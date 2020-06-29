All apartments in Redmond
8653 Avondale Road NE, B204

8653 Avondale Road Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

8653 Avondale Road Northeast, Redmond, WA 98052
Bear Creek

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Quiet, comfortable, and conveniently located condo in Redmond. This sprawling 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home features a master suite with a soaking bathtub. Large updated kitchen and dining area. Wood burning fireplace, lots of storage with custom shelving. Full-size laundry in unit. Private deck, secure private garage, and an additional parking space. Briarwood Condominiums are central and convenient, close to downtown, Redmond Town Center, public transit, and HWY 520. Don't miss out on this unit. W/S/G included. No pets. Move-in fee $175.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8653 Avondale Road NE, B204 have any available units?
8653 Avondale Road NE, B204 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Redmond, WA.
What amenities does 8653 Avondale Road NE, B204 have?
Some of 8653 Avondale Road NE, B204's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8653 Avondale Road NE, B204 currently offering any rent specials?
8653 Avondale Road NE, B204 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8653 Avondale Road NE, B204 pet-friendly?
No, 8653 Avondale Road NE, B204 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Redmond.
Does 8653 Avondale Road NE, B204 offer parking?
Yes, 8653 Avondale Road NE, B204 offers parking.
Does 8653 Avondale Road NE, B204 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8653 Avondale Road NE, B204 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8653 Avondale Road NE, B204 have a pool?
No, 8653 Avondale Road NE, B204 does not have a pool.
Does 8653 Avondale Road NE, B204 have accessible units?
No, 8653 Avondale Road NE, B204 does not have accessible units.
Does 8653 Avondale Road NE, B204 have units with dishwashers?
No, 8653 Avondale Road NE, B204 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8653 Avondale Road NE, B204 have units with air conditioning?
No, 8653 Avondale Road NE, B204 does not have units with air conditioning.
