Last updated October 26 2019 at 9:47 AM

6226 148th Ave NE

6226 148th Avenue Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

6226 148th Avenue Northeast, Redmond, WA 98052
Grass Lawn

Amenities

stainless steel
air conditioning
guest suite
hot tub
fireplace
media room
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
stainless steel
Property Amenities
guest suite
hot tub
media room
Luxurious contemporary 5 bedroom home in Redmond! - Beautiful home walking distance to Grass Lawn Park, minutes to Microsoft. Come view this 5 bedroom home with sleek custom flooring, advanced linear designed fireplaces (3 of them), dream gourmet kitchen with high end Thermador stainless steel appliances, wine cooler, and waterfall edge counters. Generous master suite with sitting area and spa bath and heated floors! Guest suite or den on main floor with full bathroom. Bonus room perfect for a home theater. The home also has a 2 system central A/C and electric floor warming system, perfect for any kind of weather.

Don't miss out on this exquisitely finished designer home. SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE HERE: showdigs.co/g9ag

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE3617482)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6226 148th Ave NE have any available units?
6226 148th Ave NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Redmond, WA.
What amenities does 6226 148th Ave NE have?
Some of 6226 148th Ave NE's amenities include stainless steel, air conditioning, and guest suite. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6226 148th Ave NE currently offering any rent specials?
6226 148th Ave NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6226 148th Ave NE pet-friendly?
No, 6226 148th Ave NE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Redmond.
Does 6226 148th Ave NE offer parking?
No, 6226 148th Ave NE does not offer parking.
Does 6226 148th Ave NE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6226 148th Ave NE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6226 148th Ave NE have a pool?
No, 6226 148th Ave NE does not have a pool.
Does 6226 148th Ave NE have accessible units?
No, 6226 148th Ave NE does not have accessible units.
Does 6226 148th Ave NE have units with dishwashers?
No, 6226 148th Ave NE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6226 148th Ave NE have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 6226 148th Ave NE has units with air conditioning.

