1512 Dayton Ct NE

Available 06/01/19 Beautiful 4 bedrooms home with nice Location. - Property Id: 124050



This home has spacious 4 bedroom & 2.5 bath house for rent in the quiet and friendly upper Kennydale neighborhood. Split level home with open floorplan . Beautiful light & bright great-room. White kitchen cabinets, stainless steel appliances, updated bathrooms, new carpet, fresh paint throughout & flex room perfect for all your exercise equipment. Private fully fenced backyard.

Awesome I-405 location within walking distance to bus line and school. Minutes to The Landing, close to all amenities.

No Pets Allowed



