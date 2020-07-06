6226 148th Ave NE

Amenities

Luxurious contemporary 5 bedroom home in Redmond! - Beautiful home walking distance to Grass Lawn Park, minutes to Microsoft. Come view this 5 bedroom home with sleek custom flooring, advanced linear designed fireplaces (3 of them), dream gourmet kitchen with high end Thermador stainless steel appliances, wine cooler, and waterfall edge counters. Generous master suite with sitting area and spa bath and heated floors! Guest suite or den on main floor with full bathroom. Bonus room perfect for a home theater. The home also has a 2 system central A/C and electric floor warming system, perfect for any kind of weather.



Don't miss out on this exquisitely finished designer home. SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE HERE: showdigs.co/g9ag



No Pets Allowed



