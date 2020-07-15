All apartments in Fircrest
Find more places like The Verandas Apartment Homes.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fircrest, WA
/
The Verandas Apartment Homes
Last updated July 15 2020 at 4:01 AM

The Verandas Apartment Homes

3509 S Orchard St · (833) 264-1875
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

3509 S Orchard St, Fircrest, WA 98466
Fircrest

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 days AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit G-05 · Avail. Aug 11

$1,529

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1030 sqft

Unit G-02 · Avail. Aug 11

$1,613

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1030 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from The Verandas Apartment Homes.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
carpet
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
parking
playground
pool
internet access
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
South Tacoma Paradise

The Verandas Apartment Homes is a welcoming apartment community located in Tacoma, Washington. Tucked away in the South Tacoma neighborhood, the Verandas are conveniently close to several restaurant and shopping options. There are also two beautiful parks within walking distance of the front doors.

Residents also enjoy the seasonal swimming pool, fitness center, and outdoor kids playground. Stop by or contact the property today to schedule a tour and see why you’ll love living at The Verandas.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 9-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Qualification: For full property qualifying criteria, please see the property website
Utilities: Gas
Application Fee: $39 per applicant
Deposit: $200 up to 1 month rent based on credit
Move-in Fees: $200 Holding Fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, fish, lizards
deposit: $200 per pet
fee: $200 per pet
limit: 2
rent: $25 per pet/month
restrictions: 100lbs, aggressive breeds
Parking Details: Open lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does The Verandas Apartment Homes have any available units?
The Verandas Apartment Homes has 2 units available starting at $1,529 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does The Verandas Apartment Homes have?
Some of The Verandas Apartment Homes's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is The Verandas Apartment Homes currently offering any rent specials?
The Verandas Apartment Homes is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is The Verandas Apartment Homes pet-friendly?
Yes, The Verandas Apartment Homes is pet friendly.
Does The Verandas Apartment Homes offer parking?
Yes, The Verandas Apartment Homes offers parking.
Does The Verandas Apartment Homes have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, The Verandas Apartment Homes offers units with in unit laundry.
Does The Verandas Apartment Homes have a pool?
Yes, The Verandas Apartment Homes has a pool.
Does The Verandas Apartment Homes have accessible units?
No, The Verandas Apartment Homes does not have accessible units.
Does The Verandas Apartment Homes have units with dishwashers?
Yes, The Verandas Apartment Homes has units with dishwashers.
Does The Verandas Apartment Homes have units with air conditioning?
No, The Verandas Apartment Homes does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in The Verandas Apartment Homes?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

King County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Seattle, WABellevue, WATacoma, WARenton, WAKent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WALynnwood, WALakewood, WAAuburn, WABothell, WA
Shoreline, WAIssaquah, WAPuyallup, WAEdmonds, WASammamish, WAOlympia, WAUniversity Place, WAWollochet, WASteilacoom, WAParkland, WAGig Harbor, WAArtondale, WA
Spanaway, WAFife, WADuPont, WAFrederickson, WAFife Heights, WAWauna, WAMilton, WASouth Hill, WAEdgewood, WAGraham, WADes Moines, WALakeland North, WA

Apartments Near Colleges

Shoreline Community CollegeUniversity of Washington-Seattle Campus
University of Washington-Tacoma CampusCascadia College
Bellevue College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity