N305 has a pool.
Does 15150 140TH WAY SE #N305 have accessible units?
No, 15150 140TH WAY SE #N305 does not have accessible units.
Does 15150 140TH WAY SE #N305 have units with dishwashers?
No, 15150 140TH WAY SE #N305 does not have units with dishwashers.
