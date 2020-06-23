1319 S Puget Drive #D32

Amenities

Unit Amenities cable included carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities carport dog park on-site laundry parking pool bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Updated top floor condo with vaulted ceilings! 2 bed/1.5 baths, huge master with additional large bedroom. The updated kitchen features granite counters and a bar. Wood floors throughout the main living space with tons of storage. Wood burning fireplace keeps you cozy and the balcony is great for morning coffee or BBQ. New carpet and paint. Washer and dryer in unit and water/sewer/garbage/basic cable included. 1 reserved carport and 1 reserved open parking space as well as free RV parking included. Community pool and dog run. Pets allowed on case by case, limit of 2 pets. $47 per adult application fee, $1680 deposit, $200 non refundable fee.



To schedule a showing call: 360.746.6669



We do not accept Comprehensive Reusable Tenant Screening Reports as defined by and pursuant to RCW 59.18