Last updated July 14 2020 at 8:35 PM

The Main Apartments + Lofts

15367 Main St E · (253) 525-5342
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

15367 Main St E, Sumner, WA 98390

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 hour AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit A-104 · Avail. now

$1,568

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 712 sqft

Unit E-303 · Avail. Aug 12

$1,740

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 834 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from The Main Apartments + Lofts.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
garbage disposal
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
carpet
fireplace
oven
range
smoke-free units
Property Amenities
clubhouse
fire pit
24hr gym
parking
bbq/grill
package receiving
cats allowed
dogs allowed
accessible
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
bike storage
car charging
cc payments
dog park
e-payments
guest parking
internet access
key fob access
lobby
new construction
online portal
smoke-free community
Enjoy a village square atmosphere, where apartment buildings surround an acre of pedestrian-oriented outdoor amenity spaces. Designed to promote community, outdoor activity, and relation before stunning views of Mount Rainier. Homes feature open floorplans and high-end finishes, including stainless steel appliances, quartz countertops, and large windows. Select units feature walk-in closets, lofted ceilings, and spectacular views. In compliance with state social distancing guidelines, we are no longer able to conduct in person apartment tours. Please visit our website to view our 3D online tours or contact us if you'd like to arrange a custom virtual tour.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 9-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Property Notices: For additional availability, application, and accessibility information, please see the property website
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $45 Per Applicant
Deposit: $400
Move-in Fees: $200 Admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: 1 Pet: $300 2 Pets: $450
fee: $200 per pet
limit: 2
rent: $25 per month per pet
restrictions: Aggressive Breeds, 65 lbs
Parking Details: Reserved Paid Parking. Other. Please call our leasing office for parking policy.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does The Main Apartments + Lofts have any available units?
The Main Apartments + Lofts has 2 units available starting at $1,568 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does The Main Apartments + Lofts have?
Some of The Main Apartments + Lofts's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is The Main Apartments + Lofts currently offering any rent specials?
The Main Apartments + Lofts is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is The Main Apartments + Lofts pet-friendly?
Yes, The Main Apartments + Lofts is pet friendly.
Does The Main Apartments + Lofts offer parking?
Yes, The Main Apartments + Lofts offers parking.
Does The Main Apartments + Lofts have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, The Main Apartments + Lofts offers units with in unit laundry.
Does The Main Apartments + Lofts have a pool?
No, The Main Apartments + Lofts does not have a pool.
Does The Main Apartments + Lofts have accessible units?
Yes, The Main Apartments + Lofts has accessible units.
Does The Main Apartments + Lofts have units with dishwashers?
Yes, The Main Apartments + Lofts has units with dishwashers.
Does The Main Apartments + Lofts have units with air conditioning?
No, The Main Apartments + Lofts does not have units with air conditioning.
