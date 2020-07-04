1203 S 35th St

Amenities

patio / balcony garage walk in closets fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

Spacious 4BR/2.75BA Home in Renton/Benson Hill - Available now. Great 4BR/2.75BA home in excellent location just minutes to I-5, I-405, shopping & hospital. Spacious 2830 sf with vaulted ceilings, 2 decks, gas heat, dining room, family room with gas fireplace, large kitchen w/island/breakfast room/all appliances, master suite with walk-in closet, Palladian window and views. Bedrooms 2&3 are Jack and Jill-style. Fenced yard, 2 car garage. Terms: 1st + $2,495 deposit; 12 to 18-month lease; No smoking; Pets considered c/c with additional deposit. Tenant pays all utilities.



For more information or to arrange a tour of the property please contact Sheilia at (206) 696-7574 or by e-mail at sheiliamclaughlin@johnlscott.com. Please include your contact phone number. Visit www.johnlscotthometeam.com to view our other listings.



PORTABLE TENANT SCREENING REPORTS NOT ACCEPTED



(RLNE5334663)