100 Apartments for rent in Parkland, WA with balcony

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restr... Read Guide >
3 Units Available
Sienna Apartments
10712 17th Avenue South, Parkland, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,299
1013 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Close to I-5, PLU and More! Sienna Apartments is a peaceful, secluded apartment community in Tacoma, Washington. Just down the street, you can enjoy easy access to shopping, restaurants, Highway 512, I-5, military bases and several major employers.
Parkland
8 Units Available
Miramonte Apartments
11216 18th Ave S, Parkland, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,225
658 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,425
890 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,725
1025 sqft
The Best of Tacoma Miramonte is a small community nestled between Puyallup and Tacoma that gives residents the best of all worlds: The location feels private, peaceful and serene, yet you’re just a few minutes from amazing shopping, dining and
Northeast Lakewood
15 Units Available
Alta Apartments
2220 97th St S, Parkland, WA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,150
988 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,365
1150 sqft
Alta Apartments is a large family friendly community located in Tacoma, WA.

Parkland
1 Unit Available
608 113th Street East
608 113th Street East, Parkland, WA
4 Bedrooms
$1,975
1466 sqft
Available 06/19/20 AVAILABLE JUNE 19, 2020. Nice 4bdr/2.5ba unit in quiet, gated community. Gas fireplace, lots of cabinets in kitchen, laundry room upstairs with all bedrooms. Master bedroom has 3/4 bath.

Parkland
1 Unit Available
608-118th St S
608 118th Street South, Parkland, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
992 sqft
608-118th St S Available 06/15/20 AVAILABLE SOON!! - This 3 bedroom 1 bath home is in the heart of Parkland near PLU. Open vaulted ceiling as you walk into the living room with hardwood floors. Kitchen with lots of cabinet space.

Parkland
1 Unit Available
508-512 114th St S 508
508 114th Street South, Parkland, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
2/1 Duplex; W/D; fenced yard; near freeway and PLU - Property Id: 253295 Freshly renovated duplex 2 blocks away from Pacific Ave, minutes away from freeway, and almost walking distance to PLU.
Results within 1 mile of Parkland
South End
3 Units Available
NOTCH8 APARTMENTS
9210 S Hosmer St, Tacoma, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,108
645 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Minutes to Everything You Need Notch8 Apartments is located in Tacoma, Washington. With close proximity to the hottest shopping, dining, and entertainment options in Tacoma you have everything within arms reach.
7 Units Available
Aravia
2300 Brookdale Rd E, Tacoma, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,611
1140 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,575
1238 sqft
Pet-friendly two-bedroom furnished apartments in Parkland neighborhood. Amenities include pool, spa/hot tub, basketball court, fitness center, carport parking. Enjoy modern kitchens, fireplace, walk-in closets, balcony/patio. Access to I-5, Hwy. 512, McChord Air Force Base.
Northeast Lakewood
5 Units Available
Crown Pointe Apartments
2611 84th Street Ct S, Lakewood, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,200
743 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,299
967 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
You Deserve the Royal Treatment When is the last time you felt at home? Here at Crown Pointe we make it our priority to give you a wonderful community to enjoy and a home to make memories in.
South End
8 Units Available
Aero
9314 S Ash St, Tacoma, WA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,324
900 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Close to Work, Activities and Shopping Aero Apartments is conveniently located on the bus line with easy freeway access to I-5 & Hwy 512, McChord Air Force Base, Ft. Lewis Army Base and Madigan Army Medical Center.

