All apartments in Redmond
Find more places like 10317 163rd Place NE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Redmond, WA
/
10317 163rd Place NE
Last updated May 22 2020 at 9:55 AM

10317 163rd Place NE

10317 163rd Place Northeast · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Redmond
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

10317 163rd Place Northeast, Redmond, WA 98052
Education Hill

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
recently renovated
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
bbq/grill
Cozy 3 bed/2.25 Baths in Education Hill, minute to FWY and Microsoft - Beautiful home on quiet cul-de-sac in coveted EDUCATION HILL. 3 bedroom/2.25 house with gorgeous updated kitchen & slab granite counter-tops and lots of cabinets. The main living area has vaulted ceilings & huge picture window overlooking a landscaped private yard. French doors lead to the fully fenced private backyard. Waterfall in backyard. Large deck & gas hook up for BBQ.

Come and enjoy this cozy home with A/C & pre-wired for generator for Summer and Winter . Fairly new hot water tank & furnace. Large shop for all your projects. Separate family room with wood burning fire place. Enjoy a fenced yard with sprinkler system. Local parks-great neighborhood and Lake Washington School district.

First, last and security deposit to move-in, Non-refundable $43 application fee per adult. No pet. Washer/Dryer in unit. No Smoking.

For showing call Toni @ 425-327-0446. Appointment required. Please follow the following links to review our approval guidelines. https://www.northpacificpropertymanagement.com/rental-application-criteria/

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE3198941)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10317 163rd Place NE have any available units?
10317 163rd Place NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Redmond, WA.
What amenities does 10317 163rd Place NE have?
Some of 10317 163rd Place NE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10317 163rd Place NE currently offering any rent specials?
10317 163rd Place NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10317 163rd Place NE pet-friendly?
No, 10317 163rd Place NE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Redmond.
Does 10317 163rd Place NE offer parking?
No, 10317 163rd Place NE does not offer parking.
Does 10317 163rd Place NE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10317 163rd Place NE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10317 163rd Place NE have a pool?
No, 10317 163rd Place NE does not have a pool.
Does 10317 163rd Place NE have accessible units?
No, 10317 163rd Place NE does not have accessible units.
Does 10317 163rd Place NE have units with dishwashers?
No, 10317 163rd Place NE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 10317 163rd Place NE have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 10317 163rd Place NE has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Heron Flats and Lofts
7662 159th Pl NE
Redmond, WA 98052
The Carter
7508 159th Place Northeast
Redmond, WA 98052
Peloton
7435 159th Pl NE
Redmond, WA 98052
eaves Redmond Campus
15606 NE 40th St
Redmond, WA 98052
Evans Creek
6205 188th Ln NE
Redmond, WA 98052
Avalon Esterra Park
2690 152nd Ave NE
Redmond, WA 98052
Olde Redmond Place
7001 Old Redmond Rd
Redmond, WA 98052
Parkside by Lincoln Property Company
15551 NE Turing St.
Redmond, WA 98052

Similar Pages

Redmond 1 BedroomsRedmond 2 Bedrooms
Redmond Dog Friendly ApartmentsRedmond Pet Friendly Places
Redmond Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Seattle, WABellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WAKent, WAFederal Way, WA
Kirkland, WALynnwood, WAAuburn, WABothell, WAShoreline, WAIssaquah, WAPuyallup, WA
Edmonds, WASammamish, WAMountlake Terrace, WABremerton, WASilverdale, WABurien, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown RedmondOverlake
IdylwoodGrass Lawn
Bear Creek

Apartments Near Colleges

Shoreline Community CollegeUniversity of Washington-Seattle Campus
University of Washington-Tacoma CampusCascadia College
Bellevue College