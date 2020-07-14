Miramonte Apartments

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace in unit laundry walk in closets dishwasher patio / balcony w/d hookup cable included carpet ceiling fan garbage disposal microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse gym pool pool table cats allowed dogs allowed accessible parking pet friendly bbq/grill concierge courtyard game room internet access playground

The Best of Tacoma



Miramonte is a small community nestled between Puyallup and Tacoma that gives residents the best of all worlds: The location feels private, peaceful and serene, yet you’re just a few minutes from amazing shopping, dining and entertainment options. With the Tacoma Mall, Lakewood Town Center, and South Hill Mall all within 15 minutes, everything you need can be found nearby.



We are also centrally located to PLU, Bates Technical College, and Clover Park Technical College, each of them being less than a 10 minute drive. With easy access to the free way and a short drive to Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Miramonte has everything you need.