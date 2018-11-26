All apartments in Redmond
Find more places like 7250 Old Redmond Rd, F-124.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Redmond, WA
/
7250 Old Redmond Rd, F-124
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:03 AM

7250 Old Redmond Rd, F-124

7250 Old Redmond Road · (425) 485-1800
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Redmond
See all
Grass Lawn
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

7250 Old Redmond Road, Redmond, WA 98052
Grass Lawn

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 7250 Old Redmond Rd, F-124 · Avail. Jul 14

$3,250

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3.5 Bath · 2700 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
24hr maintenance
garage
internet access
7250 Old Redmond Rd, F-124 Available 07/14/20 Huge, 3 br., 3.5 ba., Townhouse! Great Redmond Location! - This townhouse is an end unit, approx. 2700 sq. ft. with three floors. Main floor has guest 1/2 bath, kitchen with all newer appliances, eating nook with attached deck. Two story living room with great view of the mountains and separate formal dining area. Upper floor has master bedroom is a loft with two closets and attached bath. A second bedroom and full bath upstairs also. Bottom floor has a huge bonus room with a fireplace and 2nd deck with view of the mountains. There is a third bedroom with walk in closet, bath and laundry on this level as well. Large 2 car garage. Minutes to Microsoft, easy access to 520, Redmond Towncenter and Marymoor Park.

Non-Refundable Application Fee: $45.00

Deposits due upon lease signing:
Refundable Security Deposit: $2850
Non-Refundable Admin Fee: $100
Non-Refundable Fee: $400

PET POLICY: Owner will consider 1 pet with landlord approval. Additional $250 deposit required. Pet Screening Fee may apply.

LEASE TERMS: 12 Months

INCLUDED IN RENT: Lawncare

SQ FT: 2700

YEAR BUILT: 1989

COUNTY: King

COMMUNITY/COMPLEX: Marymoor Trails

SCHOOL DISTRICT: Lake Washington
ELEMENTARY SCHOOL: Benjamin Rush
JUNIOR HIGH SCHOOL: Rose Hill
HIGH SCHOOL: Lake Washington
(Please note: It is up to the potential tenant to verify & confirm the School District boundaries before applications are submitted)

SPECIAL TERMS:
Liability/Renter’s Insurance Required
No Smoking On the Premises
Tenant Must Abide by HOA Rules & Regulations

TENANT SERVICES:
Professionally Managed
24 Hour Maintenance
Online Rent Payments Available

Please drive by this rental prior to scheduling a showing. Be sure to include the property address when making an email inquiry.
Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed.
For more details on this rental home and all our available rentals please visit our website at www.tsquaremanagement.com.

(RLNE5838703)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7250 Old Redmond Rd, F-124 have any available units?
7250 Old Redmond Rd, F-124 has a unit available for $3,250 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 7250 Old Redmond Rd, F-124 have?
Some of 7250 Old Redmond Rd, F-124's amenities include patio / balcony, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7250 Old Redmond Rd, F-124 currently offering any rent specials?
7250 Old Redmond Rd, F-124 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7250 Old Redmond Rd, F-124 pet-friendly?
Yes, 7250 Old Redmond Rd, F-124 is pet friendly.
Does 7250 Old Redmond Rd, F-124 offer parking?
Yes, 7250 Old Redmond Rd, F-124 does offer parking.
Does 7250 Old Redmond Rd, F-124 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7250 Old Redmond Rd, F-124 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7250 Old Redmond Rd, F-124 have a pool?
No, 7250 Old Redmond Rd, F-124 does not have a pool.
Does 7250 Old Redmond Rd, F-124 have accessible units?
No, 7250 Old Redmond Rd, F-124 does not have accessible units.
Does 7250 Old Redmond Rd, F-124 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7250 Old Redmond Rd, F-124 has units with dishwashers.
Does 7250 Old Redmond Rd, F-124 have units with air conditioning?
No, 7250 Old Redmond Rd, F-124 does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 7250 Old Redmond Rd, F-124?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Lodge At Redmond Ridge
22433 NE Marketplace Dr
Redmond, WA 98053
Ravello
16180 NE 80th St
Redmond, WA 98052
Triangle
16450 Redmond Way
Redmond, WA 98052
Heron Flats and Lofts
7662 159th Pl NE
Redmond, WA 98052
Avalon at Bear Creek
11305 183rd Pl NE
Redmond, WA 98052
Avignon Townhomes
15890 NE 98th Way
Redmond, WA 98052
Parkside by Lincoln Property Company
15551 NE Turing St.
Redmond, WA 98052
Milehouse
8300 160th Ave NE
Redmond, WA 98052

Similar Pages

Redmond 1 BedroomsRedmond 2 Bedrooms
Redmond Dog Friendly ApartmentsRedmond Pet Friendly Places
Redmond Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Seattle, WABellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WAKent, WAFederal Way, WA
Kirkland, WALynnwood, WAAuburn, WABothell, WAShoreline, WAIssaquah, WAPuyallup, WA
Edmonds, WASammamish, WAMountlake Terrace, WABremerton, WASilverdale, WABurien, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown RedmondOverlake
IdylwoodGrass Lawn
Bear Creek

Apartments Near Colleges

Shoreline Community CollegeUniversity of Washington-Seattle Campus
University of Washington-Tacoma CampusCascadia College
Bellevue College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity