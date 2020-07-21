15150 140TH WAY SE #N305

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace in unit laundry Property Amenities gym parking pool garage hot tub

Light and bright Molasses Creek Condo - Top floor unit located just across the street from Maplewood Golf Course, just minutes from I405. Master bedroom with full bath. All appliances, plus full size washer/dryer. Community outdoor pool, indoor hot tub, cabana for parties, exercise room, trails & parks. Gas fireplace in living room, dining area, bright unit. detached garage plus one other parking space. Molasses Creek condo's, w/s/g included in rent, no pets. $150.00 move in fee.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4523801)