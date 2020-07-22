All apartments in Pierce County
Last updated February 10 2020 at 10:20 PM

8115 109th St E

8115 109th Street East · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

8115 109th Street East, Pierce County, WA 98373

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Great location in Puyallup! Large 3 bedroom, 2 bath duplex with 2 car attached garage on a huge lot. Secluded yet close to shopping, schools & freeway! - Large 3 bedroom, 2 bath duplex, wide 2 car attached garage separates the two units to present a single family home feel, situated on a half acre lot. This unit is approximately 1350 sq. ft., spacious living room with gas fireplace, open kitchen concept with huge island, dining area, vaulted ceiling & sky lights, pantry, utility room with full size washer and dryer, double sliding glass patio door from dining area leads out to large covered wrap around deck to the master bedroom & vice versa, the master has a huge built in oak entertainment center with cabinets and drawers, large front and back yard with space for people who love to garden. Secluded neighborhood yet close to shopping, restaurants, schools (Woodland Elem, Ballou Junior High, Rogers High School). Easy access and just minutes from freeway. GREAT LOCATION!!

(RLNE5357534)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8115 109th St E have any available units?
8115 109th St E doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Pierce County, WA.
What amenities does 8115 109th St E have?
Some of 8115 109th St E's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8115 109th St E currently offering any rent specials?
8115 109th St E is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8115 109th St E pet-friendly?
No, 8115 109th St E is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Pierce County.
Does 8115 109th St E offer parking?
Yes, 8115 109th St E offers parking.
Does 8115 109th St E have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8115 109th St E offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8115 109th St E have a pool?
No, 8115 109th St E does not have a pool.
Does 8115 109th St E have accessible units?
No, 8115 109th St E does not have accessible units.
Does 8115 109th St E have units with dishwashers?
No, 8115 109th St E does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8115 109th St E have units with air conditioning?
No, 8115 109th St E does not have units with air conditioning.
