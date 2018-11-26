Amenities

7250 Old Redmond Rd, F-124 Available 07/14/20 Huge, 3 br., 3.5 ba., Townhouse! Great Redmond Location! - This townhouse is an end unit, approx. 2700 sq. ft. with three floors. Main floor has guest 1/2 bath, kitchen with all newer appliances, eating nook with attached deck. Two story living room with great view of the mountains and separate formal dining area. Upper floor has master bedroom is a loft with two closets and attached bath. A second bedroom and full bath upstairs also. Bottom floor has a huge bonus room with a fireplace and 2nd deck with view of the mountains. There is a third bedroom with walk in closet, bath and laundry on this level as well. Large 2 car garage. Minutes to Microsoft, easy access to 520, Redmond Towncenter and Marymoor Park.



Non-Refundable Application Fee: $45.00



Deposits due upon lease signing:

Refundable Security Deposit: $2850

Non-Refundable Admin Fee: $100

Non-Refundable Fee: $400



PET POLICY: Owner will consider 1 pet with landlord approval. Additional $250 deposit required. Pet Screening Fee may apply.



LEASE TERMS: 12 Months



INCLUDED IN RENT: Lawncare



SQ FT: 2700



YEAR BUILT: 1989



COUNTY: King



COMMUNITY/COMPLEX: Marymoor Trails



SCHOOL DISTRICT: Lake Washington

ELEMENTARY SCHOOL: Benjamin Rush

JUNIOR HIGH SCHOOL: Rose Hill

HIGH SCHOOL: Lake Washington

(Please note: It is up to the potential tenant to verify & confirm the School District boundaries before applications are submitted)



SPECIAL TERMS:

Liability/Renter’s Insurance Required

No Smoking On the Premises

Tenant Must Abide by HOA Rules & Regulations



TENANT SERVICES:

Professionally Managed

24 Hour Maintenance

Online Rent Payments Available



