8115 109th St E

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garage fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage

Great location in Puyallup! Large 3 bedroom, 2 bath duplex with 2 car attached garage on a huge lot. Secluded yet close to shopping, schools & freeway! - Large 3 bedroom, 2 bath duplex, wide 2 car attached garage separates the two units to present a single family home feel, situated on a half acre lot. This unit is approximately 1350 sq. ft., spacious living room with gas fireplace, open kitchen concept with huge island, dining area, vaulted ceiling & sky lights, pantry, utility room with full size washer and dryer, double sliding glass patio door from dining area leads out to large covered wrap around deck to the master bedroom & vice versa, the master has a huge built in oak entertainment center with cabinets and drawers, large front and back yard with space for people who love to garden. Secluded neighborhood yet close to shopping, restaurants, schools (Woodland Elem, Ballou Junior High, Rogers High School). Easy access and just minutes from freeway. GREAT LOCATION!!



(RLNE5357534)