Last updated June 12 2020 at 8:15 PM
77 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Parkland, WA
Verified


2 Units Available
Sienna Apartments
10712 17th Avenue South, Parkland, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,425
1013 sqft
Close to I-5, PLU and More! Sienna Apartments is a peaceful, secluded apartment community in Tacoma, Washington. Just down the street, you can enjoy easy access to shopping, restaurants, Highway 512, I-5, military bases and several major employers.
Verified


Northeast Lakewood
15 Units Available
Alta Apartments
2220 97th St S, Parkland, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,365
1150 sqft
Alta Apartments is a large family friendly community located in Tacoma, WA.
Verified


Parkland
7 Units Available
Miramonte Apartments
11216 18th Ave S, Parkland, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,425
890 sqft
The Best of Tacoma Miramonte is a small community nestled between Puyallup and Tacoma that gives residents the best of all worlds: The location feels private, peaceful and serene, yet you’re just a few minutes from amazing shopping, dining and


Parkland
1 Unit Available
112 117th St S
112 117th Street South, Parkland, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
768 sqft
Two bedroom one bathroom single level duplex with single car carport! Recently updated. Stainless steel appliances. Custom paint colors and new flooring in some areas. Hard flooring throughout most of the unit. Carpet in the bedrooms.


Parkland
1 Unit Available
508-512 114th St S 508
508 114th Street South, Parkland, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
2/1 Duplex; W/D; fenced yard; near freeway and PLU - Property Id: 253295 Freshly renovated duplex 2 blocks away from Pacific Ave, minutes away from freeway, and almost walking distance to PLU.
Results within 1 mile of Parkland
Verified


7 Units Available
Aravia
2300 Brookdale Rd E, Tacoma, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,611
1140 sqft
Pet-friendly two-bedroom furnished apartments in Parkland neighborhood. Amenities include pool, spa/hot tub, basketball court, fitness center, carport parking. Enjoy modern kitchens, fireplace, walk-in closets, balcony/patio. Access to I-5, Hwy. 512, McChord Air Force Base.
Verified


Northeast Lakewood
5 Units Available
Crown Pointe Apartments
2611 84th Street Ct S, Lakewood, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,299
967 sqft
You Deserve the Royal Treatment When is the last time you felt at home? Here at Crown Pointe we make it our priority to give you a wonderful community to enjoy and a home to make memories in.
Verified


Northeast Lakewood
1 Unit Available
Southern Pines
8219 29th Avenue Ct S, Lakewood, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
849 sqft
Just South of Tacoma Mall Southern Pines Apartments are s are located in Lakewood, Washington, just five minutes south of the Tacoma Mall, with plenty of shopping, restaurants and entertainment options nearby, you'll love the convenience of living
Verified


Northeast Lakewood
1 Unit Available
Pacific Walk Townhomes
8333 32nd Ave S, Lakewood, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
850 sqft
Just South of Tacoma Mall Pacific Walk Townhomes are located in Lakewood, Washington, just five minutes south of the Tacoma Mall, with plenty of shopping, restaurants and entertainment options nearby, you'll love the convenience of living at
Verified


South End
8 Units Available
Aero
9314 S Ash St, Tacoma, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,324
900 sqft
Close to Work, Activities and Shopping Aero Apartments is conveniently located on the bus line with easy freeway access to I-5 & Hwy 512, McChord Air Force Base, Ft. Lewis Army Base and Madigan Army Medical Center.
Results within 5 miles of Parkland
Verified


South Tacoma
14 Units Available
The Pacifica
4275 S Pine St, Tacoma, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,833
1099 sqft
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available.
Verified


South Tacoma
14 Units Available
Apex Apartments
2424 S 41st St, Tacoma, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,682
1196 sqft
Close to I-5, Highway 16, US Post Office, Head Start School, Tacoma Mall, Whitman Elementary, Costco, Snake Lake, Lincoln Plaza Shopping Center. Located in the Tacoma School District. Pet-friendly apartments with two pet parks, massage therapy room, night patrol, hot tub, outdoor pool, complimentary tanning.
Verified


