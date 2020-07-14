The Main Apartments + Lofts

Amenities
Enjoy a village square atmosphere, where apartment buildings surround an acre of pedestrian-oriented outdoor amenity spaces. Designed to promote community, outdoor activity, and relation before stunning views of Mount Rainier. Homes feature open floorplans and high-end finishes, including stainless steel appliances, quartz countertops, and large windows. Select units feature walk-in closets, lofted ceilings, and spectacular views. In compliance with state social distancing guidelines, we are no longer able to conduct in person apartment tours. Please visit our website to view our 3D online tours or contact us if you'd like to arrange a custom virtual tour.