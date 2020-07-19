14103 144th St. NW

Amenities

Amazing Remodeled Home With Separate Cottage on 9.5 Acres in Gig Harbor!! - Do not miss this rare and wonderful property! If you long to live in the country (yet still be close to the city), this home may be for you! The main house has almost 2200 square feet, and features 2 bedrooms and newly remodeled 1.5 baths. There is a ton of storage in the house, plus an attached 2-car garage. Brand new kitchen features new cabinets, new granite counters, stainless appliances and large breakfast bar. Other features include giant laundry room, new roof, new carpet and flooring, formal living and dining rooms and bay window. Separate 432 square foot cottage has open living/bedroom area, new full kitchen, new bath, and new windows. This property has 9.5 acres, for the ultimate privacy and serenity. Yard maintenance is included with the rent! Make an appointment to view this home today! There is no garbage service to this property, garbage will need to be transported to Purdy Transfer Station. Please note that there is an unpaved road leading to the property which is a bit rough. Please use caution.



PLEASE NOTE : This home is difficult to find, and there is no access from one end of 144th. Please make sure you have an appointment to view first AND use these driving directions and/or a map to the property. DIRECTIONS: From 302 West, turn Right (North) on 150th Ave. NW. Then take a quick Left on Crews Rd, which is entrance to Rocky Creek Conservation Area. Go North on Crews Rd. At the end of road, turn Right (East) on 144th St. NW. Go about 1/2 mile down gravel road, and home is on your left.



