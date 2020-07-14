All apartments in Parkland
Miramonte Apartments
Last updated July 14 2020 at 10:05 PM

Miramonte Apartments

11216 18th Ave S · (253) 785-9207
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

11216 18th Ave S, Parkland, WA 98444
Parkland

Price and availability

VERIFIED 3 HRS AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit A201 · Avail. Aug 11

$1,405

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 853 sqft

Unit B202 · Avail. Aug 16

$1,450

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 853 sqft

Unit H104 · Avail. now

$1,464

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 907 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Miramonte Apartments.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
cable included
Unit Amenities
fireplace
in unit laundry
walk in closets
dishwasher
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
cable included
carpet
ceiling fan
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
pool
pool table
cats allowed
dogs allowed
accessible
parking
pet friendly
bbq/grill
concierge
courtyard
game room
internet access
playground
The Best of Tacoma

Miramonte is a small community nestled between Puyallup and Tacoma that gives residents the best of all worlds: The location feels private, peaceful and serene, yet you’re just a few minutes from amazing shopping, dining and entertainment options. With the Tacoma Mall, Lakewood Town Center, and South Hill Mall all within 15 minutes, everything you need can be found nearby.

We are also centrally located to PLU, Bates Technical College, and Clover Park Technical College, each of them being less than a 10 minute drive. With easy access to the free way and a short drive to Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Miramonte has everything you need.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-15 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Qualification: For full property qualifying criteria, please see the property website
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $45 Per Applicant
Deposit: 1/2 First Months Rent-1.5 First Months Rent
Move-in Fees: $200 Admin Fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $150
fee: $250
limit: 2
rent: $25 per pet/month
restrictions: No Aggressive Breeds, 50 lb. Weight Limit, Pet Interview Required
Parking Details: Assigned Covered Parking: $35/month.
Storage Details: Patio/Balcony Storage Closet

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Miramonte Apartments have any available units?
Miramonte Apartments has 3 units available starting at $1,405 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Miramonte Apartments have?
Some of Miramonte Apartments's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Miramonte Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
Miramonte Apartments is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Miramonte Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, Miramonte Apartments is pet friendly.
Does Miramonte Apartments offer parking?
Yes, Miramonte Apartments offers parking.
Does Miramonte Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Miramonte Apartments offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Miramonte Apartments have a pool?
Yes, Miramonte Apartments has a pool.
Does Miramonte Apartments have accessible units?
Yes, Miramonte Apartments has accessible units.
Does Miramonte Apartments have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Miramonte Apartments has units with dishwashers.
Does Miramonte Apartments have units with air conditioning?
No, Miramonte Apartments does not have units with air conditioning.
