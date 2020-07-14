11842 173rd Pl. NE

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities 24hr maintenance cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

APPLICATION PENDING Mid March move in! Schedule a showing now! - Spacious four bedroom home in nice Redmond community. Formal living room, formal dining room. Open kitchen with large island and eating area with slider that opens to small fenced yard with patio. Family room off kitchen with cozy gas fireplace. Master with five piece bath, three additional nice sized bedrooms and additional full bath. One small dog under 30 lbs. or one cat ok. Conveniently located across from private community park, close to shopping, Microsoft and downtown Redmond. Highly acclaimed Lake Washington School District!



SQ FT: 2,530



YEAR BUILT: 2005



COUNTY: King



SCHOOL DISTRICT: Lake Washington

ELEMENTARY SCHOOL: Clara Barton

JUNIOR HIGH SCHOOL: Evergreen

HIGH SCHOOL: Redmond



(Please note: It is up to the potential tenant to verify & confirm the School District boundaries before applications are submitted)



PET POLICY: Additional deposit per pet required. Cats, dogs under 30 lbs allowed.



LEASE TERMS: 12 Months



INCLUDED IN RENT: N/A



SPECIAL TERMS: Liability/Renters Insurance Required



No Smoking On the Premises



Tenant Must Abide by HOA Rules & Regulations



Non-Refundable Application Fee: $45.00



Deposits due upon lease signing:



Refundable Security Deposit: $2,850.00



Non-Refundable Admin Fee: $100.00



Non-Refundable Fee: $450.00



TENANT SERVICES:



Professionally Managed



24 Hour Maintenance



Online Rent Payments Available



Please drive by this rental prior to scheduling a showing. Be sure to include the property address when making an email inquiry.



Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed.



For more details on this rental home and all our available rentals please visit our website at www.tsquaremanagement.com.



(RLNE4665300)