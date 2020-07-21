Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters pet friendly garage air conditioning fireplace

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace granite counters patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

11303 177th Pl NE Available 08/06/20 Gorgeous & Spacious Education Hill Home - Vitural Tour Available - In light of the current public health crisis, no in person showings of this home will be available at this time. A virtual tour can be viewed and applications will be accepted sight unseen. Please email with any questions!



To view full listing and video: www.mapleleafmgt.com



Available for August move in! Gorgeous home on a corner lot in the Hazelwood community of Education Hill, Redmond! Walk to Schools, Parks and Trails, & close to downtown Redmond. Formal living and dining grace the entry, while the chef's granite kitchen opens to the family room with gas fireplace and expansive deck. A flexible Design with 6 bedrooms including a main floor bedroom/office +¾ Bath. 5 bedrooms on upper floor. Two car garage. Tons of storage, central AC. Lake Washington Schools!



*******PLEASE READ: Basement level of home is not included. Owner will occupy part time when in town. Owner does have their own private entrance and should cause no disruption. Lower backyard accessible by side gate for casual use.*******



- $45.00 application fee per applicant 18 and older.

- Security Deposit of 1.5 x rent.

- Pets case by case with additional pet rent and screening.

- Tenants responsible for all utilties



*Please go to our website, www.mapleleafmgt.com to view more details and apply, sight unseen.



*All calls and communication will be considered pre-screening of potential tenants.



(RLNE5037352)