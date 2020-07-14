11842 173rd Pl. NE

Amenities
APPLICATION PENDING Mid March move in! Schedule a showing now! - Spacious four bedroom home in nice Redmond community. Formal living room, formal dining room. Open kitchen with large island and eating area with slider that opens to small fenced yard with patio. Family room off kitchen with cozy gas fireplace. Master with five piece bath, three additional nice sized bedrooms and additional full bath. One small dog under 30 lbs. or one cat ok. Conveniently located across from private community park, close to shopping, Microsoft and downtown Redmond. Highly acclaimed Lake Washington School District!
SQ FT: 2,530
YEAR BUILT: 2005
COUNTY: King
SCHOOL DISTRICT: Lake Washington
ELEMENTARY SCHOOL: Clara Barton
JUNIOR HIGH SCHOOL: Evergreen
HIGH SCHOOL: Redmond
(Please note: It is up to the potential tenant to verify & confirm the School District boundaries before applications are submitted)
PET POLICY: Additional deposit per pet required. Cats, dogs under 30 lbs allowed.
LEASE TERMS: 12 Months
INCLUDED IN RENT: N/A
SPECIAL TERMS: Liability/Renters Insurance Required
No Smoking On the Premises
Tenant Must Abide by HOA Rules & Regulations
Non-Refundable Application Fee: $45.00
Deposits due upon lease signing:
Refundable Security Deposit: $2,850.00
Non-Refundable Admin Fee: $100.00
Non-Refundable Fee: $450.00
TENANT SERVICES:
Professionally Managed
24 Hour Maintenance
Online Rent Payments Available
Please drive by this rental prior to scheduling a showing. Be sure to include the property address when making an email inquiry.
Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed.
For more details on this rental home and all our available rentals please visit our website at www.tsquaremanagement.com.
