/
/
/
1 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 14 2020 at 8:20 PM
52 1 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Parkland, WA
Verified
1 of 10
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
Parkland
8 Units Available
Miramonte Apartments
11216 18th Ave S, Parkland, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,225
658 sqft
The Best of Tacoma Miramonte is a small community nestled between Puyallup and Tacoma that gives residents the best of all worlds: The location feels private, peaceful and serene, yet you’re just a few minutes from amazing shopping, dining and
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated June 14 at 07:00pm
Northeast Lakewood
14 Units Available
Alta Apartments
2220 97th St S, Parkland, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,150
988 sqft
Alta Apartments is a large family friendly community located in Tacoma, WA.
Results within 1 mile of Parkland
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
South End
2 Units Available
NOTCH8 APARTMENTS
9210 S Hosmer St, Tacoma, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,108
645 sqft
Minutes to Everything You Need Notch8 Apartments is located in Tacoma, Washington. With close proximity to the hottest shopping, dining, and entertainment options in Tacoma you have everything within arms reach.
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
Northeast Lakewood
5 Units Available
Crown Pointe Apartments
2611 84th Street Ct S, Lakewood, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,200
743 sqft
You Deserve the Royal Treatment When is the last time you felt at home? Here at Crown Pointe we make it our priority to give you a wonderful community to enjoy and a home to make memories in.
Results within 5 miles of Parkland
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
South Tacoma
14 Units Available
The Pacifica
4275 S Pine St, Tacoma, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,275
813 sqft
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
South Tacoma
13 Units Available
Apex Apartments
2424 S 41st St, Tacoma, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,361
681 sqft
Close to I-5, Highway 16, US Post Office, Head Start School, Tacoma Mall, Whitman Elementary, Costco, Snake Lake, Lincoln Plaza Shopping Center. Located in the Tacoma School District. Pet-friendly apartments with two pet parks, massage therapy room, night patrol, hot tub, outdoor pool, complimentary tanning.
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
Pacific
39 Units Available
Wellstone at Bridgeport
12535 Bridgeport Way Southwest, Lakewood, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,449
725 sqft
With the arrival of Wellstone at Bridgeport, life in Lakewood is suddenly looking a lot different. Upscale apartment homes. Friendly, social neighbors. Eight acres of serenity - surrounded by nature and a park.
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated June 14 at 06:12pm
16 Units Available
Sawyer Trail
17412 44th Ave E, Tacoma, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,310
742 sqft
Discover a tight-knit, Contemporary NW community nestled along ponds, creeks, and the foothills of Mt. Rainier. Sawyer Trail offers small town appeal with the convenience of nearby retail, restaurants, and grocery.
Verified
1 of 32
Last updated June 14 at 08:16pm
Central Tacoma
8 Units Available
Vue 25
2368 Yakima Ave, Tacoma, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,255
784 sqft
Near public transportation and I-5, as well as the Tacoma Mall and other dining and entertainment. Fully equipped studio-2 bedrooms boast modern kitchens, stainless-steel appliances, and in-unit laundry. The property features a rooftop lounge/grilling area.
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated June 14 at 06:24pm
Lakeview
20 Units Available
Village at Seeley Lake
9501 59th Ave SW, Lakewood, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,216
675 sqft
Convenient location close to McChord Air Force Base, Lakewood Towne Center and Fort Lewis Army Base. Community features dog park, hot tub, gym, courtyard and more. Units include hardwood floors, dishwasher and extra storage.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated June 14 at 06:53pm
North Lakewood
1 Unit Available
Stonegate
7119 62nd Ave W, Lakewood, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,125
680 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Stonegate in Lakewood. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated June 14 at 06:23pm
South Tacoma
14 Units Available
The Lodge at Madrona
3202 South Mason Avenue, Tacoma, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,165
629 sqft
Comfort, Charm & Spectacular View of Mt. Rainier The Lodge At Madrona offers the lifestyle you've been looking for. We're conveniently located minutes from downtown Tacoma and a short drive from beautiful Gig Harbor.
Verified
1 of 32
Last updated June 14 at 08:15pm
North Lakewood
5 Units Available
Citizen and Oake
5406 82nd St SW, Lakewood, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,265
675 sqft
Great location in the heart of Lakewood. Peaceful community features 24-hour maintenance, BBQ/grill, pool and hot tub. Units have private patio/balcony with relaxing views, fireplace and in-home laundry.
Verified
1 of 9
Last updated June 12 at 12:44am
Pacific
Contact for Availability
James
4828 123rd St SW, Lakewood, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,029
597 sqft
Nestled in a peaceful, park-like setting, James Apartments offers renovated one, two and three bedroom apartments in Lakewood, WA.
