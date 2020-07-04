All apartments in Renton
1203 S 35th St
Last updated December 5 2019 at 12:18 PM

1203 S 35th St

1203 South 35th Street · No Longer Available
Location

1203 South 35th Street, Renton, WA 98055
Winsper

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Spacious 4BR/2.75BA Home in Renton/Benson Hill - Available now. Great 4BR/2.75BA home in excellent location just minutes to I-5, I-405, shopping & hospital. Spacious 2830 sf with vaulted ceilings, 2 decks, gas heat, dining room, family room with gas fireplace, large kitchen w/island/breakfast room/all appliances, master suite with walk-in closet, Palladian window and views. Bedrooms 2&3 are Jack and Jill-style. Fenced yard, 2 car garage. Terms: 1st + $2,495 deposit; 12 to 18-month lease; No smoking; Pets considered c/c with additional deposit. Tenant pays all utilities.

For more information or to arrange a tour of the property please contact Sheilia at (206) 696-7574 or by e-mail at sheiliamclaughlin@johnlscott.com. Please include your contact phone number. Visit www.johnlscotthometeam.com to view our other listings.

PORTABLE TENANT SCREENING REPORTS NOT ACCEPTED

(RLNE5334663)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1203 S 35th St have any available units?
1203 S 35th St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Renton, WA.
How much is rent in Renton, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Renton Rent Report.
What amenities does 1203 S 35th St have?
Some of 1203 S 35th St's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1203 S 35th St currently offering any rent specials?
1203 S 35th St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1203 S 35th St pet-friendly?
No, 1203 S 35th St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Renton.
Does 1203 S 35th St offer parking?
Yes, 1203 S 35th St offers parking.
Does 1203 S 35th St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1203 S 35th St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1203 S 35th St have a pool?
No, 1203 S 35th St does not have a pool.
Does 1203 S 35th St have accessible units?
No, 1203 S 35th St does not have accessible units.
Does 1203 S 35th St have units with dishwashers?
No, 1203 S 35th St does not have units with dishwashers.

