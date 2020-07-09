All apartments in Renton
1215 S 47th Pl.
Last updated December 14 2019 at 1:33 PM

1215 S 47th Pl.

1215 South 47th Place · No Longer Available
Location

1215 South 47th Place, Renton, WA 98055
Snake Hill

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
range
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Spectacular and HUGE! Newer 5-Bedroom House FOR RENT in Renton!! - This gorgeous 5-bedroom, 3 bath craftsman-style home was built in 2013, but looks brand new inside! Located in a quiet cul-de-sac neighborhood, some of the many features include hand-scraped style hardwood floors, luxurious open floor plan, ceiling fans in most bedrooms, attached 2-car garage, tankless water heater and cozy gas fireplace. Main floor provides spacious kitchen with gas range, stainless steel appliances, slab granite counters and walk in pantry, and there's a wonderful guest bedroom, complete with 3/4 bath! Upper floor features 4 bedrooms, a huge bonus room and large laundry room. Master bedroom has vaulted ceiling and walk-in closet. Lovely landscaped back yard is fully fenced, with apple tree, plum tree and cherry tree. Easy access to freeway, shopping, and restaurants. Tenant to pay all utilities. Make an appointment to view this amazing home today! You will NOT find a nicer home to rent anywhere!

BEWARE OF SCAMMERS! If you see another ad for this house at a lower price or an ad that does NOT mention RentLucky Property Management, SCAMMERS have posted the other ad. If you have been dealing with a SCAMMER, please reach out to RentLucky immediately at 206-923-8727.

TIPS & TRICKS to a Successful Leasing Experience with RentLucky!

PLEASE DO NOT CALL: Visit our website at http://mywaytribe.com/showmojo to schedule a self-guided tour allowing you access, at your convenience. If this is not a self-tour property, you may reply to this ad, which emails our Touring Representative.

RESPONSE TIME: We will answer all leads in the order received, and we do our best to respond within one business day. We respond to ALL inquiries, please be patient. We have a 'no-bullying' policy, and zero tolerance for verbal abuse towards our staff.

HOW TO APPLY: Once you have toured the property and are ready to apply, visit http://mywaytribe.com/rentlucky_listings to apply online. $47 per adult over the age of 18. Each person must fill out a separate application; there are no joint applications for married persons or co-signers.

SCREENING CRITERIA: Please visit our website at http://mywaytribe.com/screening_criteria for our detailed screening criteria. We DO NOT answer screening criteria qualification questions over the phone.

PETS: Most landlords will consider pets on a case-by-case basis with additional deposit.

MOVE IN COSTS: A retainer deposit equal to one month's rent is required to take property off the market. This will be applied to your first full month's rent. Second month will be pro-rated less the move in days. Security and pet deposits are required at move in. Security deposit is equal to one month's rent.

(RLNE5393615)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1215 S 47th Pl. have any available units?
1215 S 47th Pl. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Renton, WA.
How much is rent in Renton, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Renton Rent Report.
What amenities does 1215 S 47th Pl. have?
Some of 1215 S 47th Pl.'s amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1215 S 47th Pl. currently offering any rent specials?
1215 S 47th Pl. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1215 S 47th Pl. pet-friendly?
Yes, 1215 S 47th Pl. is pet friendly.
Does 1215 S 47th Pl. offer parking?
Yes, 1215 S 47th Pl. offers parking.
Does 1215 S 47th Pl. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1215 S 47th Pl. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1215 S 47th Pl. have a pool?
No, 1215 S 47th Pl. does not have a pool.
Does 1215 S 47th Pl. have accessible units?
No, 1215 S 47th Pl. does not have accessible units.
Does 1215 S 47th Pl. have units with dishwashers?
No, 1215 S 47th Pl. does not have units with dishwashers.

