15318 4th Ave Ct E

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet stainless steel Property Amenities garage new construction

Brand New Construction Near JBLM - Dont miss your opportunity to move into this Gorgeous brand new construction 3 bedroom 2.5 bath plus office loft / area! New cul de sac community close to JBLM, Spanaway Golf course and Spanaway Lake Park. Features Stainless appliances, laminate floors on main level, carpet on upper level, 5 piece master bath, Air Conditioning, attached 2 car garage, no build green belt out back and much more!



Lot # 5 - ** Use GPS ADDRESS: 415 Military Rd E. Tacoma, WA for directions to the property **



Rental Requirements:

Minimum Credit Score 650

Minimum Income 3x Rent

Minimum 2 years Clean Rental History



#3061



Richard@havenrent.com



No Pets Allowed



