Bella Sonoma Apartment Homes

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated dishwasher hardwood floors bathtub carpet ceiling fan garbage disposal ice maker microwave oven range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities 24hr gym parking pool pool table bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed garage hot tub media room pet friendly accessible courtyard lobby online portal package receiving

We are open for business!



In an effort to provide an excellent customer experience and continue practicing safe social distancing, we are now offering in-person tours by appointment in addition to walk-in's at limited capacity and virtual tours. Contact us today to schedule a personalized tour experience!







Bella Sonoma Apartments is located in Fife Washington near Tacoma and Federal Way. Our community is unique from any other with breathtaking views of Mt. Rainier, near by trails and a relaxing quite atmosphere that surrounds you.



Whether you're savoring the warmth of your living room with a cozy fireplace or cooking in your fully equipped kitchen with European accents, you'll find a retreat at home with Bella Sonoma Apartments.



Our ideal location offers all the comforts and convenience for you to enjoy with a heated pool, theatre room, fitness facility, billiard room and much more. We’d love to make Bella Sonoma Apartments your new home with us and look forward to seeing you soon.