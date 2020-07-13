/
/
/
apartments with pool
Last updated July 13 2020 at 1:33 PM
47 Apartments for rent in Parkland, WA with pool
Verified
1 of 10
Last updated July 13 at 12:45pm
4 Units Available
Parkland
Miramonte Apartments
11216 18th Ave S, Parkland, WA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,405
890 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
The Best of Tacoma Miramonte is a small community nestled between Puyallup and Tacoma that gives residents the best of all worlds: The location feels private, peaceful and serene, yet you’re just a few minutes from amazing shopping, dining and
Results within 1 mile of Parkland
Verified
1 of 59
Last updated July 13 at 12:40pm
9 Units Available
Aravia
2300 Brookdale Rd E, Tacoma, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,285
1140 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,675
1238 sqft
Pet-friendly two-bedroom furnished apartments in Parkland neighborhood. Amenities include pool, spa/hot tub, basketball court, fitness center, carport parking. Enjoy modern kitchens, fireplace, walk-in closets, balcony/patio. Access to I-5, Hwy. 512, McChord Air Force Base.
Results within 5 miles of Parkland
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated July 13 at 12:27pm
14 Units Available
Sawyer Trail
17412 44th Ave E, Tacoma, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,324
742 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,606
999 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,912
1139 sqft
Discover a tight-knit, Contemporary NW community nestled along ponds, creeks, and the foothills of Mt. Rainier. Sawyer Trail offers small town appeal with the convenience of nearby retail, restaurants, and grocery.
Verified
1 of 32
Last updated July 13 at 12:40pm
6 Units Available
North Lakewood
Citizen and Oake
5406 82nd St SW, Lakewood, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,205
675 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,515
935 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Great location in the heart of Lakewood. Peaceful community features 24-hour maintenance, BBQ/grill, pool and hot tub. Units have private patio/balcony with relaxing views, fireplace and in-home laundry.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
$
13 Units Available
South Tacoma
Apex Apartments
2424 S 41st St, Tacoma, WA
Studio
$1,168
583 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,263
681 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,747
1196 sqft
Close to I-5, Highway 16, US Post Office, Head Start School, Tacoma Mall, Whitman Elementary, Costco, Snake Lake, Lincoln Plaza Shopping Center. Located in the Tacoma School District. Pet-friendly apartments with two pet parks, massage therapy room, night patrol, hot tub, outdoor pool, complimentary tanning.
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
19 Units Available
Lakeview
Village at Seeley Lake
9501 59th Ave SW, Lakewood, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,238
675 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,327
1013 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,041
1206 sqft
Convenient location close to McChord Air Force Base, Lakewood Towne Center and Fort Lewis Army Base. Community features dog park, hot tub, gym, courtyard and more. Units include hardwood floors, dishwasher and extra storage.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated July 13 at 12:38pm
14 Units Available
South Tacoma
The Lodge at Madrona
3202 South Mason Avenue, Tacoma, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,164
629 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,276
877 sqft
Comfort, Charm & Spectacular View of Mt. Rainier The Lodge At Madrona offers the lifestyle you've been looking for. We're conveniently located minutes from downtown Tacoma and a short drive from beautiful Gig Harbor.
Verified
1 of 28
Last updated July 13 at 12:45pm
7 Units Available
Deer Creek
6115 111th St E, Puyallup, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,491
670 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,576
926 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,736
1153 sqft
Pet-friendly apartment in Puyallup near Route 512, only 20 minutes from JBLM. Easy access to bus lines, shopping, dining and Pierce College. Features gourmet kitchen, private patio, on-site pool and fitness studio.
Verified
1 of 32
Last updated July 13 at 12:45pm
10 Units Available
South Tacoma
The Pacifica
4275 S Pine St, Tacoma, WA
Studio
$1,174
630 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,427
813 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,033
1099 sqft
We are now offering touchless tours by appointment only! Please contact us today to schedule your appointment! Welcome to The Pacifica Apartments, the beautiful and highly rewarding end to your home hunting adventure! We are an inviting and
Verified
1 of 39
Last updated July 13 at 12:13pm
1 Unit Available
North Lakewood
Stonegate
7119 62nd Ave W, Lakewood, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,125
680 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Stonegate in Lakewood. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 9
Last updated July 9 at 09:03pm
Contact for Availability
Pacific
James
4828 123rd St SW, Lakewood, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,029
597 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,179
893 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,549
1240 sqft
Nestled in a peaceful, park-like setting, James Apartments offers renovated one, two and three bedroom apartments in Lakewood, WA.
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated July 13 at 12:35pm
8 Units Available
South Tacoma
Westmall Terrace
4720 South Pine Street, Tacoma, WA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,125
646 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
851 sqft
Move up to a great location! WestMall Terrace is within minutes of I-5 freeway, Tacoma Mall, Downtown Tacoma & Military Bases. Do you want an easier commute to work, need to go shopping, going out to dinner and a show? Save money on gas.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated July 13 at 08:58am
2 Units Available
Fircrest
The Verandas Apartment Homes
3509 S Orchard St, Fircrest, WA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,529
1030 sqft
South Tacoma Paradise The Verandas Apartment Homes is a welcoming apartment community located in Tacoma, Washington. Tucked away in the South Tacoma neighborhood, the Verandas are conveniently close to several restaurant and shopping options.
