1512 Dayton Ct NE
Last updated May 26 2019 at 10:26 AM

1512 Dayton Ct NE

1512 Dayton Court Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

1512 Dayton Court Northeast, Renton, WA 98056
Sunset

Amenities

hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
gym
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
Available 06/01/19 Beautiful 4 bedrooms home with nice Location. - Property Id: 124050

This home has spacious 4 bedroom & 2.5 bath house for rent in the quiet and friendly upper Kennydale neighborhood. Split level home with open floorplan . Beautiful light & bright great-room. White kitchen cabinets, stainless steel appliances, updated bathrooms, new carpet, fresh paint throughout & flex room perfect for all your exercise equipment. Private fully fenced backyard.
Awesome I-405 location within walking distance to bus line and school. Minutes to The Landing, close to all amenities.
No Pets Allowed

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