North Lakewood
5 Units Available
Citizen and Oake
5406 82nd St SW, Lakewood, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,535
935 sqft
Great location in the heart of Lakewood. Peaceful community features 24-hour maintenance, BBQ/grill, pool and hot tub. Units have private patio/balcony with relaxing views, fireplace and in-home laundry.
Verified


17 Units Available
Sawyer Trail
17412 44th Ave E, Tacoma, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,479
999 sqft
Discover a tight-knit, Contemporary NW community nestled along ponds, creeks, and the foothills of Mt. Rainier. Sawyer Trail offers small town appeal with the convenience of nearby retail, restaurants, and grocery.
Verified


Frederickson
6 Units Available
Brookstone at Edgewater
7513 177th St E, Puyallup, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,811
1234 sqft
Newly revamped homes with in-unit laundry, stainless steel kitchen appliances and extra storage space. The pet-friendly community has a clubhouse and a 24-hour fitness center. Opposite the Boulevard Mall.
Verified


Lakeview
24 Units Available
Village at Seeley Lake
9501 59th Ave SW, Lakewood, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1013 sqft
Convenient location close to McChord Air Force Base, Lakewood Towne Center and Fort Lewis Army Base. Community features dog park, hot tub, gym, courtyard and more. Units include hardwood floors, dishwasher and extra storage.
Verified


South Tacoma
12 Units Available
The Lodge at Madrona
3202 South Mason Avenue, Tacoma, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,297
877 sqft
Comfort, Charm & Spectacular View of Mt. Rainier The Lodge At Madrona offers the lifestyle you've been looking for. We're conveniently located minutes from downtown Tacoma and a short drive from beautiful Gig Harbor.
Verified


Central Tacoma
9 Units Available
Vue 25
2368 Yakima Ave, Tacoma, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,722
1061 sqft
Near public transportation and I-5, as well as the Tacoma Mall and other dining and entertainment. Fully equipped studio-2 bedrooms boast modern kitchens, stainless-steel appliances, and in-unit laundry. The property features a rooftop lounge/grilling area.
Verified


South Tacoma
6 Units Available
Valley Vista
6830 Tacoma Mall Blvd, Tacoma, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
980 sqft
This community provides residents with guest parking, clubhouse, and dog park. Apartments have fireplaces, in-unit laundry, and plush carpeting. Star-Lite Market Place Square and Wapato Park are close enough for residents to enjoy daily.
Verified


North Lakewood
2 Units Available
Merrill Creek
6022 78th Street Ct W, Lakewood, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,321
957 sqft
Near Lakewood Town Center and Clover Park Technical College. Pet-friendly community with a state-of-the-art fitness center, large pool, and children's play area. All electric kitchen, private balconies, and walk-in closets.
Verified


Pacific
39 Units Available
Wellstone at Bridgeport
12535 Bridgeport Way Southwest, Lakewood, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,799
1100 sqft
With the arrival of Wellstone at Bridgeport, life in Lakewood is suddenly looking a lot different. Upscale apartment homes. Friendly, social neighbors. Eight acres of serenity - surrounded by nature and a park.
Verified


Midland
1 Unit Available
Coventry Court IV
908 76th Street Ct E, Tacoma, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,262
1000 sqft
Enjoy the quality and convenience of Coventry Court IV Apartments.
Verified


11 Units Available
Deer Creek
6115 111th St E, Puyallup, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
926 sqft
Pet-friendly apartment in Puyallup near Route 512, only 20 minutes from JBLM. Easy access to bus lines, shopping, dining and Pierce College. Features gourmet kitchen, private patio, on-site pool and fitness studio.
Verified


Pacific
Contact for Availability
James
4828 123rd St SW, Lakewood, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,179
893 sqft
Nestled in a peaceful, park-like setting, James Apartments offers renovated one, two and three bedroom apartments in Lakewood, WA.
