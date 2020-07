Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher extra storage fireplace garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets w/d hookup bathtub oven range Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accessible basketball court business center carport clubhouse courtyard dog park gym parking playground pool bbq/grill garage hot tub internet access media room fire pit game room package receiving pool table

Gorgeous Property. Friendly Vibe.



Welcome to The Village at Seeley Lake, a stunning apartment community of 1, 2 & 3 bedroom floor plans in Lakewood, Washington, gateway to Puget Sound and the urban network of the I-5 corridor.



Convenient to Joint Base Lewis-McChord and at the heart of one of Washington’s premier school districts, our apartment homes are within walking distance to the woods and wetlands of Seeley Park and the Lakewood YMCA. Stroll to shops, excellent eats, and local events, then come home to your haven at The Village at Seeley Lake.