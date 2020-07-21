All apartments in Redmond
11303 177th Pl NE
Last updated July 2 2020 at 10:00 AM

11303 177th Pl NE

11303 177th Place Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

11303 177th Place Northeast, Redmond, WA 98052
North Redmond

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
11303 177th Pl NE Available 08/06/20 Gorgeous & Spacious Education Hill Home - Vitural Tour Available - In light of the current public health crisis, no in person showings of this home will be available at this time. A virtual tour can be viewed and applications will be accepted sight unseen. Please email with any questions!

To view full listing and video: www.mapleleafmgt.com

Available for August move in! Gorgeous home on a corner lot in the Hazelwood community of Education Hill, Redmond! Walk to Schools, Parks and Trails, & close to downtown Redmond. Formal living and dining grace the entry, while the chef's granite kitchen opens to the family room with gas fireplace and expansive deck. A flexible Design with 6 bedrooms including a main floor bedroom/office +¾ Bath. 5 bedrooms on upper floor. Two car garage. Tons of storage, central AC. Lake Washington Schools!

*******PLEASE READ: Basement level of home is not included. Owner will occupy part time when in town. Owner does have their own private entrance and should cause no disruption. Lower backyard accessible by side gate for casual use.*******

- $45.00 application fee per applicant 18 and older.
- Security Deposit of 1.5 x rent.
- Pets case by case with additional pet rent and screening.
- Tenants responsible for all utilties

*Please go to our website, www.mapleleafmgt.com to view more details and apply, sight unseen.

*All calls and communication will be considered pre-screening of potential tenants.

(RLNE5037352)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11303 177th Pl NE have any available units?
11303 177th Pl NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Redmond, WA.
What amenities does 11303 177th Pl NE have?
Some of 11303 177th Pl NE's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11303 177th Pl NE currently offering any rent specials?
11303 177th Pl NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11303 177th Pl NE pet-friendly?
Yes, 11303 177th Pl NE is pet friendly.
Does 11303 177th Pl NE offer parking?
Yes, 11303 177th Pl NE offers parking.
Does 11303 177th Pl NE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11303 177th Pl NE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11303 177th Pl NE have a pool?
No, 11303 177th Pl NE does not have a pool.
Does 11303 177th Pl NE have accessible units?
No, 11303 177th Pl NE does not have accessible units.
Does 11303 177th Pl NE have units with dishwashers?
No, 11303 177th Pl NE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 11303 177th Pl NE have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 11303 177th Pl NE has units with air conditioning.
