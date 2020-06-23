All apartments in Renton
Last updated November 28 2019 at 5:33 AM

1319 S Puget Drive #D32

1319 South Puget Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1319 South Puget Drive, Renton, WA 98055

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
cable included
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
carport
dog park
on-site laundry
parking
pool
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Updated top floor condo with vaulted ceilings! 2 bed/1.5 baths, huge master with additional large bedroom. The updated kitchen features granite counters and a bar. Wood floors throughout the main living space with tons of storage. Wood burning fireplace keeps you cozy and the balcony is great for morning coffee or BBQ. New carpet and paint. Washer and dryer in unit and water/sewer/garbage/basic cable included. 1 reserved carport and 1 reserved open parking space as well as free RV parking included. Community pool and dog run. Pets allowed on case by case, limit of 2 pets. $47 per adult application fee, $1680 deposit, $200 non refundable fee.

To schedule a showing call: 360.746.6669

We do not accept Comprehensive Reusable Tenant Screening Reports as defined by and pursuant to RCW 59.18

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1319 S Puget Drive #D32 have any available units?
1319 S Puget Drive #D32 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Renton, WA.
How much is rent in Renton, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Renton Rent Report.
What amenities does 1319 S Puget Drive #D32 have?
Some of 1319 S Puget Drive #D32's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1319 S Puget Drive #D32 currently offering any rent specials?
1319 S Puget Drive #D32 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1319 S Puget Drive #D32 pet-friendly?
Yes, 1319 S Puget Drive #D32 is pet friendly.
Does 1319 S Puget Drive #D32 offer parking?
Yes, 1319 S Puget Drive #D32 offers parking.
Does 1319 S Puget Drive #D32 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1319 S Puget Drive #D32 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1319 S Puget Drive #D32 have a pool?
Yes, 1319 S Puget Drive #D32 has a pool.
Does 1319 S Puget Drive #D32 have accessible units?
No, 1319 S Puget Drive #D32 does not have accessible units.
Does 1319 S Puget Drive #D32 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1319 S Puget Drive #D32 has units with dishwashers.
