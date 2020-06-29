8653 Avondale Road NE, B204

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Quiet, comfortable, and conveniently located condo in Redmond. This sprawling 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home features a master suite with a soaking bathtub. Large updated kitchen and dining area. Wood burning fireplace, lots of storage with custom shelving. Full-size laundry in unit. Private deck, secure private garage, and an additional parking space. Briarwood Condominiums are central and convenient, close to downtown, Redmond Town Center, public transit, and HWY 520. Don't miss out on this unit. W/S/G included. No pets. Move-in fee $175.