South End
1 Unit Available
120 East 91st St
120 East 91st Street, Tacoma, WA
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1885 sqft
120 East 91st St Available 07/15/20 Beautiful 3 Bedroom! Stainless Steel Appliances! - Welcome to this great 3 bedroom, 2.
Results within 5 miles of Parkland
Frederickson
6 Units Available
Brookstone at Edgewater
7513 177th St E, Puyallup, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,811
1234 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$2,308
1714 sqft
Newly revamped homes with in-unit laundry, stainless steel kitchen appliances and extra storage space. The pet-friendly community has a clubhouse and a 24-hour fitness center. Opposite the Boulevard Mall.
18 Units Available
Sawyer Trail
17412 44th Ave E, Tacoma, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,262
742 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,479
999 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,638
1139 sqft
Discover a tight-knit, Contemporary NW community nestled along ponds, creeks, and the foothills of Mt. Rainier. Sawyer Trail offers small town appeal with the convenience of nearby retail, restaurants, and grocery.
South Tacoma
14 Units Available
The Lodge at Madrona
3202 South Mason Avenue, Tacoma, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,165
629 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,297
877 sqft
Comfort, Charm & Spectacular View of Mt. Rainier The Lodge At Madrona offers the lifestyle you've been looking for. We're conveniently located minutes from downtown Tacoma and a short drive from beautiful Gig Harbor.
South Tacoma
14 Units Available
Apex Apartments
2424 S 41st St, Tacoma, WA
Studio
$1,291
583 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,361
681 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,682
1196 sqft
Close to I-5, Highway 16, US Post Office, Head Start School, Tacoma Mall, Whitman Elementary, Costco, Snake Lake, Lincoln Plaza Shopping Center. Located in the Tacoma School District. Pet-friendly apartments with two pet parks, massage therapy room, night patrol, hot tub, outdoor pool, complimentary tanning.
Lakeview
23 Units Available
Village at Seeley Lake
9501 59th Ave SW, Lakewood, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,191
675 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,327
1013 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,528
1206 sqft
Convenient location close to McChord Air Force Base, Lakewood Towne Center and Fort Lewis Army Base. Community features dog park, hot tub, gym, courtyard and more. Units include hardwood floors, dishwasher and extra storage.
South Tacoma
14 Units Available
The Pacifica
4275 S Pine St, Tacoma, WA
Studio
$1,266
630 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,200
813 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,833
1099 sqft
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available.
North Lakewood
5 Units Available
Citizen and Oake
5406 82nd St SW, Lakewood, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,265
675 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,535
935 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Great location in the heart of Lakewood. Peaceful community features 24-hour maintenance, BBQ/grill, pool and hot tub. Units have private patio/balcony with relaxing views, fireplace and in-home laundry.
North Lakewood
1 Unit Available
Stonegate
7119 62nd Ave W, Lakewood, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,125
680 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Stonegate in Lakewood. View photos, descriptions and more!
Pacific
39 Units Available
Wellstone at Bridgeport
12535 Bridgeport Way Southwest, Lakewood, WA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,449
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,799
1100 sqft
With the arrival of Wellstone at Bridgeport, life in Lakewood is suddenly looking a lot different. Upscale apartment homes. Friendly, social neighbors. Eight acres of serenity - surrounded by nature and a park.
South Tacoma
6 Units Available
Valley Vista
6830 Tacoma Mall Blvd, Tacoma, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
980 sqft
This community provides residents with guest parking, clubhouse, and dog park. Apartments have fireplaces, in-unit laundry, and plush carpeting. Star-Lite Market Place Square and Wapato Park are close enough for residents to enjoy daily.
North Lakewood
2 Units Available
Merrill Creek
6022 78th Street Ct W, Lakewood, WA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,321
957 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Near Lakewood Town Center and Clover Park Technical College. Pet-friendly community with a state-of-the-art fitness center, large pool, and children's play area. All electric kitchen, private balconies, and walk-in closets.
Midland
1 Unit Available
Coventry Court IV
908 76th Street Ct E, Tacoma, WA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,262
1000 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Enjoy the quality and convenience of Coventry Court IV Apartments.
Pacific
Contact for Availability
James
4828 123rd St SW, Lakewood, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,029
597 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,179
893 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,549
1240 sqft
Nestled in a peaceful, park-like setting, James Apartments offers renovated one, two and three bedroom apartments in Lakewood, WA.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Parkland, WA

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Parkland renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

