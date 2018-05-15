10317 163rd Place NE

Amenities
Cozy 3 bed/2.25 Baths in Education Hill, minute to FWY and Microsoft - Beautiful home on quiet cul-de-sac in coveted EDUCATION HILL. 3 bedroom/2.25 house with gorgeous updated kitchen & slab granite counter-tops and lots of cabinets. The main living area has vaulted ceilings & huge picture window overlooking a landscaped private yard. French doors lead to the fully fenced private backyard. Waterfall in backyard. Large deck & gas hook up for BBQ.
Come and enjoy this cozy home with A/C & pre-wired for generator for Summer and Winter . Fairly new hot water tank & furnace. Large shop for all your projects. Separate family room with wood burning fire place. Enjoy a fenced yard with sprinkler system. Local parks-great neighborhood and Lake Washington School district.
First, last and security deposit to move-in, Non-refundable $43 application fee per adult. No pet. Washer/Dryer in unit. No Smoking.
For showing call Toni @ 425-327-0446. Appointment required. Please follow the following links to review our approval guidelines. https://www.northpacificpropertymanagement.com/rental-application-criteria/
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE3198941)