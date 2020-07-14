All apartments in Redmond
Find more places like 11842 173rd Pl. NE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Redmond, WA
/
11842 173rd Pl. NE
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

11842 173rd Pl. NE

11842 173rd Place Northeast · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Redmond
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

11842 173rd Place Northeast, Redmond, WA 98052
North Redmond

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
24hr maintenance
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
APPLICATION PENDING Mid March move in! Schedule a showing now! - Spacious four bedroom home in nice Redmond community. Formal living room, formal dining room. Open kitchen with large island and eating area with slider that opens to small fenced yard with patio. Family room off kitchen with cozy gas fireplace. Master with five piece bath, three additional nice sized bedrooms and additional full bath. One small dog under 30 lbs. or one cat ok. Conveniently located across from private community park, close to shopping, Microsoft and downtown Redmond. Highly acclaimed Lake Washington School District!

SQ FT: 2,530

YEAR BUILT: 2005

COUNTY: King

SCHOOL DISTRICT: Lake Washington
ELEMENTARY SCHOOL: Clara Barton
JUNIOR HIGH SCHOOL: Evergreen
HIGH SCHOOL: Redmond

(Please note: It is up to the potential tenant to verify & confirm the School District boundaries before applications are submitted)

PET POLICY: Additional deposit per pet required. Cats, dogs under 30 lbs allowed.

LEASE TERMS: 12 Months

INCLUDED IN RENT: N/A

SPECIAL TERMS: Liability/Renters Insurance Required

No Smoking On the Premises

Tenant Must Abide by HOA Rules & Regulations

Non-Refundable Application Fee: $45.00

Deposits due upon lease signing:

Refundable Security Deposit: $2,850.00

Non-Refundable Admin Fee: $100.00

Non-Refundable Fee: $450.00

TENANT SERVICES:

Professionally Managed

24 Hour Maintenance

Online Rent Payments Available

Please drive by this rental prior to scheduling a showing. Be sure to include the property address when making an email inquiry.

Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed.

For more details on this rental home and all our available rentals please visit our website at www.tsquaremanagement.com.

(RLNE4665300)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11842 173rd Pl. NE have any available units?
11842 173rd Pl. NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Redmond, WA.
What amenities does 11842 173rd Pl. NE have?
Some of 11842 173rd Pl. NE's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11842 173rd Pl. NE currently offering any rent specials?
11842 173rd Pl. NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11842 173rd Pl. NE pet-friendly?
Yes, 11842 173rd Pl. NE is pet friendly.
Does 11842 173rd Pl. NE offer parking?
Yes, 11842 173rd Pl. NE offers parking.
Does 11842 173rd Pl. NE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11842 173rd Pl. NE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11842 173rd Pl. NE have a pool?
No, 11842 173rd Pl. NE does not have a pool.
Does 11842 173rd Pl. NE have accessible units?
No, 11842 173rd Pl. NE does not have accessible units.
Does 11842 173rd Pl. NE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11842 173rd Pl. NE has units with dishwashers.
Does 11842 173rd Pl. NE have units with air conditioning?
No, 11842 173rd Pl. NE does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Ravello
16180 NE 80th St
Redmond, WA 98052
The Summit
14820 Redmond Way
Redmond, WA 98052
Avalon Esterra Park
2690 152nd Ave NE
Redmond, WA 98052
Bell Marymoor Park
6335 180th Pl NE
Redmond, WA 98052
Parkside by Lincoln Property Company
15551 NE Turing St.
Redmond, WA 98052
Riverpark
15803 Bear Creek Pkwy
Redmond, WA 98052
Milehouse
8300 160th Ave NE
Redmond, WA 98052
Bell Overlake
3040 148th Avenue NE
Redmond, WA 98052

Similar Pages

Redmond 1 BedroomsRedmond 2 Bedrooms
Redmond Dog Friendly ApartmentsRedmond Pet Friendly Places
Redmond Studio ApartmentsKing County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Seattle, WABellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WAKent, WAFederal Way, WA
Kirkland, WALynnwood, WABothell, WAAuburn, WAShoreline, WAIssaquah, WAPuyallup, WA
Edmonds, WASammamish, WABremerton, WAMountlake Terrace, WASilverdale, WABurien, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown RedmondOverlake
IdylwoodWillows Rose Hill
Grass LawnBear Creek

Apartments Near Colleges

Shoreline Community CollegeUniversity of Washington-Seattle Campus
University of Washington-Tacoma CampusCascadia College
Bellevue College