1 of 23
Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
South Tacoma
2424 S. 41st #522
2424 South 41st Street, Tacoma, WA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,450
859 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Penthouse Loft - 1 bed 1.5 Bath - This unit features sparking clean laminate flooring, granite counter tops, stainless appliances, a breakfast bar, washer & dryer in the unit, secured parking and access to building, plus much more.
Results within 10 miles of Parkland
Verified
1 of 36
Last updated July 13 at 12:40pm
6 Units Available
South Hill
Sierra Sun
12415 172nd St E, Puyallup, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,757
795 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,940
1110 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,078
1324 sqft
Close to Highway 161 and Washington Ave. Recently built community has a pool, a courtyard, a hot tub and a barbecue. Apartments feature private laundry, furniture, kitchen appliances and carpeting.
Verified
1 of 5
Last updated July 13 at 12:36pm
5 Units Available
Fife
Tarmigan at Wapato Creek
3351 70th Ave E, Fife, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,395
687 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,493
958 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,769
1200 sqft
An excellent location with incredible views in a natural setting. On-site business center, pool, fitness center and Jacuzzi. On-site park for the kids. Homes include a fireplace, washer and dryer, vaulted ceilings, and backyards.
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated July 13 at 07:53am
11 Units Available
West End
Northpoint Apartments
3815 N. Pearl Street, Tacoma, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,340
643 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,565
872 sqft
Close to Faith Evangelical College & Seminary, Vassault Park, Truman Middle School, Point Defiance Zoo & Aquarium, bus route 10, Puget Creek Natural Area. Amenities include Indoor swimming pool, spa/hot tub, tennis court, pet-friendly apartments, fitness center, walk-in closets.
Verified
1 of 32
Last updated July 13 at 12:11pm
13 Units Available
North Lakewood
Beaumont Grand Apartment Homes
8504 82nd St SW, Lakewood, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,290
780 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,475
1009 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,840
1145 sqft
Spacious one-, two- and three-bedroom homes are pet-friendly with modern kitchens, European cabinetry, fireplaces, walk-in closets, W/D hookups. Enjoy pool, fitness center, playgrounds and indoor basketball court. Easy access to local shopping, dining, schools.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated July 13 at 12:14pm
59 Units Available
West End
Boulders at Puget Sound
2602 Westridge Ave W, Tacoma, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,170
688 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,329
985 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,764
1158 sqft
Close to Oneluvdesigns, Day Island Yacht Harbor, Titlow Beach Marine Preserve, Tacoma Community College, Curtis Senior High School, Fircrest Golf Club. Pet-friendly apartments with in-unit laundry, attached and detached garages, resort-style pool, fitness center, corporate leases.
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
20 Units Available
Rollingbay
Glacier Run Apartments
12020 Sunrise Blvd, Puyallup, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,427
741 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,638
1007 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,886
1181 sqft
Imagine waking up to jaw-dropping views of Mt. Rainier-so close you can almost touch it.
Verified
1 of 34
Last updated July 13 at 12:29pm
6 Units Available
Trellis
2120 SW 352nd St. Suite A, Federal Way, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,675
993 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,975
1150 sqft
Trellis is proud to offer newly-remodeled 2 & 3 bedroom homes with designer finishes at an affordable price.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated July 13 at 12:40pm
$
8 Units Available
Cliffside Apartments
2413 Cliffside Ln NW, Gig Harbor, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,328
707 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,636
960 sqft
Located next to Olympic National Park and close to Seattle and Tacoma. Units feature wood-burning fireplaces, large windows and tons of sunlight. 24-hour concierge, gym and basketball court.
Verified
1 of 35
Last updated July 13 at 12:45pm
$
12 Units Available
Glenwood
The Arbors at Edgewood
10304 20th St SE, Edgewood, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,587
733 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,861
965 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,105
1121 sqft
Community just a short distance south of Lake Stevens. Easy access to Seattle-area destinations via I-5 and US 2. Upscale amenities include stainless steel appliances, hardwood floors, fireplace and balcony/patio.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
7 Units Available
Northeast Tacoma
Align
35434 25th Ave SW, Federal Way, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,659
924 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,971
1169 sqft
Align offers newly renovated two- and three-bedroom apartment homes. Upgrades include new stainless-steel appliances, quartz countertops, full-size washer and dryers, wood-burning fireplaces and a contemporary color scheme.
Similar Pages
Parkland 1 BedroomsParkland 2 BedroomsParkland 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsParkland 3 BedroomsParkland Accessible Apartments
Parkland Apartments with BalconyParkland Apartments with GarageParkland Apartments with GymParkland Apartments with ParkingParkland Apartments with Pool
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Seattle, WABellevue, WATacoma, WARenton, WAKent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WALynnwood, WALakewood, WAAuburn, WA
Bothell, WAShoreline, WAIssaquah, WAPuyallup, WAEdmonds, WAKenmore, WANorth Lynnwood, WAMill Creek, WAFife, WAUniversity Place, WASeaTac, WA