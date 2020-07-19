All apartments in Parkland
Find more places like 15318 4th Ave Ct E.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Parkland, WA
/
15318 4th Ave Ct E
Last updated March 22 2019 at 9:44 AM

15318 4th Ave Ct E

15318 4th Avenue Ct E · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Parkland
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

15318 4th Avenue Ct E, Parkland, WA 98444
Parkland

Amenities

new construction
garage
stainless steel
air conditioning
carpet
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
stainless steel
Property Amenities
garage
new construction
Brand New Construction Near JBLM - Dont miss your opportunity to move into this Gorgeous brand new construction 3 bedroom 2.5 bath plus office loft / area! New cul de sac community close to JBLM, Spanaway Golf course and Spanaway Lake Park. Features Stainless appliances, laminate floors on main level, carpet on upper level, 5 piece master bath, Air Conditioning, attached 2 car garage, no build green belt out back and much more!

Lot # 5 - ** Use GPS ADDRESS: 415 Military Rd E. Tacoma, WA for directions to the property **

Rental Requirements:
Minimum Credit Score 650
Minimum Income 3x Rent
Minimum 2 years Clean Rental History

#3061

Richard@havenrent.com

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4748449)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15318 4th Ave Ct E have any available units?
15318 4th Ave Ct E doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Parkland, WA.
What amenities does 15318 4th Ave Ct E have?
Some of 15318 4th Ave Ct E's amenities include new construction, garage, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15318 4th Ave Ct E currently offering any rent specials?
15318 4th Ave Ct E is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15318 4th Ave Ct E pet-friendly?
No, 15318 4th Ave Ct E is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Parkland.
Does 15318 4th Ave Ct E offer parking?
Yes, 15318 4th Ave Ct E offers parking.
Does 15318 4th Ave Ct E have units with washers and dryers?
No, 15318 4th Ave Ct E does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 15318 4th Ave Ct E have a pool?
No, 15318 4th Ave Ct E does not have a pool.
Does 15318 4th Ave Ct E have accessible units?
No, 15318 4th Ave Ct E does not have accessible units.
Does 15318 4th Ave Ct E have units with dishwashers?
No, 15318 4th Ave Ct E does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 15318 4th Ave Ct E have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 15318 4th Ave Ct E has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Alta Apartments
2220 97th St S
Parkland, WA 98444
Miramonte Apartments
11216 18th Ave S
Parkland, WA 98444

Similar Pages

Parkland 1 BedroomsParkland 2 Bedrooms
Parkland 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsParkland Apartments with Balconies
Parkland Apartments with ParkingKing County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Seattle, WABellevue, WATacoma, WARenton, WAKent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WALynnwood, WABothell, WAAuburn, WALakewood, WA
Shoreline, WAIssaquah, WAPuyallup, WAEdmonds, WASammamish, WAOlympia, WAUniversity Place, WAFife, WASeaTac, WASouth Hill, WATumwater, WANewcastle, WA
Woodinville, WASumner, WALake Forest Park, WAGraham, WABainbridge Island, WAMaple Valley, WASnoqualmie, WAEnumclaw, WAPoulsbo, WABonney Lake, WABothell West, WABryn Mawr-Skyway, WA

Apartments Near Colleges

Pacific Lutheran UniversityShoreline Community College
University of Washington-Seattle CampusUniversity of Washington-Tacoma Campus
Cascadia College