Last updated July 13 2020 at 9:08 AM

Bella Sonoma Apartment Homes

2301 62nd Ave E · (253) 201-0369
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2301 62nd Ave E, Fife, WA 98424
Fife

Price and availability

VERIFIED 5 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 05-103 · Avail. Aug 15

$1,474

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 733 sqft

Unit 02-201 · Avail. Aug 30

$1,489

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 733 sqft

Unit 02-103 · Avail. Aug 18

$1,560

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 733 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 13-202 · Avail. Jul 21

$1,633

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 971 sqft

Unit 39-202 · Avail. Aug 8

$1,660

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 971 sqft

Unit 08-201 · Avail. Jul 28

$1,663

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 971 sqft

See 4+ more

3 Bedrooms

Unit 33-105 · Avail. Aug 23

$2,191

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1385 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Bella Sonoma Apartment Homes.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
dishwasher
hardwood floors
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
garbage disposal
ice maker
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
24hr gym
parking
pool
pool table
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
hot tub
media room
pet friendly
accessible
courtyard
lobby
online portal
package receiving
We are open for business!

In an effort to provide an excellent customer experience and continue practicing safe social distancing, we are now offering in-person tours by appointment in addition to walk-in's at limited capacity and virtual tours. Contact us today to schedule a personalized tour experience!



Bella Sonoma Apartments is located in Fife Washington near Tacoma and Federal Way. Our community is unique from any other with breathtaking views of Mt. Rainier, near by trails and a relaxing quite atmosphere that surrounds you.

Whether you're savoring the warmth of your living room with a cozy fireplace or cooking in your fully equipped kitchen with European accents, you'll find a retreat at home with Bella Sonoma Apartments.

Our ideal location offers all the comforts and convenience for you to enjoy with a heated pool, theatre room, fitness facility, billiard room and much more. We&rsquo;d love to make Bella Sonoma Apartments your new home with us and look forward to seeing you soon.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 4-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Qualification: For full property qualifying criteria, please see the property website
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $32 per applicant
Deposit: $250
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs, fish
deposit: $250
fee: $250
limit: 2
rent: $35
Dogs
deposit: $250
fee: $250
rent: $35
Cats
deposit: $250
fee: $250
rent: $35
Parking Details: Parking Lot;Garage.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Bella Sonoma Apartment Homes have any available units?
Bella Sonoma Apartment Homes has 11 units available starting at $1,474 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Bella Sonoma Apartment Homes have?
Some of Bella Sonoma Apartment Homes's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Bella Sonoma Apartment Homes currently offering any rent specials?
Bella Sonoma Apartment Homes is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Bella Sonoma Apartment Homes pet-friendly?
Yes, Bella Sonoma Apartment Homes is pet friendly.
Does Bella Sonoma Apartment Homes offer parking?
Yes, Bella Sonoma Apartment Homes offers parking.
Does Bella Sonoma Apartment Homes have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Bella Sonoma Apartment Homes offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Bella Sonoma Apartment Homes have a pool?
Yes, Bella Sonoma Apartment Homes has a pool.
Does Bella Sonoma Apartment Homes have accessible units?
Yes, Bella Sonoma Apartment Homes has accessible units.
Does Bella Sonoma Apartment Homes have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Bella Sonoma Apartment Homes has units with dishwashers.
Does Bella Sonoma Apartment Homes have units with air conditioning?
No, Bella Sonoma Apartment Homes does not have units with air conditioning.
