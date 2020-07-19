All apartments in Pierce County
Home
/
Pierce County, WA
/
14103 144th St. NW
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

14103 144th St. NW

14103 144th Street Kp North · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

14103 144th Street Kp North, Pierce County, WA 98329

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
granite counters
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Amazing Remodeled Home With Separate Cottage on 9.5 Acres in Gig Harbor!! - Do not miss this rare and wonderful property! If you long to live in the country (yet still be close to the city), this home may be for you! The main house has almost 2200 square feet, and features 2 bedrooms and newly remodeled 1.5 baths. There is a ton of storage in the house, plus an attached 2-car garage. Brand new kitchen features new cabinets, new granite counters, stainless appliances and large breakfast bar. Other features include giant laundry room, new roof, new carpet and flooring, formal living and dining rooms and bay window. Separate 432 square foot cottage has open living/bedroom area, new full kitchen, new bath, and new windows. This property has 9.5 acres, for the ultimate privacy and serenity. Yard maintenance is included with the rent! Make an appointment to view this home today! There is no garbage service to this property, garbage will need to be transported to Purdy Transfer Station. Please note that there is an unpaved road leading to the property which is a bit rough. Please use caution.

PLEASE NOTE : This home is difficult to find, and there is no access from one end of 144th. Please make sure you have an appointment to view first AND use these driving directions and/or a map to the property. DIRECTIONS: From 302 West, turn Right (North) on 150th Ave. NW. Then take a quick Left on Crews Rd, which is entrance to Rocky Creek Conservation Area. Go North on Crews Rd. At the end of road, turn Right (East) on 144th St. NW. Go about 1/2 mile down gravel road, and home is on your left.

BEWARE OF SCAMMERS! If you see another ad for this house at a lower price or an ad that does NOT mention RentLucky Property Management, SCAMMERS have posted the other ad. If you have been dealing with a SCAMMER, please reach out to RentLucky immediately at 206-923-8727.

TIPS & TRICKS to a Successful Leasing Experience with RentLucky!

PLEASE DO NOT CALL: Visit our website at http://mywaytribe.com/showmojo to schedule a self-guided tour allowing you access, at your convenience. If this is not a self-tour property, you may reply to this ad, which emails our Touring Representative.

RESPONSE TIME: We will answer all leads in the order received, and we do our best to respond within one business day. We respond to ALL inquiries, please be patient. We have a 'no-bullying' policy, and zero tolerance for verbal abuse towards our staff.

HOW TO APPLY: Once you have toured the property and are ready to apply, visit http://mywaytribe.com/rentlucky_listings to apply online. $47 per adult over the age of 18. Each person must fill out a separate application; there are no joint applications for married persons or co-signers.

SCREENING CRITERIA: Please visit our website at http://mywaytribe.com/screening_criteria for our detailed screening criteria. We DO NOT answer screening criteria qualification questions over the phone.

PETS: Most landlords will consider pets on a case-by-case basis with additional deposit.

MOVE IN COSTS: A retainer deposit equal to one month's rent is required to take property off the market. This will be applied to your first full month's rent. Second month will be pro-rated less the move in days. Security and pet deposits are required at move in. Security deposit is equal to one month's rent.

(RLNE4566276)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14103 144th St. NW have any available units?
14103 144th St. NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Pierce County, WA.
What amenities does 14103 144th St. NW have?
Some of 14103 144th St. NW's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14103 144th St. NW currently offering any rent specials?
14103 144th St. NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14103 144th St. NW pet-friendly?
Yes, 14103 144th St. NW is pet friendly.
Does 14103 144th St. NW offer parking?
Yes, 14103 144th St. NW offers parking.
Does 14103 144th St. NW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14103 144th St. NW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14103 144th St. NW have a pool?
No, 14103 144th St. NW does not have a pool.
Does 14103 144th St. NW have accessible units?
No, 14103 144th St. NW does not have accessible units.
Does 14103 144th St. NW have units with dishwashers?
No, 14103 144th St. NW does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 14103 144th St. NW have units with air conditioning?
No, 14103 144th St. NW does not have units with air conditioning.