1 of 5
Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Spanaway
1 Unit Available
19012 B St. E A
19012 B Street East, Spanaway, WA
1 Bedroom
$675
150 sqft
Room for Rent in 2 bed 1 bath apartment - Property Id: 67290 This is a room for rent in a 2 bed 1 bath apartment. - Water, Sewer, and Garbage are included in the cost of rent.
1 of 22
Last updated June 14 at 10:42pm
South Tacoma
1 Unit Available
70 South Oregon Avenue - 2
70 Oregon Ave, Tacoma, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,265
600 sqft
Built in 2019! NEW 1 bedroom, 1 bath ready for move in June 5th. Upper Unit (B). Modern cabinets, granite counters PLUS stainless steel appliances including dishwasher and microwave. Washer/dryer hookups are in unit. Large walk-in closet off bedroom.
1 of 11
Last updated June 14 at 09:40pm
South End
1 Unit Available
3809 South Thompson Avenue - 12
3809 South Thompson Avenue, Tacoma, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,275
560 sqft
This 1950's apartment building is newly renovated all while keeping its old Tacoma charm! Offering new vinyl flooring throughout the living spaces, beautiful ceramic tile in bath and shower, ALL NEW APPLIANCES, new cabinets and quartz countertops in
Results within 10 miles of Parkland
Verified
1 of 9
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
$
University Place
16 Units Available
StonePointe at University Place
3806 78th Avenue Ct W, University Place, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,486
664 sqft
Near Puget Sound and the Cascade Mountain Range. Updated apartments featuring hardwood floors, a fireplace, and walk-in closets. Recently renovated. On-site pool, 24-hour gym, and a hot tub. Garages available.
Verified
1 of 36
Last updated June 14 at 08:15pm
South Hill
9 Units Available
Sierra Sun
12415 172nd St E, Puyallup, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,457
795 sqft
Close to Highway 161 and Washington Ave. Recently built community has a pool, a courtyard, a hot tub and a barbecue. Apartments feature private laundry, furniture, kitchen appliances and carpeting.
Verified
1 of 35
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
$
Glenwood
16 Units Available
The Arbors at Edgewood
10304 20th St SE, Edgewood, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,547
733 sqft
Community just a short distance south of Lake Stevens. Easy access to Seattle-area destinations via I-5 and US 2. Upscale amenities include stainless steel appliances, hardwood floors, fireplace and balcony/patio.
Verified
1 of 82
Last updated June 14 at 02:31pm
New Tacoma
12 Units Available
The Orion Apartment Homes
29 St Helens Ave, Tacoma, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,260
525 sqft
Hi-rise living in Tacoma with gorgeous views of Commencement Bay. Recently renovated apartments with fully equipped kitchens. Community amenities include a 24-hour fitness center with yoga facilities, resident theater, and huge lounge with Wi-Fi access.
Verified
1 of 5
Last updated June 14 at 07:00pm
Fife
7 Units Available
Tarmigan at Wapato Creek
3351 70th Ave E, Fife, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,455
687 sqft
An excellent location with incredible views in a natural setting. On-site business center, pool, fitness center and Jacuzzi. On-site park for the kids. Homes include a fireplace, washer and dryer, vaulted ceilings, and backyards.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated June 14 at 06:21pm
West End
56 Units Available
Boulders at Puget Sound
2602 Westridge Ave W, Tacoma, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,095
688 sqft
Close to Oneluvdesigns, Day Island Yacht Harbor, Titlow Beach Marine Preserve, Tacoma Community College, Curtis Senior High School, Fircrest Golf Club. Pet-friendly apartments with in-unit laundry, attached and detached garages, resort-style pool, fitness center, corporate leases.
Verified
1 of 39
Last updated June 14 at 06:40pm
Fife
2 Units Available
Port Landing at Fife
2715 62nd Avenue East, Fife, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,390
729 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Port Landing at Fife in Fife. View photos, descriptions and more!
Similar Pages
Parkland 1 BedroomsParkland 2 BedroomsParkland 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsParkland 3 BedroomsParkland Accessible Apartments
Parkland Apartments with BalconyParkland Apartments with GarageParkland Apartments with GymParkland Apartments with Parking
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Seattle, WABellevue, WATacoma, WARenton, WAKent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WALynnwood, WALakewood, WAAuburn, WA
Bothell, WAShoreline, WAIssaquah, WAPuyallup, WAEdmonds, WAKenmore, WANorth Lynnwood, WAMill Creek, WAFife, WAUniversity Place, WASeaTac, WA