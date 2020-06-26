1512 Dayton Ct NE

Amenities
Available 06/01/19 Beautiful 4 bedrooms home with nice Location. - Property Id: 124050
This home has spacious 4 bedroom & 2.5 bath house for rent in the quiet and friendly upper Kennydale neighborhood. Split level home with open floorplan . Beautiful light & bright great-room. White kitchen cabinets, stainless steel appliances, updated bathrooms, new carpet, fresh paint throughout & flex room perfect for all your exercise equipment. Private fully fenced backyard.
Awesome I-405 location within walking distance to bus line and school. Minutes to The Landing, close to all amenities.
No Pets Allowed
